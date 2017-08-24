₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by Ayodele2017: 1:06pm
Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, narrowly missed out on becoming the first African woman to win a gold medal at the ongoing World Wrestling Championship event in Paris, France.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/nigeria-sports-news/241285-wrestling-nigerias-adekuoroye-wins-silver-at-world-championship.html
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by lordnaruto: 1:30pm
Wooooooooooooooooow, FTC after all these while, #dancing skelewu,
I dedicate this victory to every optimistic and ever-striving, ever-non-relenting people out there, in any way, in any form, keep striving, you'll surely achieve ur aims, can somebody shout AMEN??
Congratulations to that wrestler, u have made us proud as Nigerians, dont let the fame get to you too much, Keep soaring........
Congrats once again for making the yorubas proud, Odunayo Adekuoroye, Proudly Yoruba
Let me come and be going.
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by emajoe: 1:30pm
Wooooooooooooooooow, FTC after all these while, #dancing skelewu,
I dedicate this victory to every optimistic and ever-striving, ever-non-relenting people out there, in any way, in any form, keep striving, you'll surely achieve ur aims, can somebody shout AMEN??
Congratulations to that wrestler, u have made us proud as Nigerians, dont let the fame get to you too much, Keep soaring........
Congrats once again for making the yorubas proud, Odunayo Adekuoroye, Proudly Yoruba tongue grin
Let me come and be going.
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by free2ryhme: 1:30pm
Good one
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by Sirambassador(m): 1:30pm
Kikikikikiki
Good news...
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by Bizibi(m): 1:30pm
Congrats,at least a good news about Nigeria........
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by babyfaceafrica: 1:33pm
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by EmperorLee(m): 1:34pm
Some good news after all the Rat saga.
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by segebase(m): 1:34pm
y
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by osesthedon: 1:34pm
kudos to them
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by Bibidear(f): 1:35pm
Wow,this is great congrats to her
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by danduj(m): 1:36pm
Later on,dem go talk say afonja no fit fight
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by DLuciano: 1:40pm
danduj:you sure say he nor use jazz fight?
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by Elmojiid(m): 1:43pm
omo wa ni...a good son of the soil, we afonja rockz anytime and anywhere nt other way round
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by pheesayor(m): 1:44pm
good one for her
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by lakewealth(m): 1:46pm
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by ihesiuloa(m): 1:48pm
she's also an MFM member, her fame was celebrated by church members when she won gold medal in the last common wealth games.
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by wethebest(m): 1:56pm
nice
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by okasebe(m): 1:58pm
Odunayo Adekuoroye making us proud unlike the cucumber crew
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by JayJayGee: 2:05pm
Elmojiid:like seriously? Son of the soil?
This is what happens when you comment without reading
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by aikluck007(m): 2:14pm
summer slam is calling
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by edgeP(m): 2:16pm
go gal! you rock.
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by zopaks: 2:21pm
wow.. that mfm girl wrestler
|Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by Tinie: 2:25pm
okasebe:
and bigots like you keep embarrassing us all.
She's quite pretty for a wrestler, well done
