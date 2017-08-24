₦airaland Forum

Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by Ayodele2017: 1:06pm
Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, narrowly missed out on becoming the first African woman to win a gold medal at the ongoing World Wrestling Championship event in Paris, France.
Adekuoroye settled for the silver medal and that is historic in itself as no Nigerian wrestler has ever attained that feat in wrestling’s flagship event.
Adekuoroye became the first ever female Nigerian wrestler to get to the final of the world championship on Wednesday.
But the Commonwealth Games gold medallist was beaten to the gold medal by Japan’s Haruna Okuno who won the 55kg final match 5-4.
The 23-year old Nigerian wrestler qualified for the final after defeating Iryna Kurachkina from Belarus 10-0 in the semi-final earlier on Wednesday.
Canadian wrestler, Michelle Fazzari, defeated Elin Nilsson from Sweden 7-0 to win bronze in the 54kg category.
There was more heartache for Nigeria as another wrestler, Blessing Oborududu, hoping for a consolatory bronze medal was narrowly beaten by Jackeline Castillo.
Oborududu despite taking an early lead lost the bronze medal match for the 63kg category7-8.
The Nigeria contingent in France currently attracts huge commendations especially going by the uncertainties that clouded their travelling for this world championships.




http://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/nigeria-sports-news/241285-wrestling-nigerias-adekuoroye-wins-silver-at-world-championship.html


Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by lordnaruto: 1:30pm
Wooooooooooooooooow, FTC after all these while, #dancing skelewu,
I dedicate this victory to every optimistic and ever-striving, ever-non-relenting people out there, in any way, in any form, keep striving, you'll surely achieve ur aims, can somebody shout AMEN??

Congratulations to that wrestler, u have made us proud as Nigerians, dont let the fame get to you too much, Keep soaring........
Congrats once again for making the yorubas proud, Odunayo Adekuoroye, Proudly Yoruba tongue grin

Let me come and be going.

Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by emajoe: 1:30pm
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by free2ryhme: 1:30pm
Good one
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by Sirambassador(m): 1:30pm
Kikikikikiki grin

Good news...
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by Bizibi(m): 1:30pm
Congrats,at least a good news about Nigeria........

Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by babyfaceafrica: 1:33pm
God bless Nigeria
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by EmperorLee(m): 1:34pm
Some good news after all the Rat saga.

Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by segebase(m): 1:34pm
y
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by osesthedon: 1:34pm
kudos to them
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by Bibidear(f): 1:35pm
Wow,this is great congrats to her
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by danduj(m): 1:36pm
Later on,dem go talk say afonja no fit fight grin
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by DLuciano: 1:40pm
danduj:
Later on,dem go talk say afonja no fit fight grin
you sure say he nor use jazz fight? grin
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by Elmojiid(m): 1:43pm
omo wa ni...a good son of the soil, we afonja rockz anytime and anywhere nt other way round
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by pheesayor(m): 1:44pm
good one for her
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by lakewealth(m): 1:46pm
grin grin grin
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by ihesiuloa(m): 1:48pm
she's also an MFM member, her fame was celebrated by church members when she won gold medal in the last common wealth games.
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by wethebest(m): 1:56pm
nice
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by okasebe(m): 1:58pm
Odunayo Adekuoroye making us proud unlike the cucumber crew

Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by JayJayGee: 2:05pm
Elmojiid:
omo wa ni...a good son of the soil, we afonja rockz anytime and anywhere nt other way round
like seriously? Son of the soil?
This is what happens when you comment without reading

Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by aikluck007(m): 2:14pm
summer slam is calling
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by edgeP(m): 2:16pm
go gal! you rock.
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by zopaks: 2:21pm
wow.. that mfm girl wrestler
Re: Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Championship by Tinie: 2:25pm
okasebe:
Odunayo Adekuoroye making us proud unlike the cucumber crew


and bigots like you keep embarrassing us all.

She's quite pretty for a wrestler, well done

