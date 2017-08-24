₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Navy Recruitment 2017: Screening Begins On Friday [timetable, Requirements]
The Nigerian Navy will on Friday begin interviews for candidates who were successful in the recruitment aptitude test written on August 12, 2017.
The list of those eligible was published earlier this week .
Venue of the interview is the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos. It will end Saturday, September 15, 2017.
Candidates, who will undergo a screening exercise, verification of credentials/certificates, medical and physical tests, are to come with the following items:
a. Original and photocopies of their credentials
b. Writing materials.
c. Two pairs of navy blue shorts and 2 white (unmarked) T Shirts.
d. A pair of canvas/trainer and stockings.
e. Bed sheets and pillow cases.
f. Set of cutlery.
g. Four recent passport sized photographs.
From August 25 to 31, Batch A candidates from Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Kwara, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo will be attended to.
Batch B candidates are from Abia, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River, Enugu, Abuja, Imo, Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and Rivers.
Their interviews will take place from September 1 to September 7.
The last Batch comprises Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara indigenes, who will be interviewed from September 8 to September 14.
http://fabinfos.com/nigerian-navy-recruitment-2017-screening-verification-begin-friday-timetable-requirements/
