₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,552 members, 3,796,394 topics. Date: Sunday, 17 September 2017 at 04:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 (16498 Views)
FA Cup: Southampton Vs Arsenal (0 - 5) On 28th January 2017 / Watford Vs Arsenal (0 - 3) On 17th October 2015 / Barcelona Vs Atletic Bilbao: Spanish Super Cup (1 - 1) On 17th August 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (14) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by Agboola321(m): 1:07pm
Marvel1206:
U funny die . Even if Na under 15 Chelsea team dey play
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by fabulousfortune(m): 1:08pm
Bleep Chelsea nd dia fans. Arsenal will win d day #COYG
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by Yustab(m): 1:09pm
[quote author=optional1 post=60500779]pamcode we are winning this
cos the world is Blue...
Chelsea 3-1 assnal
assnal will score own goal...
Morata might score and he will assist someone else...
There will be a penalty but don't know for who..
Up Blues
Happy Super Sunday to all Royal Blue Armies...[/quote/
Are u a soothsayer
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by DGranite(m): 1:10pm
pls whr cn i get livestream for d match?
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by Narldon(f): 1:11pm
Please,
If your Barber is an Arsenal Fan,
Do Not let Him Touch your Hair Today
4 Likes
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by Ximenez(m): 1:11pm
Destiny2020:it's Stamford bridge, where child abuse is legal.
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by CaptPlanet(m): 1:11pm
Chubhie:
Lmao! Its a derby so its always a tough game for us but arsenal haven't won at the bridge in 5 years so i'm hopeful.
We'll know after 90 mins.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by BOMA2912(m): 1:12pm
Morata Vs Lacazette, we'll see the better striker today, but wait where is Ozil.
Off to OT
#GGMU
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by toseen7: 1:18pm
I wasn't expecting Cahill start this game. Father Lord Into your hand we commit this match.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:20pm
optional1:
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by Seunpaul01(m): 1:22pm
Welcome to the era of new soccer formation. The formation that will make Arsenal take 6 goals. 3-2-4-1 from the deadliest squad
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by optional1(f): 1:23pm
[quote author=Yustab post=60547488][/ quote]
still in the training school sir..
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by GOFRONT(m): 1:25pm
Can see it comin......Gunners
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by Funjosh(m): 1:25pm
Common Ye Blue.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by franugo(m): 1:26pm
Reporting for duty...ktbffh boys!
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by Nazeren(f): 1:26pm
5-0 Chelsea -Arsenal.
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by Neimar: 1:27pm
up arsenal
thrash dem jor
che 0_3 arsenal
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by fineyemi(m): 1:28pm
I see arsenal winning this no b joke
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by Chubhie: 1:28pm
CaptPlanet:Arsenal defense looks tight enough!
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by Ximenez(m): 1:29pm
toseen7:He has his good side, plenty of them, I'd pick him over Rudiger for now.
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by iLegendd: 1:30pm
Up blues. Let's finger Ass-nal today.
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by mukina2: 1:30pm
GAMEE ON
COYG!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by purplekayc(m): 1:31pm
Highest nah draw
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by Piiko(m): 1:31pm
Boys in blue, make us proud
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by Bibidear(f): 1:32pm
Chelsea 2-2 arsenal
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by Edenoscar2(m): 1:32pm
Make i settle down watch this match,Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal Loading
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by oshe11(m): 1:32pm
conte shud av startd Bakayoko n Rudiger nw nt anyways, na him be COACH
UP BLUES
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by mukina2: 1:32pm
cech that out
|Re: Chelsea vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 17th Spetember 2017 by fineyemi(m): 1:33pm
Make i settle with the match chelsea 1 : 4 Arsenal
1 Like
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (14) (Reply)
Christian Benitez Dies At 27 (Ex-Birmingham Striker) / Liverpool Fc Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 17th January 2016 / Brighton & Hove Albion Vs Arsenal: FA Cup (2 - 3) On 25th January 2015
Viewing this topic: Tswata1992, life4rent, chukuweike, jbhill(m), Shittaakeem(m), Reborn14(m), debque(m), honreal, Movic1(m), duduwest(m), lipopo, akankemi1(f), Vally007, princestars(m), mystikal(m), jones2014, tunary(m), femi4, Nasty22(m), Dextology, mailalaba, ahmodu4real(m), ElectronicsGuy(m), sambos994(m), lumydee44, Sh0lar, RichEstate(m), chidiadivictor(m), HandsomeJmk, korlin(m), okhey(m), SilverEdit(m), Mollydee88, Charles4075(m), bottlecap, samdson, senatordave1, LEXYCOM, LastMumu, CaptPlanet(m), Daxyd4realzy(m), IYIMAN, brightalo17, Usjimy(m), KVN1(m), bid4rich(m), hyfr(m), obafemee80(m), handsomeyinka(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14