The Nigerian actress and entrepreneur revealed that while growing up she was bullied for having a really bad eczema, crooked teeth, a 'lightbulb head' and

'football legs'.







The actress who has featured in many big movies and also as a video vixen, made the revelation on her Instagram page. She also encouraged her followers to never look down on themselves. See her post below:





More here:

Seeking online approval also shows that she hasn't really gotten over the bullying and still has esteem issues 15 Likes

succyblinks:

Eyah, I guess it was the low self esteem that made her to act porn in bbn that year

You are referring to Beverly Osu , and its not BBN but BBA

ajokebelle:





You are referring to Beverly Osu , and its not BBN but BBA

Oh! Na two Beverly dey? Thank u fr the correction. Very soon BBL(big brother Lagos) go soon come out

succyblinks:





Oh! Na two Beverly dey? Thank u fr the correction. Very soon BBL(big brother Lagos) go soon come out

Abi na

Don't be surprised when another person claimed that BNaya stole his/her write up. Cos ds so called celeb don't have time or balanced brain to write something edifying and inspiring like this ooo. I'm just thinking aloud. 6 Likes

Tamarapetty:

wtf's zero

joeace2020:



you won't understand.

Bully ke abeg they don't bully people in Nigeria, they only yab and it happens even to the best of us!

ProfGday:

Don't be surprised when another person claimed that BNaya stole his/her write up. Cos ds so called celeb don't have time or balanced brain to write something edifying and inspiring like this ooo. I'm just thinking aloud.



Get off your high horse, some of these celebrities are way smarter and intelligent than you & I. Granted that some of them can be dummies at times, a larger percentage of them are smarter and more educated than you are.

Low self-esteem is a really bad thing....

Alwayz try to appreciate urself no mata wat....

Abeg u fine jare.....No mind dem





succyblinks:

Beverly Naya not Beverly Osu

? >: All those people coming to correct people English on Nairaland... Oya what is the past tense of bread? >: 2 Likes

This girl Is bleeping hot



My celebrity crush







Black Beauty









I love that lady

SydneyBrown:

Low self-esteem is a really bad thing....



Alwayz try to appreciate urself no mata wat....



Abeg u fine jare.....No mind dem

truly you are correct

ProfGday:

Don't be surprised when another person claimed that BNaya stole his/her write up. Cos ds so called celeb don't have time or balanced brain to write something edifying and inspiring like this ooo. I'm just thinking aloud. She's intelligent. She's UK trained, and wasn't trained by those copy and paste people you parade as lecturers. She's intelligent. She's UK trained, and wasn't trained by those copy and paste people you parade as lecturers. 1 Like

dat her white teeth tho

Some people judge people like they are perfect ,

Present pretty ,

Future flawless.

Someone please summarise