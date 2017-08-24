Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians (6990 Views)

Defense Headquarters Decorates 13 Newly Promoted Senior Officers (photo) / Defense Headquarters Nigeria Reply To Nairaland.photo / No Chadian Air Strikes Conducted In Nigeria- Defense Headquarters (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)























https://twitter.com/DefenseMonitor









































https://twitter.com/DigiCommsNG/status/900642513140289536







https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/900643053072826368















https://twitter.com/DefenseMonitor I don't know why people don't verify stuff before reacting. 1 Like 1 Share

This is the real Defence Headquarters Twitter handle https://twitter.com/DefenceInfoNG 1 Like

This government and denial though. 5 Likes

.

thats how they use to run onto one parody account of lai mohammed .nigeria can believe anything as far as it appeals to their sentiment 7 Likes 4 Shares





https://twitter.com/DefenceInfoNG/status/900677523134173184 DHQ has published an alert about the fake handle on its own Twitter handle. 1 Like

The response of the media team to these fakes are too late. They need to work on their toes to nip these fake news as soon as they crop up.



This reactionary approach is obviously not working, the damage has been done already. 1 Like 1 Share

koladebrainiac:

thats how they use to run onto one parody account of lai mohammed .nigeria can believe anything as far as it appeals to their sentiment

Its just appalling. Some people will release fake news to the public space, and will be the one to raise the alarm about this news.



Its getting more interesting anyways. Its just appalling. Some people will release fake news to the public space, and will be the one to raise the alarm about this news.Its getting more interesting anyways. 3 Likes 1 Share

SirJeffry:

This government and denial though.

Why are you smiling? Are you sure you are not the one that created the fake account? Why are you smiling? Are you sure you are not the one that created the fake account? 3 Likes

Everything is becoming faked. 4 Likes





My favourite Tweet... My favourite Tweet... 4 Likes 1 Share

Mumu LiePods

Iporks keep pushing their luck till their luck pushes back

Fake or not the handle represents the ideals of this administration 4 Likes

How can hungry man verify? 1 Like

Mumu APC government! When they see that they can't handle the criticism that follows they switch to lies and falsehood! Come and arrest me! Am in my office! Douchebags 2 Likes

JOBLESS YOUTH EVERYWHERE!!!

nairalandfreak:

Fake or not the handle represents the ideals of this administration

Lieporks will lie and then claim their lies are true because it represents what they think about, lieporks are sick lieporks are cursed Lieporks will lie and then claim their lies are true because it represents what they think about, lieporks are sick lieporks are cursed 3 Likes

Can you imagine? Wetin we no go see for this country?? 1 Like

if they like make dem turn to monitoring spirits they will only end up making a joke of themselves,this is not 1967 but 2017. 2 Likes

naptu2:

I don't know why people don't verify stuff before reacting.





















https://twitter.com/DefenseMonitor









































https://twitter.com/DigiCommsNG/status/900642513140289536







https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/900643053072826368















https://twitter.com/DefenseMonitor



Hungry man don't verify!

Nigerians are hungry!

Gbam! Hungry man don't verify!Nigerians are hungry!Gbam! 1 Like

Nawao.

This is rubbish..

But the truth is... Why are some youths "socially dumb" I wonder how some of us youths think again. It's so glaring that it's fake and moreover before replying all this handles.. Verify if it's from the real source or not. Naija which way... 3 Likes

As it is now, Nigerians no get chill 1 Like

I am surprised nairaland didn't put this up as defense headquarter's twitter account given nairaland's penchant for spreading fake news as long as people click the links. 1 Like

This administration don suffer This administration don sufferThis administration don suffer 1 Like

They are testing the water



They wants to test run it



But this Administration don fail



It still amazes me to see people supporting this very administration 1 Like

China account abi?

A lot of Nigerians are too lazy to verify anything. "Dem talk say, You hear say" gang. 1 Like

Nigerians no dey smile oooo 1 Like

Nigerians believe everything and anything,,,can't they just investigate?... Chai..laziness