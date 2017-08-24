₦airaland Forum

Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by premium9ja(m): 12:25pm
Not Too Long ago The Internet was Broken with A Great News of One of the P Square Brother, Paul Okoye welcoming a New Twins. today he has Float them Online

Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by Sleekbaby(f): 12:34pm
This is Paul not Peter, congrats to him.

Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by maklelemakukula(m): 12:35pm
change it to paul. OTONDO

Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by iamJ(m): 12:36pm
Op so Flaunts is now floats, go school they wouldnt hear


if i can have twins, i will lock up shop

see how these babies are making think abt forgetting to pulll out next time cry

Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by ojun50(m): 12:48pm
Beautiful babies
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by Macdawid(m): 1:47pm
Waiting for mine like no tomorrow grin
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by opeyemiieblog(m): 2:04pm
awww
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by RIPEnglish: 2:24pm
good, there is money so if he liked, he can gave birth to triplet childs.
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by sKeetz(m): 2:25pm
grin
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by mark0020: 2:25pm
This there blessings , double double,
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by DonXavi(m): 2:26pm
Congrats to him.......
I really need this twin blessing thingy. tongue tongue tongue
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by Mechette(m): 2:26pm
na him biznes,hu e ep
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by Blessedman3056: 2:26pm
Congratulation
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by takenadoh: 2:27pm
Anything is now news on NL sense fall on Lala mynd and se.hn
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by victor06: 2:27pm
Congratulations...........
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by faithugo64(f): 2:27pm
smiley

Jehovah sure knows how to give good gifts

Twins fall on whoever desires them, amen!

Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by kendylet(f): 2:27pm
lovely kids...patiently waiting for mine!
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by coolzeal(m): 2:27pm
iamJ:
Op so Flaunts is now floats, go school they wouldnt hear


if i can have twins, i will lock up shop

see how these babies are making think abt forgetting to pulll out next time cry
Mr educated man. Which one be they wouldn't hear again?

Congratulations! I love twins.
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by eddieguru(m): 2:27pm
wow! cant wait to get married kiss
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by Divay22(f): 2:27pm
Cute babies
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by bumi10: 2:27pm
nice
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by godchildjayboy(m): 2:27pm
God bless the twins. And there father and mother....I pray for twins too
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by gidyambi(m): 2:28pm
Such picture ignite the feelings, erotic feeling so to speak........

Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by monsterseo(m): 2:28pm
Congrat to him, I so much love this...

Congrat to him, I so much love this...
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by mikool007(m): 2:29pm
Twins....i want twins too
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by mikool007(m): 2:29pm
gidyambi:
Such picture ignite the feelings, erotic feeling so to speak........
are you a pedophile undecided
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by ozoemenaca: 2:29pm
Congrats
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by Anstalk(f): 2:31pm
Congratulations
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by 4reallife: 2:32pm
w
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by macfranklin(m): 2:37pm
iamJ:
Op so Flaunts is now floats, go school they wouldnt hear


if i can have twins, i will lock up shop

see how these babies are making think abt forgetting to pulll out next time cry
You too... Go school you say phiammm!!
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by seunny4lif(m): 2:38pm
Na my twins he wan carry before grin grin grin grin
Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by isiluvv: 2:40pm
Congrats

