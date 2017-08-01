₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by Angelanest: 7:27pm
Police detectives attached to Special Anti Robbery Squad Anambra State Command have arrested one Chukwu Emeka Okafor male aged 26yrs at Ifite, Awka in Anambra State. The suspect in his desperation to get rich by all means offered three members of his families, including his father, brother and sister. In addition to his family members, he further downloaded five pictures of his Facebook friends, printed the pictures and offered them for the alleged ritual purposes.
Preliminary investigation further revealed that suspect obtained the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (#100,000) from his father under false pretence that he will set up a business, unknown to the father that the money will be used to settle the “native doctor” for alleged money ritual of which the father himself is a victim.
Exhibits recovered include;
-Eight photographs of victims, including three members of his family and five Facebook friends
-Cash sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (#100,000)
Suspect has voluntarily confessed to the offense and is assisting the Police with useful information that could aid investigation after which he would be charged to Court for prosecution.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/man-offered-three-family-members-rituals-arrested-anambra-photos.html
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by checkolatunji: 7:28pm
Aba made jews
Igbo Christian
After na to go donate money for shursh , dem go con shout big big hallelujah for am.
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by BigBelleControl(m): 7:29pm
This guy is the real MVP of money rituals, he wanted to do multiple source of income.
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by madridguy(m): 7:30pm
I blame Poverty and illiteracy.
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by akthedream(m): 7:32pm
Igbo Jews and ritual
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by ojun50(m): 7:37pm
House is evry body on earth meant to be rich?
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by Akissani: 7:39pm
This flat headed jews and rituals ehn
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by thundafire: 7:44pm
FB frnds ehn dis guy na real devil pikin chai know who ur frnds b on FB ooo
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by Sagay212: 7:47pm
Criminal...thank God he was arrested...He would have used his people for blood money and donate money to criminal kanu for biafrau.d and they will hail him as usual. These are the type of animals that will be shouting biafrau.d or death all over the internet, meanwhile they are nothing but hopeless, lazy criminals. Thank God the NA is ready to deal with them all.
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by DOUBLEWAHALA: 7:48pm
giveing out your family members for money who will enjoy the money when it finally comes
u knw fit go far like sambisa go pick dos almajiri
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by lofty900(m): 7:49pm
looks like igbos are trying to diversify their economy from drugs to ritual killings. Very soon they'll start competing with the afonjas for number one spot. May god never give us children that'll kill us
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by gberra: 8:08pm
Lol... Minus this long list from the entire potor people, how many are left?, but a huge mistake that he omitted Nnamidiot Kunu. His huge hunchback would have dispatched him more millions than he could have bargained for.
Shout out to all canibals
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by CaptainGOOD: 8:10pm
Is this real..
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by gberra: 8:14pm
CaptainGOOD:Is Clifford orji real?
- IPOBS are fools
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by CaptainGOOD: 8:16pm
gberra:
Afonjas are Devils.
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by AuroraB(f): 8:16pm
lofty900:
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by lofty900(m): 8:17pm
AuroraB:beauty queen ayam sori but its the truth
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by gberra: 8:19pm
CaptainGOOD:A devil over knuckle eaters anytime.
IPOBS are Mad
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by CaptainGOOD: 8:21pm
gberra:
Pvssie minners and skull miners cant be any better.
Afonjas ar3 devils
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by CaptainGOOD: 8:27pm
lofty900:
But yorubas are not any better...
With their skull mining and breast and vag*na mining.. ALL for rituals.
Yet they are leading in online scam in U.S
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by gberra: 8:28pm
CaptainGOOD:Lol.. Your parents forgot to tell you that Otokoto was the headquarters of skull mining. Potor kid with no historical sense of the exploits of his forebears..
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by lofty900(m): 8:29pm
CaptainGOOD:i know that very well thats y i said very soon igbos will start competing with them for top spot
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by BroZuma: 8:30pm
The police have lost it...
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by CaptainGOOD: 8:40pm
gberra:
Kid go and read ur history...Soka forest in yoruba land stll remains the biggest ritual case ever happend in d country.
U can see the number of skull competing with the number of grains of soil on d ground.
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by gberra: 8:50pm
CaptainGOOD:Your forebears were the purveyor of ritualism in Nigeria... Ol boy, you can be proud of your forebears making ritualism a household name among y'all.
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by AuroraB(f): 8:57pm
lofty900:Chai, we are bracing up for the backlash
Good to have you back, dear
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by CaptainGOOD: 9:03pm
gberra:
Kwakwakwakwa
Compare the two pics and be truthful to urself.
Even the devil himself will be scared of u guys..
After seeing that soka forest.
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by safiaaASSHOLE: 9:44pm
Ipods.
Skull miners++ AKA Body Miners
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by Onipetals33(m): 9:45pm
Na wah
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by soberdrunk(m): 9:46pm
Unless if this guy nor get 'good' lawyer if not nah police go still pay am, last time i checked its not 'illegal' to download and save pictures of your friends and family and 'vodoo' isn't recognized in a court of law.......
Re: Man Who Offered Three Of His Family Members For Rituals Arrested In Anambra.PICS by YelloweWest: 9:46pm
Na wa o. Ritualist everywhere today
