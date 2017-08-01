₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos
The Corpse Of The Pregnant Suicide Bomber Killed Today In Borno. Graphic Pics / Army Kills Boko Haram Members Who Attacked Soldiers In Borno. Graphic / Soldiers Kill More Boko Haram Militants,Recover Weapons In Borno. Graphic Photos
Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:25pm
At least four people died and eight others were injured when two terrorists attacked Maiduguri on Wednesday. The attack occurred near Muna Garage in the Borno State capital when a bomber detonated an improvised explosive device attached to his body, killing himself and two nearby civilians. At least eight others were wounded by the blast.
After the bombing, a second terrorist stole a soldier’s rifle before he was shot dead by an officer.
“As State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) staff arrived at the scene to rescue the wounded civilians, another boy came shouting Allahu Akbar, grabbed a soldier and snatched his AK-47 rifle. “But luckily enough, he could not open fire. As he approached another officer, he was shot dead.”
Mr. Kachalla added that a civilian was shot in the crossfire and has since been taken to the State Specialist Hospital by SEMA and Red Cross staff alongside other wounded victims.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/four-dead-eight-wounded-as-suicide-bombers-attack-maiduguri.html
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by kingxsamz(m): 7:26pm
wow FTC...
I dedicate this Ftc to you all my fans out there...
.
.
now back to topic... :chai this is very sad...
the demons in these suicide bombers really must be strong.. hw can u choose to take ur own life jst like that?.. for how much?
these guys are really zombies...
I hope they rot in hell
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by slimthugchimee(m): 7:27pm
Someone will just be busy fighting a war that he knows he won't win
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by simplyhonest(m): 7:42pm
Eeya...
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by DePartfinder: 7:43pm
This is really getting out of hand.... O God, show us ur mercy
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by timilehin007(m): 7:58pm
all I know is that not all Muslims are terrorist but all terrorist are Muslim.
thank you
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by Oluwaseyi00(m): 7:58pm
Booked
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by Piiko(m): 7:58pm
Allahu Akbar
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by BreezyCB(m): 7:58pm
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by pmc01(m): 7:59pm
Water pass Gaari for am. God catch am.
But that last picture ehn. Na wah o.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by dushman04: 7:59pm
All for what exactly??
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by emmayayodeji(m): 7:59pm
slimthugchimee:
This your comment reminds me of NNamadi Kanu
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by Kriz08(m): 8:00pm
slimthugchimee:It all for nothing Walai
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by elmessiahs(m): 8:00pm
Has apc eliminated boko haram,d presidents illness is disturbin nigeria
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by besticality: 8:00pm
Kill them all! Plssssss kill them all
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by FUCKyouALL: 8:00pm
Arewa youths
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by pmc01(m): 8:00pm
Paperwhite:
You're one of the reasons Nigeria is as bad as it is... Disgustingly myopic.
If you are Yoruba, it will be safe for me to name you a tribe of 'skull-miners'. If Igbo, I can name you a tribe of drug-pushers, in your shallow warped logic.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by chinawapz(m): 8:01pm
Hmmm
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by jiinxed: 8:01pm
See fresh organs going to waste..
Instead of killing these terrorists, why not capture them and harvest their organs? That way, you'd be killing two birds with one stone.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by QueTeddy(m): 8:02pm
I don't like the way the media distinguish between Soldier and officer.... they both fighting for the same cause and yet some of them are still belittled... totally unfair
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by Cyriloha(m): 8:02pm
God of mercy
The other idiot was still shouting Allah kinikor kinikor
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by fk001: 8:03pm
I come into conclusion that this people are zombified
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by abtywo(m): 8:03pm
Hmm.. Allah AkbarHmm.. Allah AkbarHmm.. Allah Akbar
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:04pm
I'm always scared of Muna Garage and Custom Market.
May God save us all
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by akins177(m): 8:05pm
Brain no dey d mumu head sef, c as d whole head dey empty
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by BroZuma: 8:06pm
He stole a rifle?
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by HMZi(m): 8:07pm
ALLAH help us beg ur boys na....
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by Blisae50: 8:10pm
Good
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by babdap: 8:10pm
operation kill all terrorist
|Re: Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier's Rifle In Borno. Graphic Photos by Okoroawusa: 8:11pm
pmc01:Pay him no mind.Religious bigots r everywhere.
