Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by auntysimbiat(f): 4:48pm

Pregnant Actress Funke Akindele got a birthday surprise from her husband, JJC Skillz and crew members today,

WATCH THE VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQXW97DwqzE


SOURCE: http://www.nairanaijanews.com/2017/08/funke-akindele-gets-birthday-surprise.html
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by auntysimbiat(f): 4:48pm
hbd to her
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by kingxsamz(m): 4:55pm
nice...
her news has reached fp like 5 times today...
hbd to her
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by kingxsamz(m): 4:55pm
let's have a toast to that...
hbd aunty funke

Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Jaytecq(m): 5:05pm
ok..... happy natalday vs being pregnant
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Ezedon(m): 5:05pm
Congrats, but we must not know about it

Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by siakhris(m): 5:06pm
Happy birthday Jenifa. May your days be longer than Methuselah.

Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by baur(m): 5:06pm
h
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Kunleskey(m): 5:06pm
nice 1
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Treasure1919(f): 5:06pm
Lovely
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Naijaland12: 5:06pm
Cograts
Ezedon:
Congrats
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Ay0delle: 5:06pm
That's why I like yoruba men, very caring. Not like my people the easterners.
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Bibidear(f): 5:06pm
Happy birthday to her wish her all d best in life

Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Hier(m): 5:07pm
happy birthday sis, see ya in heaven

by the way, whats the difference between Jenifa and funke akindele. I know one speaks good english, the other hmmmm
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by HelenBee(f): 5:07pm
Is it now 'Pregnant' Funke Akindele...?
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by weiren(m): 5:07pm
Assive she won't know there would be q surprise gift
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by Originality007: 5:08pm
Happy birthday Jenifer
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by kokomaster3d: 5:08pm
asa
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by modelmike7(m): 5:09pm
Happy birthday Jenny baby
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by ozeepresh(f): 5:09pm
Awwwwwnnnnn... Happy Birthday my rose model... Can't wait to meet with u...one of my wishes on this world... And insha Allah I will thank you for bringing me outta my days of depression
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by mofeoluwadassah(f): 5:10pm
happy born day to her....and more 's' to her 'p' wink
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by ajalawole(m): 5:10pm
So even birthday now is a suprise. Like say them not get money to buy cake self.................... Cake from shoprite is online 2k self sad
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by oshe11(m): 5:14pm
see her real color without makeup
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by vicfuntop(f): 5:15pm
Ezedon:
Congrats, but we must not know about it

But you came to check

Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by oshe11(m): 5:15pm
siakhris:
Happy birthday Jenifa. May your days be longer than Methuselah.
na swear be that



U go help her pack her sh.it

Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by AuroraB(f): 5:17pm
ajalawole:
So even birthday now is a suprise. Like say them not get money to buy cake self.................... Cake from shoprite is online 2k self sad
cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by teacherbim(f): 5:18pm
Happy birthday to a great actress,thank God for cancelling evil prophesies in your life.
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by forbizconnect: 5:19pm
Happy Birthday
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by lonelydora(m): 5:20pm
41 years old? She's not a baby again ooo. Happy birthday shaa.
Re: Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members by adontcare(f): 5:20pm
Nigeria sweetheart. Hbd dear

