₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,044 members, 3,746,194 topics. Date: Thursday, 24 August 2017 at 10:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him (11826 Views)
Man Hit By Mouth Cancer In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) / Mouth Odour In Nigeria,[ Causes & Treatments] / 4 Sure Fire Ways To Get Rid Of Mouth Odour (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by zoba88: 6:58pm
An Enugu man,Anayo Isaac,suffering from a severe form of cancer has taken to Facebook to call out Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi after he failed to help him.According to him,our leaders are selfish.
Watch the video above
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ng1w7JdFWI
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/man-suffering-from-severe-form-of-mouth.html?m=1
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by HMZi(m): 7:04pm
jezz!!!!! Gov.Help!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by doctimonyeka(m): 7:09pm
Jeez!! What is that??!!!
May God heal you great man..
9 Likes
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by akpamuomenka: 7:14pm
Proverbs 3:27 Withhold not good from them to whom it is due,
when it is in the power of thine hand to do it.
28 Say not unto thy neighbour,
Go, and come again, and tomorrow I will give;
when thou hast it by thee.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by Amajerry83(m): 7:51pm
Oya...governor over to u
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by Cladez(m): 9:25pm
Bros calm down nah the governor is not responsible for your condition.
By the way with this your blast,you might get his attention.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by kaburiking: 9:27pm
How is it d governors fault ?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by 7Alexander(m): 9:27pm
I feel sad when I see cases like this.
Trust me, this guy's medical bill will not be up to what the governor's PA gives to one of his side chicks as Thanks for Coming.
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by pejuakinab: 9:27pm
Divine intervention I pray to come your way by Gods grace. All this politician will rather lavish money on girlfriends and sleep in hotels with their homo partners. Disgraceful thingz
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by helovesme(f): 9:27pm
Why did he wait till long before crying out?
The tumour is quite big and it's most likely at state 3 or 4.
He should have rallied around friends and family and requested they began an online fund raising campaign on his behalf.
4 Likes
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by winkmart: 9:27pm
Chei
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by iamprofralph: 9:27pm
And they all say they are for the people.....issokay
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by TINALETC3(f): 9:28pm
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by Odianose13(m): 9:28pm
My God help you find helpers and grant u full healing.
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by AustineCJ: 9:28pm
The governor isn't responsible for his mouth cancer,he still got bad mouth even with such load imagine when they aint dre....well I hope n pray good hearted Nigerian helps you out amen.
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by mmafhew(m): 9:29pm
LAGBARA OLOJO ONI YOU WILL BE HEAL. YOUR HELPER WILL LOCATE YOU SOON..
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by itiswellandwell: 9:29pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by ekensi01(m): 9:30pm
Ayaaa God i know one day i will be able to solve 1m peoples problem.
1 Like
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by jamesbridget13(f): 9:31pm
Governor pls help him ooo
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by Pray(m): 9:31pm
#UgwuanyihelpAnayo# let's tag it until he gets it
3 Likes
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by TINALETC3(f): 9:32pm
he is only asking for help
kaburiking:
1 Like
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by Dottore: 9:32pm
God will send helpers to you
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by Eugosc1(m): 9:34pm
Gburugburu is an axe man, so don't expect him to help u.. that is how is set up the Anti cult squad unit in Enugu state and employed his fellow bloodas in order to torture and extort the poor masses.. May God judge our leaders properly, Amen..
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by point5: 9:34pm
Please render the help u can...I mean u...
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by hardeycute: 9:34pm
kaburiking:Babas make una use brain Na,who will provide medical facilities at a subsidized rate or low cost ?
AustineCJ:
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by Not0fThis: 9:36pm
This is sad.
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by michael142(m): 9:36pm
The problem with igbo people na their bad mouth. Always insulting and acting rude. See person when need help self dey sound rude. I just tire for this people.
2 Likes
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by Limitless72(m): 9:36pm
Eehya....I feel for the guy
But I still don't understand why the governor is to be blamed..... Its his problem nuh,,, He should complain to God and not the man
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by Sisqoman(m): 9:37pm
I Pledge To Nigeria My Country... Too Serve Nigeria Is Not By False
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by Toosure70: 9:39pm
ekensi01:What have you done with the little one God gave you?
1 Like
|Re: Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him by omoadeleye(m): 9:40pm
Why is he blasting people for not helping him?
1 Like
Save This Baby Please! (Very Urgent) / I Need Drugs or Cure For An Ulcer Patient / 10 Worst Foods For Prostate Health
Viewing this topic: kayode97(m), Akataka, Mccullum, four4, BrutusOj(m), Efecbn(m), toastmagazinenigeria, einsteine(m), razaqade(m), Lefty500, 86bee(f), cetomike(m), Emekus999(m), isaacsegun(m), Pretty002, Ashraf123(f), morrizo, usman4people, lyricalpontiff(m), hakinze00(m), buffalowings, chibuezeokoro, yomifoster, SlowlybtSurely, tranxo(m), DaBillionnaire, abmendozer(m), pcwizzy, joerock, nuroegbu(m), oseme4u2, Chuksaluta(m), chrisadigwe, San60, AbdOla, kcjazz(m), Bidex6444(m), mercyymai(f), TINALETC3(f), OfficialGsquare, Livinusc(m), harriet412(f), daxxle, Prinsola(m), Tito90(m), Birminghamvirgo(m), MasterMind21(m), Roy11, majoruzo, Egodons(m), magoo10, GoldEnyong(m), Buffalo2(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5