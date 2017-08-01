₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by princessco: 6:49pm
Ex'Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Usaini Akwanga, who was kidnapped by gunmen at his farm on Wamba Road in Akwanga on Aug. 22.
The former minister was forcefully taken away from his farm in Kurmin Tagwaye Village, Nasarawa State.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abubakar Bello, confirmed the release.
A family source also confirmed the news to Channels Television saying that a ransom was paid before his release.
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/08/breaking-gunmen-freed-ex-minister.html
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by thingsyoudo123(m): 7:03pm
hmmmmmmmm
1 Like
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by Lexusgs430: 7:03pm
lucky man
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by Tobicrystal(m): 7:03pm
Huh
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by Originality007: 7:03pm
g
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by PerfectEsquire(m): 7:05pm
Evans men never relinquish...
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by BroZuma: 7:06pm
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by Idango(m): 7:06pm
When will our police ever rescue a kidnapped victim without payment of ransoms?
This country is becoming too dangerous to live in with Evans everywhere.
7 Likes
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by baski92(m): 7:08pm
Evans at work
1 Like
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by edo3(m): 7:08pm
How much?
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by ofuonyebi: 7:10pm
Kidnapping gradually getting out of hand, replacing Boko Haram
Taking the shape of the easiest and most lucrative business
Because their is no capital punishment for offenders...
But for how long would govt. allow a cosmetic approach with this terrible national malaise?
1 Like
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by goshen26: 7:15pm
I won't be surprised if Eva.s has a hand in this, he might b operating from prison
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:15pm
.
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by SweetJoystick(m): 7:16pm
They should keep kidnapping his likes
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by Unbreakable007: 7:17pm
Now Buhari is going back after Sallah
#Presidency#
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by Edu3Again: 7:19pm
FULANI HERDSMEN!
MIUST WE REMAIN IN THIS ZOO WITH THE NORTH?
BUHARI HIMSELF SAID AT UNITED NATIONS THAT EVERYBODY IS FREE TO SEEK SELF DETERMINATION.
SO WHY NOT THE SOUTH?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiflxlLloYM
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by slimfit1(m): 7:19pm
Some smart guy finally claim his or her entitlement by force.
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by shineeye1: 7:24pm
This is a very welcome development and we strongly hope it would become the trend!
I hereby appeal to the national association of Nigeria kidnappers to desist from kidnapping the common man. Nigeria has no business being in recession with mass suffering among citizens if not for treacherous representation of past political leaders. It therefore makes perfect sense that all desperate and extreme acts of survival,including kidnapping should be visited on past failed political leaders.
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by oz4real83(m): 7:24pm
Even former president Jonathan's family paid ransom before his uncle was released even while still in power. Former finance minister NOI did the same thing. Whenever there is a kidnap in this country,it takes only a miracle for ransom to be absent.#where#is#our#securityagencies
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by AngelicBeing: 7:27pm
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by nnokwa042(m): 7:28pm
Northern Nigeria is finished bombing for 72 ikpus Fulani's herdsmen almajiris boko boys kabiru sokoto now kidnapping
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by ZKOSOSO(m): 7:30pm
Meanwhile the King of Daura is having sleepless nights cos of Nnamdi Kanu IPOB while his cousins are harassing the day light outta of us all.....
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by oshe11(m): 7:30pm
why nt keell him afta collectin the ransom
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by Nbote(m): 7:32pm
Is it dat our Police don't have shame or what? How com dey will always shamelessly b d ones to announce dat kidnapped victims have been released after ransom was paid. No talk of tracking dem and eventually capturing dem. Why exactly are dey d ones to com forward and make such shameless announcements and not d families and yet dey'll blame ppl for glorifying fraudsters, Kidnappers and Criminals.. What other glorification is worse dan dis??
Who did we offend in dis country abeg??
2 Likes
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by Financialfree: 7:33pm
I'm sure the money paid was from government coffers
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by jomagibs: 7:33pm
I won't ... talk oh cause I no know how much him don't steal.
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by meliziz12(m): 7:36pm
Wow,these people are proud and bold to let us know that a ransom was paid,let's clap and let the aspiring kidnappers start frying beans right?
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by shineeye1: 7:58pm
meliziz12:
This is a very welcome development and we strongly hope it would become the trend!
I hereby appeal to the national association of Nigeria kidnappers to desist from kidnapping the common man. Nigeria has no business being in recession with mass suffering among citizens if not for treacherous representation of past political leaders. It therefore makes perfect sense that all desperate and extreme acts of survival,including kidnapping should be visited on past failed political leaders.
|Re: BREAKING: Gunmen Freed Ex-minister, Akwanga , After Ransom Paid by vincentjk(m): 8:02pm
Akwanga
