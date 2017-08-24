Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship (3687 Views)

Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, narrowly missed out on becoming the first African woman to win a gold medal at the ongoing World Wrestling Championship event in Paris, France.

Adekuoroye settled for the silver medal and that is historic in itself as no Nigerian wrestler has ever attained that feat in wrestling’s flagship event.

Adekuoroye became the first ever female Nigerian wrestler to get to the final of the world championship on Wednesday.

But the Commonwealth Games gold medallist was beaten to the gold medal by Japan’s Haruna Okuno who won the 55kg final match 5-4.

The 23-year old Nigerian wrestler qualified for the final after defeating Iryna Kurachkina from Belarus 10-0 in the semi-final earlier on Wednesday.

Canadian wrestler, Michelle Fazzari, defeated Elin Nilsson from Sweden 7-0 to win bronze in the 54kg category.

There was more heartache for Nigeria as another wrestler, Blessing Oborududu, hoping for a consolatory bronze medal was narrowly beaten by Jackeline Castillo.

Oborududu despite taking an early lead lost the bronze medal match for the 63kg category7-8.

The Nigeria contingent in France currently attracts huge commendations especially going by the uncertainties that clouded their travelling for this world championships.







http://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/nigeria-sports-news/241285-wrestling-nigerias-adekuoroye-wins-silver-at-world-championship.html





I dedicate this victory to every optimistic and ever-striving, ever-non-relenting people out there, in any way, in any form, keep striving, you'll surely achieve ur aims, can somebody shout AMEN??



Congratulations to that wrestler, u have made us proud as Nigerians, dont let the fame get to you too much, Keep soaring........

Congrats once again for making the yorubas proud, Odunayo Adekuoroye, Proudly Yoruba



Congrats,at least a good news about Nigeria........ 1 Like

God bless Nigeria

Some good news after all the Rat saga. 1 Like

kudos to them

Wow,this is great congrats to her

Later on,dem go talk say afonja no fit fight

Later on,dem go talk say afonja no fit fight you sure say he nor use jazz fight? you sure say he nor use jazz fight?

omo wa ni...a good son of the soil, we afonja rockz anytime and anywhere nt other way round

good one for her

she's also an MFM member, her fame was celebrated by church members when she won gold medal in the last common wealth games.

Odunayo Adekuoroye making us proud unlike the cucumber crew 3 Likes

omo wa ni...a good son of the soil, we afonja rockz anytime and anywhere nt other way round like seriously? Son of the soil?

This is what happens when you comment without reading like seriously? Son of the soil?This is what happens when you comment without reading 1 Like

go gal! you rock.

wow.. that mfm girl wrestler