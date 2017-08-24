₦airaland Forum

Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head

Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head

Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by rapcy(m): 5:59pm On Aug 24


The Nigerian actress and entrepreneur revealed that while growing up she was bullied for having a really bad eczema, crooked teeth, a 'lightbulb head' and
'football legs'.



The actress who has featured in many big movies and also as a video vixen, made the revelation on her Instagram page. She also encouraged her followers to never look down on themselves. See her post below:


Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by succyblinks(f): 6:01pm On Aug 24
Seeking online approval also shows that she hasn't really gotten over the bullying and still has esteem issues

Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by ajokebelle(f): 6:31pm On Aug 24
succyblinks:
Eyah, I guess it was the low self esteem that made her to act porn in bbn that year cry cry

You are referring to Beverly Osu , and its not BBN but BBA

Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by succyblinks(f): 7:06pm On Aug 24
ajokebelle:


You are referring to Beverly Osu , and its not BBN but BBA

Oh! Na two Beverly dey? Thank u fr the correction. Very soon BBL(big brother Lagos) go soon come out

Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by ajokebelle(f): 7:14pm On Aug 24
succyblinks:


Oh! Na two Beverly dey? Thank u fr the correction. Very soon BBL(big brother Lagos) go soon come out

Lol.
Abi na

Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by rossyc(f): 8:05pm On Aug 24
Issorite
Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by ProfGday(m): 9:04pm On Aug 24
Don't be surprised when another person claimed that BNaya stole his/her write up. Cos ds so called celeb don't have time or balanced brain to write something edifying and inspiring like this ooo. I'm just thinking aloud.

Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Tamarapetty(f): 9:56pm On Aug 24
smiley smiley zero

Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by joeace2020(m): 10:03pm On Aug 24
Tamarapetty:
smiley smiley zero

wtf's zero
Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Tamarapetty(f): 10:05pm On Aug 24
joeace2020:

wtf's zero
you won't understand.
Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by agrovick(m): 10:06pm On Aug 24
Beverly oooo, choi.
Me right now

Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by remebombom: 10:32pm On Aug 24
Bully ke abeg they don't bully people in Nigeria, they only yab and it happens even to the best of us!
Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by lilmax(m): 6:28am
well

Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by LastMumu: 7:31am
ProfGday:
Don't be surprised when another person claimed that BNaya stole his/her write up. Cos ds so called celeb don't have time or balanced brain to write something edifying and inspiring like this ooo. I'm just thinking aloud.


Get off your high horse, some of these celebrities are way smarter and intelligent than you & I. Granted that some of them can be dummies at times, a larger percentage of them are smarter and more educated than you are.

Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by SydneyBrown(f): 7:34am
Low self-esteem is a really bad thing....
Alwayz try to appreciate urself no mata wat....
Abeg u fine jare.....No mind dem

Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Zimri(m): 7:49am
angry

Live your life
Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by gcof(m): 8:40am
succyblinks:
Eyah, I guess it was the low self esteem that made her to act porn in bbn that year cry cry
Beverly Naya not Beverly Osu
Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by RexEmmyGee: 9:41am
All those people coming to correct people English on Nairaland... Oya what is the past tense of bread? >:

Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by nattyjay(m): 9:41am
This girl Is bleeping hot

My celebrity crush
Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Narldon(f): 9:42am



Black Beauty



smiley
Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Monalisa185(f): 9:42am
I love that lady
Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Onipetals33(m): 9:42am
SydneyBrown:
Low self-esteem is a really bad thing....

Alwayz try to appreciate urself no mata wat....

Abeg u fine jare.....No mind dem

grin truly you are correct
Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by BroZuma: 9:42am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Google63(m): 9:44am
ProfGday:
Don't be surprised when another person claimed that BNaya stole his/her write up. Cos ds so called celeb don't have time or balanced brain to write something edifying and inspiring like this ooo. I'm just thinking aloud.
She's intelligent. She's UK trained, and wasn't trained by those copy and paste people you parade as lecturers.

Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by speezyWears: 9:44am
m
Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by somto10: 9:44am
dat her white teeth tho ;Ddat her white teeth tho
Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by GdexFolami(m): 9:45am
Some people judge people like they are perfect ,
Present pretty ,
Future flawless.
Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by lonelydora(m): 9:46am
Someone please summarise
Re: Beverly Naya Was Bullied For Having Bad Eczema, Crooked Teeth, Lightbulb Head by Histrings08(m): 9:47am
Ok

