Pregnant Actress Funke Akindele got a birthday surprise from her husband, JJC Skillz and crew members today,



WATCH THE VIDEO



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQXW97DwqzE





hbd to her

nice...

her news has reached fp like 5 times today...

hbd to her

let's have a toast to that...

hbd aunty funke 1 Like

ok..... happy natalday vs being pregnant

Congrats, but we must not know about it 2 Likes

Happy birthday Jenifa. May your days be longer than Methuselah. 1 Like

nice 1

Lovely

Ezedon:

Congrats Cograts

That's why I like yoruba men, very caring. Not like my people the easterners.

Happy birthday to her wish her all d best in life 1 Like

happy birthday sis, see ya in heaven



by the way, whats the difference between Jenifa and funke akindele. I know one speaks good english, the other hmmmm

Is it now 'Pregnant' Funke Akindele...?

Assive she won't know there would be q surprise gift

Happy birthday Jenifer

Happy birthday Jenny baby

Awwwwwnnnnn... Happy Birthday my rose model... Can't wait to meet with u...one of my wishes on this world... And insha Allah I will thank you for bringing me outta my days of depression

happy born day to her....and more 's' to her 'p'

So even birthday now is a suprise. Like say them not get money to buy cake self.................... Cake from shoprite is online 2k self

see her real color without makeup

Ezedon:

Congrats, but we must not know about it

But you came to check But you came to check 1 Like

siakhris:

Happy birthday Jenifa. May your days be longer than Methuselah. na swear be that







U go help her pack her sh.it na swear be thatU go help her pack her sh.it 1 Like

ajalawole:

So even birthday now is a suprise. Like say them not get money to buy cake self.................... Cake from shoprite is online 2k self

Happy birthday to a great actress,thank God for cancelling evil prophesies in your life.

Happy Birthday

41 years old? She's not a baby again ooo. Happy birthday shaa.