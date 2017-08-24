₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,828 members, 3,745,432 topics. Date: Thursday, 24 August 2017 at 02:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians (6990 Views)
Defense Headquarters Decorates 13 Newly Promoted Senior Officers (photo) / Defense Headquarters Nigeria Reply To Nairaland.photo / No Chadian Air Strikes Conducted In Nigeria- Defense Headquarters (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by naptu2: 11:37am
I don't know why people don't verify stuff before reacting.
https://twitter.com/DefenseMonitor
https://twitter.com/DigiCommsNG/status/900642513140289536
https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/900643053072826368
https://twitter.com/DefenseMonitor
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by naptu2: 11:40am
This is the real Defence Headquarters Twitter handle https://twitter.com/DefenceInfoNG
1 Like
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by SirJeffry(m): 11:41am
This government and denial though.
5 Likes
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by SOLMICHAEL(m): 11:47am
.
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by koladebrainiac(m): 11:52am
thats how they use to run onto one parody account of lai mohammed .nigeria can believe anything as far as it appeals to their sentiment
7 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by naptu2: 12:16pm
DHQ has published an alert about the fake handle on its own Twitter handle.
https://twitter.com/DefenceInfoNG/status/900677523134173184
1 Like
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by agabusta: 1:01pm
The response of the media team to these fakes are too late. They need to work on their toes to nip these fake news as soon as they crop up.
This reactionary approach is obviously not working, the damage has been done already.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by agabusta: 1:02pm
koladebrainiac:
Its just appalling. Some people will release fake news to the public space, and will be the one to raise the alarm about this news.
Its getting more interesting anyways.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by agabusta: 1:08pm
SirJeffry:
Why are you smiling? Are you sure you are not the one that created the fake account?
3 Likes
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by Abbeyme: 1:55pm
Everything is becoming faked.
4 Likes
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by BroZuma: 1:55pm
My favourite Tweet...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by PassingShot(m): 1:56pm
Mumu LiePods
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by vedaxcool(m): 1:58pm
Iporks keep pushing their luck till their luck pushes back
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by nairalandfreak(m): 1:58pm
Fake or not the handle represents the ideals of this administration
4 Likes
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by marooh(m): 1:58pm
How can hungry man verify?
1 Like
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by xcolanto(m): 1:58pm
Mumu APC government! When they see that they can't handle the criticism that follows they switch to lies and falsehood! Come and arrest me! Am in my office! Douchebags
2 Likes
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by Afonjashapmouth: 1:58pm
JOBLESS YOUTH EVERYWHERE!!!
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by vedaxcool(m): 1:59pm
nairalandfreak:
Lieporks will lie and then claim their lies are true because it represents what they think about, lieporks are sick lieporks are cursed
3 Likes
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by 1miccza: 1:59pm
Can you imagine? Wetin we no go see for this country??
1 Like
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by magoo10: 1:59pm
if they like make dem turn to monitoring spirits they will only end up making a joke of themselves,this is not 1967 but 2017.
2 Likes
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by marooh(m): 1:59pm
naptu2:Hungry man don't verify!
Nigerians are hungry!
Gbam!
1 Like
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by Partnerbiz3: 2:00pm
Nawao.
This is rubbish..
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by pweshboi(m): 2:00pm
But the truth is... Why are some youths "socially dumb" I wonder how some of us youths think again. It's so glaring that it's fake and moreover before replying all this handles.. Verify if it's from the real source or not. Naija which way...
3 Likes
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by sylva1: 2:00pm
As it is now, Nigerians no get chill
1 Like
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by dustydee: 2:00pm
I am surprised nairaland didn't put this up as defense headquarter's twitter account given nairaland's penchant for spreading fake news as long as people click the links.
1 Like
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by kollinz1234: 2:01pm
This administration don suffer This administration don suffer
1 Like
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by maxiuc(m): 2:01pm
They are testing the water
They wants to test run it
But this Administration don fail
It still amazes me to see people supporting this very administration
1 Like
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by otasjulius(m): 2:02pm
China account abi?
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by soliddust2020: 2:02pm
A lot of Nigerians are too lazy to verify anything. "Dem talk say, You hear say" gang.
1 Like
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by free2ryhme: 2:03pm
Nigerians no dey smile oooo
1 Like
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by babyfaceafrica: 2:03pm
Nigerians believe everything and anything,,,can't they just investigate?... Chai..laziness
|Re: Fake "Defense" Headquarters Twitter Account Annoys Nigerians by Phunox(m): 2:04pm
Ok
Sahara Reporters: Good Or Bad / THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH NIGERIA (Great Atlantic) / APC Steering Trouble With Their Campiagn Posters In Lagos.
Viewing this topic: Dondbuzor, Oblang(m), marquay, Skillz4u(m), Iliveon, Slyr0x, prosperofficial(m), Abacharles(m), abiodunbest(m), Sikfeel, Teejayfamo, maskamdo(m), CircleOfWilis, skimeh(m), Modelling(f), naptu2, WealthRite, Ivegotsolutions(m), juman(m), des4ella(m), mikuz(m), ngita234(m), odimbannamdi(m), Martins301(m), Greenbullet(m), Zeze06(m), warlord24(m), fullstreets, kayceerilyn(f), FBIL, saintuu(m), Agimor(m), Mayour33(m), spyy, ogashman(m), prodigyevans(m), Seegse, princeadams11, williams85(m), Terror666, Sebastine1994(m), tchituz(m), pholar(m), Masta2, Linux007(m), cuteken(m), midastouch, wachevu, cbrezy(m), mizmia, gbale1(m), ryusufu(m), UcGadaz, Schwarzenegger, JewelRegi(f), ihatebuhari(f), IbnSultaan(m), Ogochukwuka(m), stunner7(m), Lusayo(m), Muh(m), ozo13(m), tdmoggy, Glowstone, Annais(f), leksmedia, MrMicholo(m), djosh4(m), chemystery, Thatitan234(m), olisafincy(m), changes29, houseoftuition1, Damoxy(m), Novelle and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15