|Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by edunwablog: 6:18am
Nigeria’s Computer Village, adjudged the largest Information and Communications Technology (ICT) accessory market in Africa, contributes about N1.5 billion to the country’s economy daily.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umaru Danbatta, gave the figure, while being hosted by the Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN), the leadership of the market in Lagos, yesterday.
Danbatta, who added that the contributions of the market to the economy since the telecommunications revolution began some 16 years back, was now around $32 billion, however, informed that the figures were provided by the leadership of CAPDAN during an earlier indoor-meeting in May with the NCC in Abuja.
According to Danbatta, there are about 3000 ICT Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) doing stuffs in the market, “as such the Computer Village market needs greater support to be able to contribute more to the economy.”
While announcing the readiness of the Commission to work with CAPDAN on any front that will promote economic development, the NCC chief informed that it would sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the association.
Danbatta urged the association to address issues of phone and other devices cloning; substandard products, stressing that so many mobile devices sold in the market are not type-approved by the NCC.
According to him, these unregistered mobile devices are not safe and negatively affects the quality of service rendered by mobile network operators in the country, stressing that NCC has huge responsibility to protect Nigerians, “ we are calling on the CAPDAN to please support us to rid the market of unwanted elements peddling fake and substandard products.”
Danbatta said as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility functions, the commission would train many CAPDAN members.
In his welcome address, the President of CAPDAN, Ahmed Ojikutu, said the Village provides the highest number of ICT solutions in Nigeria and Africa at large, stressing that the market is also known as the hardware capital of Africa, which employs the highest number of graduates in the region.
Ojikutu reminded that their activities go beyond selling of mobile devices, “it is a hub where a lot of technical activities go on. The level of repairs, refurbishment and software related activities that are carried out here entails skills that are at par with the expertise needed for manufacturing mobile devices from scratch. It is the belief of CAPDAN that such expertise should be leveraged on to contribute to the Nigerian economy. For us, it is time to grow the innovative and manufacturing potential of the Computer Village by upgrading it to an African ICT Hub or Nigeria’s Silicon Valley or India’s Bangalore.”
The CAPDAN President appealed to NCC to among others offer them training and education through the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI); sponsorship of Computer Village to international seminars and conferences; facilitation of broadband in the market, among others.
full details at http://www.akelicious.com/2017/08/computer-village-adds-n15b-to-nigerias.html
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by ChangetheChange: 6:22am
$32 billion dollars?
Lol.. fake over bloated figures
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by Benekruku(m): 6:25am
ChangetheChange:
You said it all!
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by izombie(m): 6:27am
Very soon that money would be added to biafra. Obodo oma.
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by Tolexander: 6:36am
izombie:these people can be so funny with their buffoonery!
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by DannyJ19(m): 6:37am
#1.5bn daily ...
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by madridguy(m): 6:41am
Kudos to our Igbo brothers.
God Bless them all.
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by swiz123(m): 6:48am
If our log of wood president takes that money for another indefinite medical vacation ehh.... I and my ipob brothers will burn down computer village
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by GogetterMD(m): 7:09am
ChangetheChange:Figures aren't overblown. You need to spend time in computer village to know how much exchanges hand daily. Went to fix my phone sometime in 2014, in one tiny 6ft by 3ft under-staircase shop like that, and in under one hour, over 400k had exchanged hands there. That is just one very small shop, not even big retailers like Westgate, Slot or Microstation
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by sotall(m): 7:15am
Yes!....I represent computer village.
You wanna know what I do there?...check my signature
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by EntMirror: 7:16am
GogetterMD:
I don't think he worth your mention. He's probably one of these individuals waiting for white collar jobs from the government.
Computer village is a huge market place and thank them for their immense contribution to the economy of Nigeria. These are entrepreneurs who have set out to break conventionalities.
Visit www.entmirror.com for Business ideas
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by Ihutomi: 7:16am
Yahoo boys I hail oh
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by cr7rooney10(m): 7:16am
House of 419 i cant forget those boys
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by JoshMedia(m): 7:17am
Check my signature
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by Mechette(m): 7:17am
how it affect we in sokoto
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by Moreoffaith(m): 7:17am
This is one of the advantage of Obasanjo govt.
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by NigeriaJokesUWO: 7:18am
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by nero2face: 7:19am
Good news, obviously 95% of this place is owned and operated by my brothers, afonjas can argue their ass off to all I care, all they do their is illegal extorting... Lazy pipu
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by buchilino(m): 7:20am
madridguy:
SOMETIMES U TALK LIKE SOMEONE FROM MADRID, OTHER TIMES U TALK LIKE SOMEONE FROM ISLAMABAD
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by fullstreets: 7:21am
I no believe.
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by Saheed9: 7:21am
seriously
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by DaudaAbu(m): 7:22am
Developing some1 elses land
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by MansaMoussa: 7:23am
They should publish the methodology used in arriving at such ludicrous figure....fools
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by sakalisis(m): 7:24am
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by DaudaAbu(m): 7:24am
madridguy:
For developing other pples land abi?
I too say kid o's to them
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by calberian: 7:24am
I'm a witness
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by opalu: 7:25am
Wow
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by chinawapz(m): 7:25am
I no believe this poo...
|Re: Computer Village Adds N1.5b To Nigeria’s Economy Daily by Ajewealth123(m): 7:25am
cr7rooney10:dem don do this one strong thing for computer village road side
