₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,914 members, 3,745,738 topics. Date: Thursday, 24 August 2017 at 05:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members (8684 Views)
|Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by auntysimbiat(f): 4:48pm
Pregnant Actress Funke Akindele got a birthday surprise from her husband, JJC Skillz and crew members today,
WATCH THE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQXW97DwqzE
SOURCE: http://www.nairanaijanews.com/2017/08/funke-akindele-gets-birthday-surprise.html
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by auntysimbiat(f): 4:48pm
hbd to her
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by kingxsamz(m): 4:55pm
nice...
her news has reached fp like 5 times today...
hbd to her
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by kingxsamz(m): 4:55pm
let's have a toast to that...
hbd aunty funke
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Jaytecq(m): 5:05pm
ok..... happy natalday vs being pregnant
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Ezedon(m): 5:05pm
Congrats, but we must not know about it
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by siakhris(m): 5:06pm
Happy birthday Jenifa. May your days be longer than Methuselah.
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by baur(m): 5:06pm
h
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Kunleskey(m): 5:06pm
nice 1
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Treasure1919(f): 5:06pm
Lovely
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Naijaland12: 5:06pm
Cograts
Ezedon:
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Ay0delle: 5:06pm
That's why I like yoruba men, very caring. Not like my people the easterners.
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Bibidear(f): 5:06pm
Happy birthday to her wish her all d best in life
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Hier(m): 5:07pm
happy birthday sis, see ya in heaven
by the way, whats the difference between Jenifa and funke akindele. I know one speaks good english, the other hmmmm
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by HelenBee(f): 5:07pm
Is it now 'Pregnant' Funke Akindele...?
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by weiren(m): 5:07pm
Assive she won't know there would be q surprise gift
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Originality007: 5:08pm
Happy birthday Jenifer
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by kokomaster3d: 5:08pm
asa
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by modelmike7(m): 5:09pm
Happy birthday Jenny baby
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by ozeepresh(f): 5:09pm
Awwwwwnnnnn... Happy Birthday my rose model... Can't wait to meet with u...one of my wishes on this world... And insha Allah I will thank you for bringing me outta my days of depression
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by mofeoluwadassah(f): 5:10pm
happy born day to her....and more 's' to her 'p'
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by ajalawole(m): 5:10pm
So even birthday now is a suprise. Like say them not get money to buy cake self.................... Cake from shoprite is online 2k self
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by oshe11(m): 5:14pm
see her real color without makeup
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by vicfuntop(f): 5:15pm
Ezedon:
But you came to check
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by oshe11(m): 5:15pm
siakhris:na swear be that
U go help her pack her sh.it
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by AuroraB(f): 5:17pm
ajalawole:
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by teacherbim(f): 5:18pm
Happy birthday to a great actress,thank God for cancelling evil prophesies in your life.
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by forbizconnect: 5:19pm
Happy Birthday
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by lonelydora(m): 5:20pm
41 years old? She's not a baby again ooo. Happy birthday shaa.
|Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by adontcare(f): 5:20pm
Nigeria sweetheart. Hbd dear
1 Like
Will Smith: "Comedy Is Better Than Muscles, Better Than Money, Better Than Looks / 2face& Annie's Magnificent Wedding Cake +7 Funny Pics 4rm 2face Wedding / Deleted
Viewing this topic: Beema16, adeniyisamuel59(m), nkolikaunaegbu, BRIBENA(m), chibykeanthony(m), Bush2013, JoshMedia(m), bolex04(m), glosplendid(f), clarity4clear, DonBobes(m), Chemstar(m), Janet101(f), apostlesandewa(m), pweetychyka(f), opecity, LordofNaija, Sholexyz(m), olajide21, recktorj, ozim(m), AKPARAJA, bran1, Arebey, boseoluwakemi, darknez, Omoh155(f), qiqe(f), peoplememe, Aburi001, 9jaAmerican, twinskenny(m), Jideams(m), kabillion(m), geetom(m), enkayposh, dexpee4life(m), amjb, PiQi, Larynx(m), Archmed(m), zippie5(m), mgbogo, Adewusitobi, Mkbryants(m), Kunlexity(m), seegi(m), AngelJennifer, Rencent(m), Agbgift(f), TalkItAll, paulash52, iNewton, stephmiracle, timades(f), Pharnta, Sniper12, omamush(f), tealaw, kossiie(f), Teebash, donnaD(f), Mistahmiles, fatorah(f), spadar4u, Nucy(f), mikeblinkz(m), 9iceboi(m), thrillionaire(m), mariamsaka, adenuga360(m), kenidazz(f), vosquare and 171 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12