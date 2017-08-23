₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,372 members, 3,743,953 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 10:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina (1851 Views)
Buhari Asked; Where Is Lai? I Am Here Sir – Mild Drama At FEC Meeting / Lai Mohammed, Fashola And Fayemi At FEC Meeting Today / I Will Drag Dasuki, Dokpesi And Bafarawa To ICC Next Week- Femi Falana (1) (2) (3) (4)
|No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by DickDastardLION(m): 8:14pm
The Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina, has defended the President’s decision to cancel the Federal Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday.
A statement by Mr Adesina in the morning announced the decision but gave no reason for the cancellation of the meeting which would have been the first attended by the President after his return from a more-than-100 days medical vacation.
Asked about the decision in a telephone interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the presidential spokesman said there was nothing to it and that concerns about its implications were uncalled for.
“There is no law that says the Federal Executive Council meeting should hold every week. There is no law that says it must be weekly. Under a past administration, it used to hold once every two weeks,” he said.
“So, there is no law that says it should hold every Wednesday. It depends on what you have on the agenda to discuss. The President is the Chairman of that meeting. So, he has the discretion to hold or not to hold (the meeting).”
President Buhari’s decision to cancel the meeting had led to more questions about his fitness to resume work and carry out his duties effectively.
On Tuesday, news that he would be working from home because rodents had damaged items in his office and that it was under renovation caused a stir and went viral on the social media.
But Mr Adesina dismissed the concerns, saying that the President is strong enough to perform his duties and that the office in his home and the one in his office complex were only a short distance apart in any case.
“The fact that FEC does not hold in one week does not mean anything significant because the President has the discretion to hold or not to hold FEC (meetings),” he said.
Asked if the cancellation of Wednesday’s meeting meant that FEC would no longer be meeting weekly, he said it wasn’t the case, before going on to say that the meeting had not held every week over time in the first case.
“That is not correct. It did not hold every week; when this administration began, it did not hold every week. And right from then, it had been understood that the FEC would hold as often as there are things to discuss,” Mr Adesina said.
Had today’s FEC meeting held and the President attended, it would have been the first he would be presiding over in more than three months.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who was the Acting President while he was away presided over the weekly meeting in his absence.
Professor Osinbajo also presided over the FEC meetings that the President missed before travelling to London.
Source:
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/08/23/no-law-says-fec-meeting-must-held-every-week-femi-adesina/
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by DickDastardLION(m): 8:15pm
Ndia sef ... kedu ife mmadu ji isi kote ...ahn ahn
7 Likes
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by Paperwhite(m): 8:18pm
Chai FEC meeting backed by the Nigerian constitution-wherein issues affecting our national life are delibrated upon and crucials decisions are taken?(The Whitehouse do daily briefings)All these barrage of excuses just to justified why the President Buhari failed to convene the meeting as usual or why the rat excuse failed to fly Ndi APC gee bu mmadu.May we never witness anything close to APC again.Amen,isee.
4 Likes
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by Paperwhite(m): 8:18pm
DickDastardLION:Nna odikwa very serious.
5 Likes
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by okasebe(m): 8:24pm
Buhari has over 7 media aides yet they are struggling to defend him
8 Likes
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by Joejonah(m): 8:24pm
So you are saying the president don't have anything to discuss after 105 days in London?
Waiting for you to defend the 2 million used to purchase Gucci rat trap.
14 Likes
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by Omeokachie: 8:27pm
And this Adesina dude is said to be a "pastor"?
2 Likes
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by eyeview: 8:29pm
Adesina should please just shut up. He keeps making a fool of himself.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by Nbote(m): 8:35pm
Oh Lord!!! Someone needs to pls ask dis ppl to shut up rather than make stupid statements.. A meeting U have always held every week since dis administration came underway and now instead of either addressing d issue or ignore it U refer back to d previous administration again!!! D same administration U all claim was clueless? Dis govt needs to silence it aides instead of d social media
3 Likes
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by doctokwus: 8:39pm
So what did he come back to do?
To be agonizing over the social media?The same social media that was largely responsible for the resolute decision of Nigerians to vote out the fisherman?
1 Like
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by Integrityfarms(m): 8:41pm
The rats ate up pmbs brain and disorganised the fec meeting venue since the return of pmb
2 Likes
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by Integrityfarms(m): 8:43pm
Femi can as well ask us, who fec meeting epp?
Since the National conference was a jamboree to Buhari and his ministers been noise makers, consequently, fec meeting could be a waste of time to him!
1 Like
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by ReubenE(m): 8:45pm
This government is going further down the toilet.
After 105 days, the president says the agenda is not good enough to discuss over FEC meeting.
I'm very sure this government will soon ask Nigerians to stop eating, which they have being doing by other means because the constitution did not clearly state that Nigerians should eat.
Buhari and his government's selective obedience to law is a threat to national security.
Is it not this Buhari that addressed Nigerians in his capacity as President without writing the NASS of his return? Doesn't that make him an impostor president, and a violation of laid down constitutional procedure?
