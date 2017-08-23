₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by VastFinder: 2:57pm
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly having carnal knowledge with three minors, aged nine and 12 years.
The man identified as Ini Udoh was accused of defiling the girls by luring them into his room under the pretense of sending them to run errands for him, in Ijoko community, Sango.
The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect who lived in the same compound with the victims’ parents usually lured the girls into his room whenever their parents and his own wife were not around.
The police spokesperson said the crime was unravelled when the mother of one of the girls noticed ‘what looked like sperm on her daughter’s panties while washing it and this aroused her curiosity.’
“It was this that led to revelation that the suspect has been having sex with her and two others whenever their parents are not at home,” Mr Oyeyemi said. Mr. Oyeyemi said the three victims have been taken to the General Hospital for medical attention.
He added that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered immediate transfer of the case to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspect.
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by obamabinladen(m): 2:58pm
Ogun state.
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by kingxsamz(m): 2:59pm
chai...
they should do to him what they did to that man who raped someone in Uganda..
they should tie his balls to a rock and hang him on a stick before locking his stupid sorry self up...
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by Josephjnr(m): 3:00pm
Ogun and crime self. Dem be twins?
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 3:05pm
NPF should castrate these people when the arrest them to serve as a warning to crazy men out there
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by tyson98: 3:13pm
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by tyson98: 3:14pm
Josephjnr:Na una dey come spoil our land at least u ain't blind to read UDOH
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by CaptainGOOD: 3:14pm
Fool
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by CaptainGOOD: 3:16pm
tyson98:
And where do u think UDOH come from.?
I still dont blive that in this 21sst century.
A nigerian undergraduate still blives only HAUSA IGBO YORUBA are the only tribes in nigeria..
I thoight only hausas makes this mistake.
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by Young03(m): 3:16pm
INI udoh
been influenced by Ogun rapists
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by tyson98: 3:18pm
CaptainGOOD:UDOH is from ijebu ode oponu
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by CaptainGOOD: 3:20pm
tyson98:
U be mumu read my comments again and read slowly... so that ur slow brain can catchup..
I know i wrote in parables.
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by agadez007(m): 3:32pm
Akwa-Ibom vs Ogun 3-0
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by mofeoluwadassah(f): 4:29pm
na them again!
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by herzern(m): 4:40pm
INI UDOH
NA Wah oooh
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by Jaytecq(m): 4:40pm
am here to see his face
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by 01mcfadden(m): 4:40pm
Kill me if he is not from.Ogun state.
The misery land
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by Dutchey(m): 4:40pm
imagine this one nw, hw come UDOH is a yoruba name? by their head, u shall knw them, EVANS people.....NCAN where art thou? plz comma help us seperate goat from sheeps
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by joyfavour(f): 4:40pm
ok
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by lastkidconcepts: 4:41pm
Flat head people
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by cytell56: 4:41pm
VastFinder:
IPOB's no fit hold themself!!! Chai!!!
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by suntty(m): 4:42pm
Omo this man no get life o
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by profhezekiah: 4:42pm
Josephjnr:. ur brain is overheated
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by longsnake(m): 4:42pm
So we now have India in Nigeria?
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by Franco93: 4:42pm
He has been influenced by the same people
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by okasebe(m): 4:43pm
Ipob and crime sha
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by Pain: 4:43pm
Scanning for Ethnicity..90% Loading...VERIFIED !
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by ifyalways(f): 4:43pm
Wtf is going on with men nowadays?
I think the punishment for rAPe should be made more stiffer and instant. All these long court appearances seems not to be working with beasts in men clothing.
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by gregpanta: 4:43pm
tyson98:
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 4:43pm
You really have to be very sick and mentally deranged to find under age girls sexually appealing
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by pautex: 4:43pm
|Re: 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 3 Girls Aged 9 & 12 In Ogun (Photo) by baike(m): 4:43pm
cut that thing make I take am fit my dog
