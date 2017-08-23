Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) (5920 Views)

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly having carnal knowledge with three minors, aged nine and 12 years.



The man identified as Ini Udoh was accused of defiling the girls by luring them into his room under the pretense of sending them to run errands for him, in Ijoko community, Sango.



The‎ Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect who lived in the same compound with the victims’ parents usually lured the girls into his room whenever their parents and his own wife were not around.



The police spokesperson said ‎the crime was unravelled when the mother of one of the girls noticed ‘what looked like sperm on her daughter’s panties while washing it and this aroused her curiosity.’



“It was this that led to revelation that the suspect has been having sex with her and two others whenever their parents are not at home,” Mr Oyeyemi said. Mr. Oyeyemi said the three victims have been taken to the General Hospital for medical attention.



He added that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered immediate transfer of the case to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspect.



they should do to him what they did to that man who raped someone in Uganda..

they should tie his balls to a rock and hang him on a stick before locking his stupid sorry self up... 2 Likes

NPF should castrate these people when the arrest them to serve as a warning to crazy men out there NPF should castrate these people when the arrest them to serve as a warning to crazy men out there 1 Like

Ogun and crime self. Dem be twins? Na una dey come spoil our land at least u ain't blind to read UDOH Na una dey come spoil our land at least u ain't blind to read UDOH 10 Likes

Na una dey come spoil our land at least u ain't blind to read UDOH

And where do u think UDOH come from.?

I still dont blive that in this 21sst century.

A nigerian undergraduate still blives only HAUSA IGBO YORUBA are the only tribes in nigeria..



I thoight only hausas makes this mistake. And where do u think UDOH come from.?I still dont blive that in this 21sst century.A nigerian undergraduate still blives only HAUSA IGBO YORUBA are the only tribes in nigeria..I thoight only hausas makes this mistake. 11 Likes

been influenced by Ogun rapists 4 Likes

And where do u think UDOH come from.?

I still dont blive that in this 21sst century.

A nigerian undergraduate still blives only HAUSA IGBO YORUBA are the only tribes in nigeria..



I thoight only hausas makes this mistake. UDOH is from ijebu ode oponu UDOH is from ijebu ode oponu 4 Likes

UDOH is from ijebu ode oponu



U be mumu read my comments again and read slowly... so that ur slow brain can catchup..



I know i wrote in parables. U be mumu read my comments again and read slowly... so that ur slow brain can catchup..I know i wrote in parables. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Akwa-Ibom vs Ogun 3-0 2 Likes

Kill me if he is not from.Ogun state.



The misery land 1 Like

imagine this one nw, hw come UDOH is a yoruba name? by their head, u shall knw them, EVANS people.....NCAN where art thou? plz comma help us seperate goat from sheeps 2 Likes

Ogun and crime self. Dem be twins? . ur brain is overheated . ur brain is overheated 1 Like

He has been influenced by the same people

Ipob and crime sha 1 Like

Wtf is going on with men nowadays?



I think the punishment for rAPe should be made more stiffer and instant. All these long court appearances seems not to be working with beasts in men clothing.

You really have to be very sick and mentally deranged to find under age girls sexually appealing 1 Like