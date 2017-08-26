₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by bayocanny: 7:02pm
cstr1000:Go break am, one more goal will fall on them
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by samijay8(m): 7:02pm
xynerise:see this one. simply because season just start and huddersfield is on top means they are better than other clubs like Chelsea, arsenal etc
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by edwife(f): 7:02pm
aieromon:
shutup...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by edwife(f): 7:03pm
xynerise:
You are looking at the table, the same way y'all did last season? Continue. Let's see how far you will go.
If you guys don't win the title this season eh....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Khutie: 7:03pm
Oselu28:•••Because yhu refused to cheer him up after he lost the PK
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by auntysimbiat(f): 7:03pm
Wow
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Edopesin(m): 7:03pm
Edenoscar2:My Gawd, Which Kind Of Human Being Is This Na
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Khutie: 7:04pm
Bibidear:•••Don't worry am coming to support yhur heart for yhu
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by xynerise(m): 7:04pm
edwife:
We were never at the top last season..
You know how it is when Man utd is at the top
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by xynerise(m): 7:05pm
samijay8:
We are talking about a former champion side
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by CaptPlanet(m): 7:05pm
This gray na fufu
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by EgusiShankly: 7:05pm
man united must draw this match
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by kahaled1(m): 7:05pm
cstr1000:oya creep back to your hole we don score
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by aieromon(m): 7:05pm
edwife:
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Bibidear(f): 7:06pm
Khutie:lols,hope we av a clean sheet
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by xynerise(m): 7:06pm
Kyase:
I mean FPL
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by SirLakes: 7:06pm
Right now haters gon be like
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Sheun001(m): 7:06pm
xynerise:you were at the beginning after first 3 matches or so
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by ottohan(m): 7:06pm
so Iheanacho did not play again today abi
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by habbyy03: 7:06pm
fellaini baby
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by RaeMystix(f): 7:06pm
Finally!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Fordzzy(m): 7:07pm
MAN U GO DRAW......MY NEIGHBOUR WEY BE PROPHET DON TALK!!!!!!!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by KingOfThePay(m): 7:07pm
Goallllll
Felicia scores!!!!
Mourinho show them efizyyyyy.. Drink your water largely
8 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by xynerise(m): 7:07pm
Fela scored
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by aieromon(m): 7:08pm
Fellaini makes it 2-0
18 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Neimar: 7:08pm
goal goal goal
haters
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Oselu28(f): 7:08pm
goaaaaaaaaaaaaaal
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Kyase(m): 7:08pm
xynerise:oh
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by xynerise(m): 7:08pm
Who says 4 goals is not achievable?
10 goals in 3 matches
9 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Neimar: 7:08pm
Fordzzy:
oya follow me dab
8 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by bopm: 7:09pm
Fordzzy:
My advice make dat guy no prophesy for ur life, lest u are doomed
|Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Victornezzar: 7:09pm
Oh God
Mourinho dey make subs sha
2 Likes 1 Share
