7 simple things every blogger should take into account by NerdyFullo: 2:03am
running/managing a blog/website is a tricky subject. There are a lot of things you should consider when creating/managing a blog/website.
1. Don’t make your visitors wait for content to load
The attention spans and patience of web users are very small. According to NNGroup research:
10 seconds is about the limit for keeping the user’s attention focused on a task
When visitors have to wait for your site to load, they will become frustrated and likely leave your site if it doesn’t load fast enough for them. Even the most beautifully designed loading indicator can force users to leave the site if the loading takes too long.
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by NerdyFullo: 2:06am
2. Don't open link in a new tab
This rude behavior disables the Back button which is the normal way users return to previous sites.
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by NerdyFullo: 2:08am
3. Don't let promotion steal the show
Promotions and ads can overshadow the content they’re next to and make it harder for users to accomplish tasks. Not to say that anything that looks like an advertisement is usually ignored by users (the phenomenon is known as banner blindness).
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by NerdyFullo: 2:10am
4. Dont' Hijack scrolling
Scroll hijacking is when designers/developers manipulate the scrollbar to behave differently on their website. This can include animated effects, fixed scroll points, and even a redesign of the scrollbar itself. Hijacked scrolling is one of the most annoying things for many users since it takes control away from them. When you design a website or user interface, you want to let the user control their browsing and movement through the site or application.
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by NerdyFullo: 2:11am
5. Do not Auto-play videos with sound
Auto-play videos, music or sounds in the background irritate users. These elements should be used sparingly and only when appropriate and expected
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by NerdyFullo: 2:12am
6. Do not Sacrifice usability for the sake of beauty
The design of a site or user interface should never interfere with the user’s ability to consume the content on the screen. It’s important to avoid having busy backgrounds behind content, poor color schemes that hinder the site’s readability or insufficient color contrast (such as in the example below).
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by NerdyFullo: 2:14am
7. Don't Use blinking text and ads
Content that flashes or flickers can trigger seizures in susceptible individuals. Not only can it cause seizures, but it’s likely to be annoying or distracting for users in general.
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by NerdyFullo: 2:14am
Do you have more suggestions? share in the comments!
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by sakalisis(m): 7:01am
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by chinawapz(m): 7:04am
Nice post
Blogging needa to be regulated in nigeria. So many jobless pple cum blogger out der posting fake news and lies
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by EntMirror: 7:17am
I disagree with that opening of new tap. This is a way to keep readers on your blog, especially if you're taking them to another website or blog. If its an internal link, then no need using the new tap feature.
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by sorextee(m): 7:19am
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by netoc65(m): 7:23am
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by henryobinna(m): 7:31am
Sniper12:regulated
People just know how to talk rubbish
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by dadavivo: 7:38am
NerdyFullo:the word Arewa is a taboo here don't use it here again
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by Sniper12: 7:51am
henryobinna:this week alone some pple posted NBC banned some songs. Which dey never did. Shouldnt der be penalties for such fake tins
Re: 7 simple things every blogger should take into account by IkpuMmadu: 7:55am
Post wholesome contents and avoid fake news....try as much as possible to post original content
