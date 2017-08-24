₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,704 members, 3,744,999 topics. Date: Thursday, 24 August 2017 at 11:44 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" (1737 Views)
|Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by MrNollyzone: 10:27am
Popular Yoruba actress, Arike Akinyanju Best, is currently bereaved as she has just lost her loving grandmother who died at the age of 109years.
To many, her grandma has really enjoyed life for her to have lived for such a long age but to her, she believes her grandma was killed by unknown witches and wizards.
Sharing the sad news, she alleges that her grandma was killed as there will never be a place for the witches and wizards who killed her grandma in her heaven.
In her words, “Omase ooo!!! Witches and Wizard have no place in heaven walahi. They killed my Precious Adorable Darling Darling ABIKE..at 109years Omo Ajah Olomu Aperan Omo Olora agogo ide Omo Apekun j'oye, Omo akenigbo k'eru o ba ara ona Omo Asawon ni poriki poriki ese Omo ipile Ajah kii je akaraba, Suku eja ni won yo siwon lenu, Omo B'olode o ku, Ode baba eni o gbodo wu gbegi, Omo Ajah ara iraye.... I will forever miss you grandma.. (She never treated me as a wife to her grandson, but as her OWN and I loved her dearly).”
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-arike-akinyanju-accuses-witches-killing-109years-old-grandma/
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by BleSSedMee(f): 10:43am
Say what
IMO, she just want to get enlisted into the Attention Seekers Association with this her outburst. Omase o.
RIP mama. You lived long.
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by Ajewealth123(m): 10:43am
Orisirisi person wey dem suppose don give atoko fish chop teytey
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by Kowor(f): 10:55am
Was she expecting her to live longer than Methuselah? It's her type that will silently pray for the woman to die self.
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by modelmike7(m): 11:37am
Just Trying to be sarcastic and shey?
Why are these 3 souls above me refusing to get the jokes?!
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by yankeedude(m): 11:37am
lol
1 Like
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by danowena: 11:38am
Clown
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by Mechette(m): 11:38am
dis one taya me ooo dis one taya me ooo
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by nokia1000: 11:38am
Go and sit somewhere. E be like say na u be d witch wen kill am.
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by DeBret(m): 11:39am
Abi Mama Self Nah Witch
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by SeniorZato(m): 11:39am
The resemblance is obvious
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by jashar(f): 11:39am
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by johnreh: 11:39am
.
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by burkingx(f): 11:39am
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by tgmservice: 11:39am
Just another cheap attention seeking biitch
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by burkingx(f): 11:39am
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by opal4real(m): 11:39am
MrNollyzone:
Dog nor dey chop dog.
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by KingOvoramwen1(m): 11:39am
Must yorubers cry over everything
Just imagine what this one is wailing for again
Smh!!
1 Share
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by Odianose13(m): 11:39am
A centurion dies and u biliv it's witches and wizards. Oya go take revenge na. Pray for her soul jare...... May her soul rest in Peace.
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by hardwerk: 11:39am
m
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by burkingx(f): 11:40am
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by younglleo(m): 11:40am
when will afonjas start having sense.? Abeg who get 120 for jamb here. I hav a uni in need of you. Check my BIO
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by Odianose13(m): 11:40am
A person dies at 109 and u biliv it's witches and wizards. Oya go take revenge na. Pray for her soul jare...... May her soul rest in Peace.
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by MSN1(m): 11:40am
Eehn.....somtim must kill man, Abi e nova reach to die
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by Okoyiboz3: 11:41am
Witches and wizards indeed. Look at how the actress looks like a man, with a her sideburns like that of Herbert Macaulay.
Her face is enough to kill her grandma.
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by Godchild2015: 11:41am
Oh boy wetin person no go read for social media. So if witches No killed her grandmother , how many years she for spend for life? Nonsense, if my papa even stay up to eighty years, I fall celebrate am , the man just kick the bucket when life just start for am.
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by free2ryhme: 11:42am
MrNollyzone:
i just don't know what to type, honestly
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by Omafesty23(f): 11:42am
Her time was up. Now she's putting the blame on witches n wizards, lol.
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by oglalasioux(m): 11:42am
And she will claim to have attended any form of school.
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by Marcofranz(m): 11:42am
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by Frenchfriez: 11:43am
Ok
|Re: Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" by pweetygiftofGod(f): 11:43am
Me that lost dad @ the age of 45 wetin I go talk, it seems ya brain e yaff shift
