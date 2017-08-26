₦airaland Forum

Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by bayocanny: 7:02pm
cstr1000:
Come on Mighty Foxes. Break these plastic Mancunian hearts.
Go break am, one more goal will fall on them
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by samijay8(m): 7:02pm
xynerise:


Common Leicester that is above Chelsea on the table and scored Arsenal 3 goals? grin
see this one. simply because season just start and huddersfield is on top means they are better than other clubs like Chelsea, arsenal etc
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by edwife(f): 7:02pm
aieromon:


Mkhi out

Fellaini in

Keep kwayet cool cool

shutup... grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by edwife(f): 7:03pm
xynerise:


How is that my cup of tea? grin

Man utd is ahead of them all tongue


Chelsea will even lose tomorrow

You are looking at the table, the same way y'all did last season? Continue. Let's see how far you will go.
If you guys don't win the title this season eh.... grin grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Khutie: 7:03pm
Oselu28:



yes of course.

biko y is lukaku still in dz match
•••Because yhu refused to cheer him up after he lost the PK grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by auntysimbiat(f): 7:03pm
Wow
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Edopesin(m): 7:03pm
Edenoscar2:

but,but lukaku is the best striker in the world
My Gawd, Which Kind Of Human Being Is This Na

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Khutie: 7:04pm
Bibidear:

just there jawe
united wants to give me heart attack
•••Don't worry am coming to support yhur heart for yhu cheesy
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by xynerise(m): 7:04pm
edwife:


You are looking at the table, the same way y'all did last season? Continue. Let's see how far you will go.
If you guys don't win the title this season eh.... grin grin

We were never at the top last season..

You know how it is when Man utd is at the top smiley

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by xynerise(m): 7:05pm
samijay8:
see this one. simply because season just start and huddersfield is on top means they are better than other clubs like Chelsea, arsenal etc

We are talking about a former champion side undecided
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by CaptPlanet(m): 7:05pm
This gray na fufu
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by EgusiShankly: 7:05pm
man united must draw this match
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by kahaled1(m): 7:05pm
cstr1000:
lol@ manual player.
oya creep back to your hole we don score
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by aieromon(m): 7:05pm
edwife:


shutup... grin

Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Bibidear(f): 7:06pm
Khutie:

•••Don't worry am coming to support yhur heart for yhu cheesy
lols,hope we av a clean sheet
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by xynerise(m): 7:06pm
Kyase:
na only man city match be rubbish but we dey win

I mean FPL
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by SirLakes: 7:06pm
Right now haters gon be like

2 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Sheun001(m): 7:06pm
xynerise:

We were never at the top last season..
You know how it is when Man utd is at the top smiley
you were at the beginning after first 3 matches or so
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by ottohan(m): 7:06pm
so Iheanacho did not play again today abi angry

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by habbyy03: 7:06pm
fellaini baby cheesy
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by RaeMystix(f): 7:06pm
Finally!
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Fordzzy(m): 7:07pm
MAN U GO DRAW......MY NEIGHBOUR WEY BE PROPHET DON TALK!!!!!!!
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by KingOfThePay(m): 7:07pm
Goallllll grin grin

Felicia scores!!!!

Mourinho show them efizyyyyy.. Drink your water largely grin grin

8 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by xynerise(m): 7:07pm
Fela scored cheesy
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by aieromon(m): 7:08pm
Fellaini makes it 2-0

18 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Neimar: 7:08pm
goal goal goal
haters

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Oselu28(f): 7:08pm
goaaaaaaaaaaaaaal

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Kyase(m): 7:08pm
xynerise:

I mean FPL
oh
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by xynerise(m): 7:08pm
Who says 4 goals is not achievable? cheesy


10 goals in 3 matches

9 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Neimar: 7:08pm
Fordzzy:
MAN U GO DRAW......MY NEIGHBOUR WEY BE PROPHET DON TALK!!!!!!!

oya follow me dab grin

8 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by bopm: 7:09pm
Fordzzy:
MAN U GO DRAW......MY NEIGHBOUR WEY BE PROPHET DON TALK!!!!!!!

My advice make dat guy no prophesy for ur life, lest u are doomed
Re: Manchester United Vs Leicester City (2 - 0) On 26th August 2017 by Victornezzar: 7:09pm
Oh God
Mourinho dey make subs sha

2 Likes 1 Share

