After the bombing, a second terrorist stole a soldier’s rifle before he was shot dead by an officer.



“As State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) staff arrived at the scene to rescue the wounded civilians, another boy came shouting Allahu Akbar, grabbed a soldier and snatched his AK-47 rifle. “But luckily enough, he could not open fire. As he approached another officer, he was shot dead.”



Mr. Kachalla added that a civilian was shot in the crossfire and has since been taken to the State Specialist Hospital by SEMA and Red Cross staff alongside other wounded victims.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/four-dead-eight-wounded-as-suicide-bombers-attack-maiduguri.html



I hope they rot in hell

Someone will just be busy fighting a war that he knows he won't win 9 Likes 1 Share

Eeya...

This is really getting out of hand.... O God, show us ur mercy 2 Likes

all I know is that not all Muslims are terrorist but all terrorist are Muslim.



thank you 23 Likes 4 Shares

Booked

Allahu Akbar 4 Likes

Water pass Gaari for am. God catch am.



But that last picture ehn. Na wah o.

All for what exactly??

slimthugchimee:

Someone will just be busy fighting a war that he knows he won't win

This your comment reminds me of NNamadi Kanu This your comment reminds me of NNamadi Kanu 9 Likes

slimthugchimee:

Someone will just be busy fighting a war that he knows he won't win It all for nothing Walai It all for nothing Walai

Has apc eliminated boko haram,d presidents illness is disturbin nigeria 2 Likes

Kill them all! Plssssss kill them all

Arewa youths 1 Like 1 Share

Paperwhite:

"Allah Arkbar" Then one otondo will tell me this is the religion of peace.Nnukwu thunder fire you there.Meanwhile hope he is already screwing the much eyed virgins promised him by now

You're one of the reasons Nigeria is as bad as it is... Disgustingly myopic.



If you are Yoruba, it will be safe for me to name you a tribe of 'skull-miners'. If Igbo, I can name you a tribe of drug-pushers, in your shallow warped logic. You're one of the reasons Nigeria is as bad as it is... Disgustingly myopic.If you are Yoruba, it will be safe for me to name you a tribe of 'skull-miners'. If Igbo, I can name you a tribe of drug-pushers, in your shallow warped logic. 3 Likes

Hmmm

Instead of killing these terrorists, why not capture them and harvest their organs? That way, you'd be killing two birds with one stone. See fresh organs going to waste..Instead of killing these terrorists, why not capture them and harvest their organs? That way, you'd be killing two birds with one stone. 5 Likes

I don't like the way the media distinguish between Soldier and officer.... they both fighting for the same cause and yet some of them are still belittled... totally unfair 1 Like

God of mercy



The other idiot was still shouting Allah kinikor kinikor 3 Likes

I come into conclusion that this people are zombified 1 Like

Hmm.. Allah Akbar Hmm.. Allah Akbar Hmm.. Allah Akbar 1 Like





May God save us all I'm always scared of Muna Garage and Custom Market.May God save us all 1 Like

Brain no dey d mumu head sef, c as d whole head dey empty 1 Like

He stole a rifle? 1 Like

ALLAH help us beg ur boys na....

Good

operation kill all terrorist