When it favours them, they suddenly remember that the constitution do not prescribe that FEC meeting is not meant for every week.
Mr. President must have been a pain in his mother's butt when he was young......
2 Likes
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by babyfaceafrica: 8:45pm
Ok noted
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by SalamRushdie: 8:52pm
Lol
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by OurYansh: 8:58pm
H
Paperwhite:
Pls quote the section of the constitution you are referring to.
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by JONNYSPUTE(m): 9:02pm
Femi Adeshina the grand father of all hypocrites
1 Like
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by Young03(m): 9:03pm
u see, they should have allowed buhari remain in London
Charlie and his mumu group go de ask am to return
now he's back
What has he changed for good since he came back?
3 Likes
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by clefstone(m): 9:18pm
Buhari and APC have lost it completely
1 Like
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by LaurelP(m): 9:49pm
Aso Rock demons at work.
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by brainpulse: 9:49pm
:O o
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by Qsscruz(m): 9:50pm
.
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by holysainbj(m): 9:50pm
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by Kriz08(m): 9:50pm
eyeview:I swear down
1 Like
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by YourRadiance(m): 9:50pm
PLEASE CLICK HERE LIKE AND SHARE the story BEGINNING'S END by Missnande, it's a beautiful six words story.
She needs your likes and shares to win on SEUN OSEWA FLASH FICTION CHALLENGE.
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by Viking007(m): 9:50pm
Just a matter of time, they should enjoy the stage while it last.
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by mikeycharles(m): 9:50pm
I agree with you Femi, the meeting is not even compulsory for Buhari to attend. wailers are just wailing
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by Firefire(m): 9:50pm
Laugh
1 Like
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by arinzeejikonye(m): 9:51pm
Shhhhhhhhhh,
No noise, no noise,
Hushhhhhhhhh,
Let me call mister femi,
To let him know that a rat just zoomed off now,
To avoid laser fever in the villa,
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by itiswellandwell: 9:51pm
Hmmmmm. It's well sha.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by chukadiho1(m): 9:52pm
This government is just a total scam, Don't know who we offended
1 Like
|Re: No Law Says FEC Meeting Must Be Held Every Week – Femi Adesina by Truckpusher(m): 9:52pm
doctokwus:Turns out the fisherman was a better choice after all but stupid pride and useless ego won't let you agree that you were once as blind as a bat.
Thunder fire Satan for blockos
2 Likes 1 Share
Bomb Scare In Zamfara As Jonathan Visits Today / Buhari Weeps / Madalla Bomb Blast: Detained Suspect Escapes
Viewing this topic: femi4wonders, Jonjerrie(m), KOBI8(m), officialfestus(m), obamabinladen(m), Kokopos(m), Oshin56, Judias(m), groovie(m), jendordino(m), gohome, pronto1(m), richeazy(m), Ruggedpen, Godsblessing(m), iganboh001, maduxs, HisSexcellency(m), bamangar, Chukbeck(m), dokunbam(m), dclinton01(m), marooh(m), tunjilana, assyn(m), vivlyviv(f), surrogatesng, odehbryan, Goddygee(m), Justice1997, AkieWillis(m), Dmano, mikedimeji, Shogoh70, GreatrAnalyst, jaykay68, kennygee(f), alpacino2014(m), Tenifayo23, Omooba77, management1818, gbadexy(m), billante(m), ngwaba(m), gratefulalways, cenaboy(m), perez019(m), jossypet(m), Richyicon(m), Yanmaza, greenya, Afam4eva(m), arinzeejikonye(m), iamchybs(m), Leebeedo(m), MamaCass, Daniel304, Ronnicute(m), choo, Mayour33(m), slim19(m), mycoolself, ejire042(m), Olukokosir(m), dsurest(m), alutapastor(m), sunnykalu125, Chillity, offegas(m), chukyrooy(m), cmooa, Tezboi(m), senatorfrancis(m), Mandoy(m), tolexy123, chindos(m), ebosed, Integrityfarms(m), alexsamjnr(m), sweetkev(m), yeahh(m), panco, giftyechi, fadaonyenna(m), UnknownT, olac21(m), ADENIKETINA2015(f), JDDreamer(m), Princeairborne, Bigjusmith, doubler(m), nely4me, spontane(m), musamadallah(m), Ermacc, DripDrop, juliuscapps(m), boneruns(m), Bishop000(m), salexat(m), muhsain299(m), Ndolarr, VictorAB, elpj, Badonasty(m), easzypeaszy(m), chynie, Jamesboola, Temilayhor(m), dquantom, moshi234(m), timbs001(m), carammel(f), FreeTraining, saintmark88(m), moneytalks86(m), vicdom(m), ajebuter(f), Okasman(m), Maggie1963, Vandieee(m), sledge08(m), OBAGADAFFI, oyienootieno, Afinn01, Leo3333, leemond(m), sandiyke(f), sulaimon22, Seaen(m), leye4u, showlove911(m) and 145 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23