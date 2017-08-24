₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by premium9ja(m): 12:25pm
Not Too Long ago The Internet was Broken with A Great News of One of the P Square Brother, Paul Okoye welcoming a New Twins. today he has Float them Online
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYLIiOTF9aU/?hl=en

|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by Sleekbaby(f): 12:34pm
This is Paul not Peter, congrats to him.

|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by maklelemakukula(m): 12:35pm
change it to paul. OTONDO

|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by iamJ(m): 12:36pm
Op so Flaunts is now floats, go school they wouldnt hear
if i can have twins, i will lock up shop
see how these babies are making think abt forgetting to pulll out next time

|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by ojun50(m): 12:48pm
Beautiful babies
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by Macdawid(m): 1:47pm
Waiting for mine like no tomorrow
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by opeyemiieblog(m): 2:04pm
awww
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by RIPEnglish: 2:24pm
good, there is money so if he liked, he can gave birth to triplet childs.
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by sKeetz(m): 2:25pm
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by mark0020: 2:25pm
This there blessings , double double,
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by DonXavi(m): 2:26pm
Congrats to him.......
I really need this twin blessing thingy.
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by Mechette(m): 2:26pm
na him biznes,hu e ep
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by Blessedman3056: 2:26pm
Congratulation
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by takenadoh: 2:27pm
Anything is now news on NL sense fall on Lala mynd and se.hn
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by victor06: 2:27pm
Congratulations...........
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by faithugo64(f): 2:27pm
Jehovah sure knows how to give good gifts
Twins fall on whoever desires them, amen!

|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by kendylet(f): 2:27pm
lovely kids...patiently waiting for mine!
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by coolzeal(m): 2:27pm
iamJ:Mr educated man. Which one be they wouldn't hear again?
Congratulations! I love twins.
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by eddieguru(m): 2:27pm
wow! cant wait to get married
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by Divay22(f): 2:27pm
Cute babies
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by bumi10: 2:27pm
nice
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by godchildjayboy(m): 2:27pm
God bless the twins. And there father and mother....I pray for twins too
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by gidyambi(m): 2:28pm
Such picture ignite the feelings, erotic feeling so to speak........

|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by monsterseo(m): 2:28pm
Congrat to him, I so much love this...
Congrat to him, I so much love this...
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by mikool007(m): 2:29pm
Twins....i want twins too
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by mikool007(m): 2:29pm
gidyambi:are you a pedophile
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by ozoemenaca: 2:29pm
Congrats
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by Anstalk(f): 2:31pm
Congratulations
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by 4reallife: 2:32pm
w
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by macfranklin(m): 2:37pm
iamJ:You too... Go school you say phiammm!!
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by seunny4lif(m): 2:38pm
Na my twins he wan carry before
|Re: Paul Okoye Carries His Twin Children by isiluvv: 2:40pm
Congrats
