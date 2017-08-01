Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS (9317 Views)

Preliminary investigation further revealed that suspect obtained the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (#100,000) from his father under false pretence that he will set up a business, unknown to the father that the money will be used to settle the “native doctor” for alleged money ritual of which the father himself is a victim.



Exhibits recovered include;

-Eight photographs of victims, including three members of his family and five Facebook friends

-Cash sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (#100,000)



Suspect has voluntarily confessed to the offense and is assisting the Police with useful information that could aid investigation after which he would be charged to Court for prosecution.



Aba made jews



Igbo Christian



After na to go donate money for shursh , dem go con shout big big hallelujah for am. 3 Likes

This guy is the real MVP of money rituals, he wanted to do multiple source of income. 3 Likes

I blame Poverty and illiteracy. 3 Likes

Igbo Jews and ritual 16 Likes

House is evry body on earth meant to be rich?

This flat headed jews and rituals ehn 11 Likes 1 Share

FB frnds ehn dis guy na real devil pikin chai know who ur frnds b on FB ooo 2 Likes

Criminal...thank God he was arrested...He would have used his people for blood money and donate money to criminal kanu for biafrau.d and they will hail him as usual. These are the type of animals that will be shouting biafrau.d or death all over the internet, meanwhile they are nothing but hopeless, lazy criminals. Thank God the NA is ready to deal with them all. 15 Likes 1 Share

giveing out your family members for money who will enjoy the money when it finally comes











u knw fit go far like sambisa go pick dos almajiri 1 Like

looks like igbos are trying to diversify their economy from drugs to ritual killings. Very soon they'll start competing with the afonjas for number one spot. May god never give us children that'll kill us 24 Likes 2 Shares





Shout out to all canibals Lol... Minus this long list from the entire potor people, how many are left?, but a huge mistake that he omitted Nnamidiot Kunu. His huge hunchback would have dispatched him more millions than he could have bargained for.Shout out to all canibals 2 Likes

Is this real..

CaptainGOOD:

Is this real.. Is Clifford orji real?





- IPOBS are fools Is Clifford orji real?- IPOBS are fools 7 Likes

gberra:

Is Clifford orji real?

- IPOBS are fools

Afonjas are Devils. Afonjas are Devils. 10 Likes

lofty900:

looks like igbos are trying to diversify their economy from drugs to ritual killings. Very soon they'll start competing with the afonjas for number one spot

AuroraB:

beauty queen ayam sori but its the truth beauty queen ayam sori but its the truth

CaptainGOOD:





Afonjas are Devils. A devil over knuckle eaters anytime.





IPOBS are Mad A devil over knuckle eaters anytime.IPOBS are Mad 11 Likes 2 Shares

gberra:

A devil over knuckle eaters anytime.

IPOBS are Mad

Pvssie minners and skull miners cant be any better.



Afonjas ar3 devils Pvssie minners and skull miners cant be any better.Afonjas ar3 devils 7 Likes

lofty900:

looks like igbos are trying to diversify their economy from drugs to ritual killings. Very soon they'll start competing with the afonjas for number one spot. May god never give use children that'll kill us



But yorubas are not any better...

With their skull mining and breast and vag*na mining.. ALL for rituals.

Yet they are leading in online scam in U.S But yorubas are not any better...With their skull mining and breast and vag*na mining.. ALL for rituals.Yet they are leading in online scam in U.S 8 Likes

CaptainGOOD:





Pvssie minners and skull miners cant be any better.



Afonjas ar3 devils Lol.. Your parents forgot to tell you that Otokoto was the headquarters of skull mining. Potor kid with no historical sense of the exploits of his forebears.. Lol.. Your parents forgot to tell you that Otokoto was the headquarters of skull mining. Potor kid with no historical sense of the exploits of his forebears.. 13 Likes 1 Share

CaptainGOOD:







But yorubas are not any better...

With their skull mining and breast and vag*na mining.. ALL for rituals.

Yet they are leading in online scam in U.S i know that very well thats y i said very soon igbos will start competing with them for top spot i know that very well thats y i said very soon igbos will start competing with them for top spot 4 Likes





The police have lost it...

gberra:

Lol.. Your parents forgot to tell you that Otokoto was the headquarters of skull mining. Potor kid with no historical sense of the exploits of his forebears..



Kid go and read ur history...Soka forest in yoruba land stll remains the biggest ritual case ever happend in d country.

U can see the number of skull competing with the number of grains of soil on d ground. Kid go and read ur history...Soka forest in yoruba land stll remains the biggest ritual case ever happend in d country.U can see the number of skull competing with the number of grains of soil on d ground. 6 Likes

CaptainGOOD:





Kid go and read ur history...Soka forest in yoruba land stll remains the biggest ritual case ever happend in d country.

U can see the number of skull competing with the number of grains of soil on d ground.

Your forebears were the purveyor of ritualism in Nigeria... Ol boy, you can be proud of your forebears making ritualism a household name among y'all. Your forebears were the purveyor of ritualism in Nigeria... Ol boy, you can be proud of your forebears making ritualism a household name among y'all. 12 Likes 1 Share

lofty900:

beauty queen ayam sori but its the truth Chai, we are bracing up for the backlash



Good to have you back, dear Chai, we are bracing up for the backlashGood to have you back, dear

gberra:

Your forebears were the purveyor of ritualism in Nigeria... Ol boy, you can be proud of your forebears making ritualism a household name among y'all.



Kwakwakwakwa

Compare the two pics and be truthful to urself.

Even the devil himself will be scared of u guys..

After seeing that soka forest. KwakwakwakwaCompare the two pics and be truthful to urself.Even the devil himself will be scared of u guys..After seeing that soka forest. 6 Likes

Ipods.



Skull miners++ AKA Body Miners 1 Like

Na wah

Unless if this guy nor get 'good' lawyer if not nah police go still pay am, last time i checked its not 'illegal' to download and save pictures of your friends and family and 'vodoo' isn't recognized in a court of law....... 1 Like