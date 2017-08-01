Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Anayo Isaac With Mouth Cancer Blasts Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi For Not Helping Him (11826 Views)

Man Hit By Mouth Cancer In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) / Mouth Odour In Nigeria,[ Causes & Treatments] / 4 Sure Fire Ways To Get Rid Of Mouth Odour (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Watch the video above



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ng1w7JdFWI







Source: An Enugu man,Anayo Isaac,suffering from a severe form of cancer has taken to Facebook to call out Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi after he failed to help him.According to him,our leaders are selfish.Watch the video aboveSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/man-suffering-from-severe-form-of-mouth.html?m=1

jezz!!!!! Gov.Help!!!!!!!!!

??!!!





May God heal you great man.. Jeez!! What is that??!!!May God heal you great man.. 9 Likes

Proverbs 3:27 Withhold not good from them to whom it is due,

when it is in the power of thine hand to do it.



28 Say not unto thy neighbour,

Go, and come again, and tomorrow I will give;

when thou hast it by thee. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Oya...governor over to u

Bros calm down nah the governor is not responsible for your condition.



By the way with this your blast,you might get his attention. 13 Likes 2 Shares

How is it d governors fault ? 1 Like 1 Share

I feel sad when I see cases like this.



Trust me, this guy's medical bill will not be up to what the governor's PA gives to one of his side chicks as Thanks for Coming. 37 Likes 3 Shares

Divine intervention I pray to come your way by Gods grace. All this politician will rather lavish money on girlfriends and sleep in hotels with their homo partners. Disgraceful thingz





The tumour is quite big and it's most likely at state 3 or 4.



He should have rallied around friends and family and requested they began an online fund raising campaign on his behalf. Why did he wait till long before crying out?The tumour is quite big and it's most likely at state 3 or 4.He should have rallied around friends and family and requested they began an online fund raising campaign on his behalf. 4 Likes

Chei

And they all say they are for the people.....issokay

My God help you find helpers and grant u full healing.

The governor isn't responsible for his mouth cancer,he still got bad mouth even with such load imagine when they aint dre....well I hope n pray good hearted Nigerian helps you out amen.

LAGBARA OLOJO ONI YOU WILL BE HEAL. YOUR HELPER WILL LOCATE YOU SOON..

Hmmmmm

Ayaaa God i know one day i will be able to solve 1m peoples problem. 1 Like

Governor pls help him ooo

#UgwuanyihelpAnayo# let's tag it until he gets it 3 Likes

he is only asking for help kaburiking:

How is it d governors fault ? he is only asking for help 1 Like

God will send helpers to you

Gburugburu is an axe man, so don't expect him to help u.. that is how is set up the Anti cult squad unit in Enugu state and employed his fellow bloodas in order to torture and extort the poor masses.. May God judge our leaders properly, Amen..

Please render the help u can...I mean u...

kaburiking:

How is it d governors fault ? Babas make una use brain Na,who will provide medical facilities at a subsidized rate or low cost ?







AustineCJ:

The governor isn't responsible for his mouth cancer,he still got bad mouth even with such load imagine when they aint dre....well I hope n pray good hearted Nigerian helps you out amen. Babas make una use brain Na,who will provide medical facilities at a subsidized rate or low cost

This is sad.

The problem with igbo people na their bad mouth. Always insulting and acting rude. See person when need help self dey sound rude. I just tire for this people. 2 Likes

Eehya....I feel for the guy

But I still don't understand why the governor is to be blamed..... Its his problem nuh,,, He should complain to God and not the man

I Pledge To Nigeria My Country... Too Serve Nigeria Is Not By False

ekensi01:

Ayaaa God i know one day i will be able to solve 1m peoples problem. What have you done with the little one God gave you? What have you done with the little one God gave you? 1 Like