cstr1000:

Come on Mighty Foxes. Break these plastic Mancunian hearts. Go break am, one more goal will fall on them Go break am, one more goal will fall on them

xynerise:





Common Leicester that is above Chelsea on the table and scored Arsenal 3 goals? see this one. simply because season just start and huddersfield is on top means they are better than other clubs like Chelsea, arsenal etc see this one. simply because season just start and huddersfield is on top means they are better than other clubs like Chelsea, arsenal etc

aieromon:





Mkhi out



Fellaini in



Keep kwayet

shutup... shutup...

xynerise:





How is that my cup of tea?



Man utd is ahead of them all





Chelsea will even lose tomorrow

You are looking at the table, the same way y'all did last season? Continue. Let's see how far you will go.

Oselu28:







yes of course.



biko y is lukaku still in dz match •••Because yhu refused to cheer him up after he lost the PK

Wow

Edenoscar2:



but,but lukaku is the best striker in the world My Gawd, Which Kind Of Human Being Is This Na My Gawd, Which Kind Of Human Being Is This Na 1 Like

Bibidear:



just there jawe

united wants to give me heart attack •••Don't worry am coming to support yhur heart for yhu

edwife:





We were never at the top last season..



You know how it is when Man utd is at the top We were never at the top last season..You know how it is when Man utd is at the top 1 Like

samijay8:

see this one. simply because season just start and huddersfield is on top means they are better than other clubs like Chelsea, arsenal etc

We are talking about a former champion side We are talking about a former champion side

This gray na fufu

man united must draw this match

cstr1000:

lol@ manual player. oya creep back to your hole we don score oya creep back to your hole we don score

Khutie:



•••Don't worry am coming to support yhur heart for yhu lols,hope we av a clean sheet lols,hope we av a clean sheet

Kyase:

na only man city match be rubbish but we dey win

I mean FPL I mean FPL

Right now haters gon be like 2 Likes

xynerise:



We were never at the top last season..

so Iheanacho did not play again today abi 1 Like

fellaini baby

Finally!

MAN U GO DRAW......MY NEIGHBOUR WEY BE PROPHET DON TALK!!!!!!!





Felicia scores!!!!



Mourinho show them efizyyyyy.. Drink your water largely GoallllllFelicia scores!!!!Mourinho show them efizyyyyy.. Drink your water largely 8 Likes

Fela scored

Fellaini makes it 2-0 18 Likes

goal goal goal

haters 1 Like

goaaaaaaaaaaaaaal 1 Like

xynerise:



I mean FPL oh oh







10 goals in 3 matches Who says 4 goals is not achievable?10 goals in 3 matches 9 Likes

Fordzzy:

MAN U GO DRAW......MY NEIGHBOUR WEY BE PROPHET DON TALK!!!!!!!



oya follow me dab oya follow me dab 8 Likes

Fordzzy:

MAN U GO DRAW......MY NEIGHBOUR WEY BE PROPHET DON TALK!!!!!!!



My advice make dat guy no prophesy for ur life, lest u are doomed My advice make dat guy no prophesy for ur life, lest u are doomed