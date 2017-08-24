₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by rapcy(m): 5:59pm On Aug 24
The Nigerian actress and entrepreneur revealed that while growing up she was bullied for having a really bad eczema, crooked teeth, a 'lightbulb head' and
'football legs'.
The actress who has featured in many big movies and also as a video vixen, made the revelation on her Instagram page. She also encouraged her followers to never look down on themselves. See her post below:
More here:
http://www.dizboy.com/2017/08/i-was-bullied-for-having-really-bad.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by succyblinks(f): 6:01pm On Aug 24
Seeking online approval also shows that she hasn't really gotten over the bullying and still has esteem issues
15 Likes
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by ajokebelle(f): 6:31pm On Aug 24
succyblinks:
You are referring to Beverly Osu , and its not BBN but BBA
25 Likes
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by succyblinks(f): 7:06pm On Aug 24
ajokebelle:
Oh! Na two Beverly dey? Thank u fr the correction. Very soon BBL(big brother Lagos) go soon come out
11 Likes
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by ajokebelle(f): 7:14pm On Aug 24
succyblinks:
Lol.
Abi na
2 Likes
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by rossyc(f): 8:05pm On Aug 24
Issorite
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by ProfGday(m): 9:04pm On Aug 24
Don't be surprised when another person claimed that BNaya stole his/her write up. Cos ds so called celeb don't have time or balanced brain to write something edifying and inspiring like this ooo. I'm just thinking aloud.
6 Likes
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Tamarapetty(f): 9:56pm On Aug 24
zero
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by joeace2020(m): 10:03pm On Aug 24
Tamarapetty:
wtf's zero
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Tamarapetty(f): 10:05pm On Aug 24
joeace2020:you won't understand.
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by agrovick(m): 10:06pm On Aug 24
Beverly oooo, choi.
Me right now
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by remebombom: 10:32pm On Aug 24
Bully ke abeg they don't bully people in Nigeria, they only yab and it happens even to the best of us!
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by lilmax(m): 6:28am
well
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by LastMumu: 7:31am
ProfGday:
Get off your high horse, some of these celebrities are way smarter and intelligent than you & I. Granted that some of them can be dummies at times, a larger percentage of them are smarter and more educated than you are.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by SydneyBrown(f): 7:34am
Low self-esteem is a really bad thing....
Alwayz try to appreciate urself no mata wat....
Abeg u fine jare.....No mind dem
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Zimri(m): 7:49am
Live your life
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by gcof(m): 8:40am
succyblinks:Beverly Naya not Beverly Osu
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by RexEmmyGee: 9:41am
All those people coming to correct people English on Nairaland... Oya what is the past tense of bread? >:
2 Likes
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by nattyjay(m): 9:41am
This girl Is bleeping hot
My celebrity crush
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Narldon(f): 9:42am
Black Beauty
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Monalisa185(f): 9:42am
I love that lady
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Onipetals33(m): 9:42am
SydneyBrown:
truly you are correct
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by BroZuma: 9:42am
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Google63(m): 9:44am
ProfGday:She's intelligent. She's UK trained, and wasn't trained by those copy and paste people you parade as lecturers.
1 Like
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by speezyWears: 9:44am
m
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by somto10: 9:44am
dat her white teeth tho ;Ddat her white teeth tho
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by GdexFolami(m): 9:45am
Some people judge people like they are perfect ,
Present pretty ,
Future flawless.
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by lonelydora(m): 9:46am
Someone please summarise
|Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Histrings08(m): 9:47am
Ok
