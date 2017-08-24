Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / 7 simple things every blogger should take into account (733 Views)

running/managing a blog/website is a tricky subject. There are a lot of things you should consider when creating/managing a blog/website.

Here's a list of don’ts every blogger should take into account. And the good news is that they’re all simple principles.



1. Don’t make your visitors wait for content to load



The attention spans and patience of web users are very small. According to NNGroup research:

10 seconds is about the limit for keeping the user’s attention focused on a task



When visitors have to wait for your site to load, they will become frustrated and likely leave your site if it doesn't load fast enough for them. Even the most beautifully designed loading indicator can force users to leave the site if the loading takes too long.

2. Don't open link in a new tab



This rude behavior disables the Back button which is the normal way users return to previous sites.

3. Don't let promotion steal the show



Promotions and ads can overshadow the content they’re next to and make it harder for users to accomplish tasks. Not to say that anything that looks like an advertisement is usually ignored by users (the phenomenon is known as banner blindness).

4. Dont' Hijack scrolling



Scroll hijacking is when designers/developers manipulate the scrollbar to behave differently on their website. This can include animated effects, fixed scroll points, and even a redesign of the scrollbar itself. Hijacked scrolling is one of the most annoying things for many users since it takes control away from them. When you design a website or user interface, you want to let the user control their browsing and movement through the site or application.

5. Do not Auto-play videos with sound



Auto-play videos, music or sounds in the background irritate users. These elements should be used sparingly and only when appropriate and expected

6. Do not Sacrifice usability for the sake of beauty



The design of a site or user interface should never interfere with the user’s ability to consume the content on the screen. It’s important to avoid having busy backgrounds behind content, poor color schemes that hinder the site’s readability or insufficient color contrast (such as in the example below).

7. Don't Use blinking text and ads



Content that flashes or flickers can trigger seizures in susceptible individuals. Not only can it cause seizures, but it’s likely to be annoying or distracting for users in general.

Do you have more suggestions? share in the comments!



I disagree with that opening of new tap. This is a way to keep readers on your blog, especially if you're taking them to another website or blog. If its an internal link, then no need using the new tap feature.





gokecont:

Sniper12:

Blogging needa to be regulated in nigeria. So many jobless pple cum blogger out der posting fake news and lies





People just know how to talk rubbish

NerdyFullo:

Do you have more suggestions? share in the comments!



henryobinna:

regulated





