The entertainer disclosed this in a statement signed by him and Deji Adeyanju on Thursday.



A few days ago, he led a series of protests to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari either resume office or resign.



In one of the protests, his group – Our Mumu Don Do – was attacked by hoodlums at Wuse market in the federal capital territory.



Alison-Madueke has been linked to several corruption cases in Nigeria. Some pieces of property she allegedly owned have also been seized by the government.



But the former minister insists that she has no case to answer and that the pieces of property linked to her were not hers.



“Following recent mind-boggling allegations of corruption and wanton looting of public funds and the collective patrimony of Nigerian citizens by the former minister for petroleum, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, we call on the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to apply for her extradition from the United Kingdom to face prosecution in Nigeria,” Charly Boy said in the statement.



“Furthermore, a federal high court has ordered Mrs Alison-Madueke to permanently forfeit several luxurious properties in several high brow areas across the country to the federal government.



“It is therefore unimaginable that the federal government is not pushing for Mrs Alison-Madueke’s extradition to face punishment for her alleged crimes.



"In this light, we will be holding a two-day sit out in front of the EFCC headquarters to demand that the federal government applies for her extradition and prosecution in Nigeria."





Fool doesn't know where British High Commission is? 7 Likes 1 Share

good.. let's have a toast to that 3 Likes 2 Shares

This is the type of peaceful protest I totally support and I will be very happy if it is also carried out in all the state capitals simultaneously. She need to suffer for all her stealing of our Commonwealth. 15 Likes 2 Shares

He needs to keep himself busy...

Southerners, true true, una mumu never do. 8 Likes 3 Shares

na now you see the hypocrisy of iPods. 3 Likes 1 Share

May God give you the courage fortuide and common sense to appreciate and understand charlyboy stance and activism May God give you the courage fortuide and common sense to appreciate and understand charlyboy stance and activism 22 Likes 1 Share

He should carry the protest to her state and receive another round of lynching.

I don't know if I should say this man is desperately seeking relevance. 1 Like 1 Share

When should this animal realised that atleast he looks like human being?





Ipods right now Lol. haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa see back-cornerIpods right now 4 Likes 2 Shares

this guy don old now, make him go sidddon 1 Like

Waiting for IPOBians to respond to him 3 Likes 2 Shares

How bubu stylishly ran away when he first saw the rats

Alison been wan buy Neymar? Why all that money?

Alison in wonder land, mama Africa, Africa's richest woman, earth's richest female,

you have shown that true true what a man can do a woman can do better.

Your big eyes are not for fancy kai you too thief only one woman US, UK, Italy, Nigeria etc oh

90 billion dollars recovered in one raid and mumu David O is singing 30 million for the accant may God forgive him.

Dangote is worth around 30 something billion dollars this woman is worth over 200 billion

Houses in GRA port harcourt, ikoyi Lagos, abuja, manhathan Newyork, Hyde Park USA

A yatch in US, over 20 companies owned or controlled by her.

And there is hunger in the land 2 Likes

UAE123:

This is the type of peaceful protest I totally support and I will be very happy if it is also carried out in all the state capitals simultaneously. She need to suffer for all her stealing of our Commonwealth. l agree, she is a wicked criminal and deserves to be flogged l agree, she is a wicked criminal and deserves to be flogged 8 Likes 2 Shares

It Shall Not Be Well With Diezani - Actor Aremu Afolayan Curses Ex-minister







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNNHE7SV9qI 1 Like

[b]I am an advocate of goodwill. Well, Buhari may not have a good economic direction but I must for once support him on the fight against graft. Obviously PMB has established his own credibility to win the war but the country is playing a different tune.



we all know and I know that we know there is solid empirical evidence that the higher the level of corruption in a country, the larger the share of its economic activity that will go underground, beyond the reach of the tax authorities. Every corrupt state preserves its power, may opt for warfare, engulfing the country in a cycle of violence if a fight against corruption is announced. An empirical example is Nigeria. The corrupt privilege of the rich and the corrupt deprivation of the poor are really the two conflicting interests of the citizens.





In any case, corrupt failed, or failing, the country becomes a security threat for the whole citizens, “because the corrupt ones are incubators of terrorism, the narcotics trade, money laundering, human trafficking, and other global crime raising issues far beyond corruption itself”



do you know why our leaders are not willing to leave their offices even on their sick beds? This is simple. This is partly responsible for a perversion in the sorts of incentives, loot and lets loot (as in the case of Obasanjo, 2008) that prompt individuals to want to seek public office.



Where corruption is rife, politicians will want to remain in office as long as possible, not because they are even remotely serving the public good, but merely because they will not want to yield to others the pecuniary benefits of high office. Where long stays in office are no longer an option, then the new government will want to steal as much as possible as quickly as possible, given a relatively short window of opportunity.



Sad, you can say whatever thing you want to say but I am not in support of someone who is allegedly corrupt.

1 Like 1 Share

For hr mind na him mk Bubu come back...







This time na live bullet dem go use 4 am fa

Papa Charley meant business ooo,our mumu don do

is this man rested at all?