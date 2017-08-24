Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Arike Akinyanju: "Witches Killed My 109-Year-Old Grandma" (1737 Views)

To many, her grandma has really enjoyed life for her to have lived for such a long age but to her, she believes her grandma was killed by unknown witches and wizards.



Sharing the sad news, she alleges that her grandma was killed as there will never be a place for the witches and wizards who killed her grandma in her heaven.



In her words, “Omase ooo!!! Witches and Wizard have no place in heaven walahi. They killed my Precious Adorable Darling Darling ABIKE..at 109years Omo Ajah Olomu Aperan Omo Olora agogo ide Omo Apekun j'oye, Omo akenigbo k'eru o ba ara ona Omo Asawon ni poriki poriki ese Omo ipile Ajah kii je akaraba, Suku eja ni won yo siwon lenu, Omo B'olode o ku, Ode baba eni o gbodo wu gbegi, Omo Ajah ara iraye.... I will forever miss you grandma.. (She never treated me as a wife to her grandson, but as her OWN and I loved her dearly).”





IMO, she just want to get enlisted into the Attention Seekers Association with this her outburst. Omase o.





RIP mama. You lived long. Say whatIMO, she just want to get enlisted into the Attention Seekers Association with this her outburst. Omase o.RIP mama. You lived long.

Orisirisi person wey dem suppose don give atoko fish chop teytey

Was she expecting her to live longer than Methuselah? It's her type that will silently pray for the woman to die self.

Just Trying to be sarcastic and shey?





Why are these 3 souls above me refusing to get the jokes?!

lol 1 Like

Clown

dis one taya me ooo dis one taya me ooodis one taya me ooo

Go and sit somewhere. E be like say na u be d witch wen kill am.

Abi Mama Self Nah Witch

The resemblance is obvious

Just another cheap attention seeking biitch

Dog nor dey chop dog. Dog nor dey chop dog.

Must yorubers cry over everything





Just imagine what this one is wailing for again





Smh!! 1 Share

A centurion dies and u biliv it's witches and wizards. Oya go take revenge na. Pray for her soul jare...... May her soul rest in Peace.

when will afonjas start having sense.? Abeg who get 120 for jamb here. I hav a uni in need of you. Check my BIO

A person dies at 109 and u biliv it's witches and wizards. Oya go take revenge na. Pray for her soul jare...... May her soul rest in Peace.

Eehn.....somtim must kill man, Abi e nova reach to die

Witches and wizards indeed. Look at how the actress looks like a man, with a her sideburns like that of Herbert Macaulay.



Her face is enough to kill her grandma.

Oh boy wetin person no go read for social media. So if witches No killed her grandmother , how many years she for spend for life? Nonsense, if my papa even stay up to eighty years, I fall celebrate am , the man just kick the bucket when life just start for am.

i just don't know what to type, honestly i just don't know what to type, honestly

Her time was up. Now she's putting the blame on witches n wizards, lol.

And she will claim to have attended any form of school.

Ok