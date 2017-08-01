Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid (4340 Views)

Ex'Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Usaini Akwanga, who was kidnapped by gunmen at his farm on Wamba Road in Akwanga on Aug. 22.



The former minister was forcefully taken away from his farm in Kurmin Tagwaye Village, Nasarawa State.



The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abubakar Bello, confirmed the release.



A family source also confirmed the news to Channels Television saying that a ransom was paid before his release.





Evans men never relinquish...

When will our police ever rescue a kidnapped victim without payment of ransoms?



This country is becoming too dangerous to live in with Evans everywhere. 7 Likes

Evans at work 1 Like

How much?

Kidnapping gradually getting out of hand, replacing Boko Haram



Taking the shape of the easiest and most lucrative business



Because their is no capital punishment for offenders...



But for how long would govt. allow a cosmetic approach with this terrible national malaise? 1 Like

I won't be surprised if Eva.s has a hand in this, he might b operating from prison

They should keep kidnapping his likes

Now Buhari is going back after Sallah



FULANI HERDSMEN!



MIUST WE REMAIN IN THIS ZOO WITH THE NORTH?



BUHARI HIMSELF SAID AT UNITED NATIONS THAT EVERYBODY IS FREE TO SEEK SELF DETERMINATION.



SO WHY NOT THE SOUTH?





Some smart guy finally claim his or her entitlement by force.

This is a very welcome development and we strongly hope it would become the trend!





I hereby appeal to the national association of Nigeria kidnappers to desist from kidnapping the common man. Nigeria has no business being in recession with mass suffering among citizens if not for treacherous representation of past political leaders. It therefore makes perfect sense that all desperate and extreme acts of survival,including kidnapping should be visited on past failed political leaders.

Even former president Jonathan's family paid ransom before his uncle was released even while still in power. Former finance minister NOI did the same thing. Whenever there is a kidnap in this country,it takes only a miracle for ransom to be absent.#where#is#our#securityagencies

Northern Nigeria is finished bombing for 72 ikpus Fulani's herdsmen almajiris boko boys kabiru sokoto now kidnapping

Meanwhile the King of Daura is having sleepless nights cos of Nnamdi Kanu IPOB while his cousins are harassing the day light outta of us all.....

why nt keell him afta collectin the ransom

Is it dat our Police don't have shame or what? How com dey will always shamelessly b d ones to announce dat kidnapped victims have been released after ransom was paid. No talk of tracking dem and eventually capturing dem. Why exactly are dey d ones to com forward and make such shameless announcements and not d families and yet dey'll blame ppl for glorifying fraudsters, Kidnappers and Criminals.. What other glorification is worse dan dis??

Who did we offend in dis country abeg?? 2 Likes

I'm sure the money paid was from government coffers

I won't ... talk oh cause I no know how much him don't steal.

Wow,these people are proud and bold to let us know that a ransom was paid,let's clap and let the aspiring kidnappers start frying beans right?

This is a very welcome development and we strongly hope it would become the trend!





