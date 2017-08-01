Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chidi Mokeme Writes President Buhari (4312 Views)

Read what he wrote below......



MR PRESIDENT YOU ARE RIGHT ABOUT THE UNITY OF NIGERIA BUT....... My major concern about Mr President's speech is the dictatorial tone applied, negating your fatherly factor and the concerns of dissenting voices in a democracy, especially as it relates to the restructuring of Nigeria. These dissenting voices in my estimation does not include IPOB.

Mr President I agree with you that it is good to keep Nigeria united. But to say that the type of unity we currently have is nonnegotiable smacks of dictatorship.

In case you have forgotten the so called unity was actually discussed by our fathers and the terms of unity Nigerians wanted was agreed upon. But the military boys came in with violent disorder and destroyed what was negotiated prior to independence and in 1963, and gave us what you now describe as nonnegotiable, called 1999 constitution.

What the military led by one man gave us is unanimity and not unity. They took away the content of what was negotiated that was supposed to be nonnegotiable and gave us inequality, stifled systems that undermines Nigeria's progress, development and prosperity. Indeed our fathers had a detailed discussion and negotiation with the British in the 50's about the kind of union that was acceptable us. They all agreed on real federalism whereby each zone maintained its own economy, peculiar political structure and institutions. These included resource control, regional/state police and prisons and many other creative structures that made Nigeria progressive pre-independence to 1967.

Any document decided by Adulsalam Abubakar and his junta called the 199 constitution is without our general contribution ant it is largely not acceptable. And the change required cannot be made by only a council of state populated by retired generals from one region or national assembly without equal representation from across the states and zones. There maybe need for input from other well meaning Nigerians if we are serious about carrying zone along.

A unity based on inequality and military imposition must be negotiable.





Words.... 7 Likes

Well said. 10 Likes 1 Share

It time for all well meaning Nigerians and Biafrians must speak out their opinions and the ways to live in this conscription call Nigeria. We all hope God IS in control and we can be a pencils in the hand of our Creator. 11 Likes

Chidi is wasted his time to be talked to that fulani president. Please when is Gulder ultimate search came up again please 6 Likes 1 Share

DERICO nwanne. Ogadimma...It takes time, if the proud dictator dont want to hear us. its ok



This one wey him career Don face south sef dey talk... meanwhile buhari is a brainless vegetable! 1 Like

Try rubbish and the DSS will come after u. We are satisfied with the current system in Nigeria. All you igbo's sympathetic to biafra will be dealt with. Nnamdi Kanu will die for nothing and biafra will never come. God bless Buhari for making you inconsequentials 5% 3 Likes 1 Share

Well said, Chidi Mokeme. Well said.



The current crop of youths of the country are gradually standing up to their peers of the 1960s.



Afterall, Gowon and Ojukwu were in their 30s and we still talk about them. Majority of monikers here are in their prime of youth as well.



It is time for the emerging youths to take over the reins from the class of the 1960s - and leave the subservient ones to keep kissing the ass of the oldies. 6 Likes

Luckylife:

It time for all well meaning Nigerians and Biafrians must speak out their opinions and the ways to live in this conscription call Nigeria. We all hope God IS in control and we can be a pencils in the hand of our Creator.

Just Nigerians would have been enough. Just Nigerians would have been enough. 1 Like

we don speak, spoke and even spoken but our dear president is more concerned about the rats in his office





such a freelancer president

Nigeria remains one indivisible country.Lets come together and make Nigeria great 1 Like

Is being united by force?even when it is clear that the so called leaders exhibit divisive tendencies,as long we are concerned Nigeria was deceitfully created to favour the white man therefore subject to re negotiations.

more worrisome is the fact that Nigeria presently operates a military constitution which was craftily drafted to also favour certain individuals and class. 5 Likes

I dormo u sir 2 Likes

Buhari wey no know wetin him dey talk again,after many injections hiss 2 Likes 1 Share

You no get sense! You this Jigolo man. 1 Like

I wonder how Buhari and his Northern brothers will gather together deceiving themselves in the name of security council meeting. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Well said 3 Likes 1 Share

Well said.



Only political buffoons and their paid bumlickers like Sa...i will believe and postulate that nothing is wrong with this our current structure.



APC and Buhari can only pretend but the reality will soon dawn on them like it did Oshiomhole yesterday when he yearned thrash about restructuring and was shouted down in Abuja. 5 Likes 1 Share

opeyemiieblog:

Dictatorial tone ke, biko what is this IPOB member yarning Dictatorial tone ke, biko what is this IPOB member yarning 2 Likes

otasjulius:

I dormo u sir

Vbe o yehe? Vbe o yehe?

Except for some few typos...nice submission.

In Nigeria, truth is sacrificed on the alter of ethno-religious sentiments.



Those who think Nigeria is their conquered territory and those tagging along them to play second fiddle will not heed this. 1 Like

Buhari is a tyrant n thats y he doesn't take advice 3 Likes

Well said

RIPEnglish:

Chidi is wasted his time to be talked to that fulani president. Please when is Gulder ultimate search came up again please i sight u bro. Murder ingrish i sight u bro. Murder ingrish 1 Like

I agree with him in almost all he said expect the assertion that the military gave us unanimity through the 1999 constitution. As far as I am concerned what the military gave us as 1999 constitution is a mere coercion. . . I neither see unanimity nor unity in what the gave us. 4 Likes

Sarrki will land soon..



I am keeping this space for him incase he misses the first page.

J

Fitting round pegs in square hole is our natural habit.



Buhari was a military dictator, whom we suddenly believe will assume democratic tendency at 70+.. 1 Like 1 Share