|University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by Wobegist: 7:32pm On Aug 24
The management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has condemned and rejected the new Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) cut off marks for universities admission for 2017/2018 academic calendar.
A statement released by the university management, reads: “The Management of the University of Ibadan wishes to inform the public about the recently announced cut off marks of 120 for University Admission that UI will not lower her standards.
The Nigeria’s premier university still maintains her position in academic excellence and standards in order to continue to aspire towards becoming a world-class university.
It should worry us as patriots that candidates who scored just 30% in UTME can be admitted into some of our universities. Yet, we complain of poor quality of our graduates. You can hardly build something on nothing.
The consolation here is that since JAMB started conducting this qualifying exam in 1978, UI has never admitted any candidate who scored less than 200 marks out of the maximum 400 marks.
This remains our position as an institution aspiring to be world-class. Reality is that only about four other universities in the country have such high standard.
In fairness to the Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, he repeatedly stressed at the Combined Policy Meeting held Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 that the Senate of each university still has wide powers for admission in the spirit of autonomy.
It is also gratifying to note that the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who chaired the meeting, apologised publicly for canceling Post UTME Screening last year.
To be fair to the incumbent Registrar of JAMB, he was not the Registrar when the policy somersault of cancelling POST UTME test was made last year. Prof Oloyede’s appointment was effective 1 August 2016, while the Policy Meeting for that year had held some two months earlier.”
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by LordIsaac(m): 7:38pm On Aug 24
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by swiz123(m): 7:40pm On Aug 24
I know ui will never accept that mediocre cut off mark.
Kudos to them
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by Centyakam(m): 7:45pm On Aug 24
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by Egalitarian1: 7:54pm On Aug 24
That's my Alma Mater! We are nothing but primus inter pares
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by femolacqua(m): 8:07pm On Aug 24
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by calebify1(m): 10:58pm On Aug 24
Jamb gave 120 as the minimum cut off mark and gave institutions the full autonomy to set any cut off they deem fit but not below 120 so I don't see how university of Ibadan rejected the minimum cut off mark.(120)
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by micskales(m): 11:05pm On Aug 24
Bloggers ehn.
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by Annibiteye(f): 12:52am
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by Wobegist: 9:52am
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by nattyjay(m): 2:14pm
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by enemyofprogress: 2:14pm
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by wwwx12267: 2:15pm
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by ayamprecious: 2:15pm
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by youngscholar(m): 2:16pm
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by modelmike7(m): 2:17pm
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by fineguy11(m): 2:18pm
but jamb said versities are free to choose dier cut-off but shldnt be less dan 120...wats the essence of rejecting when its not fixed..must everytin be confrontational in this country
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by ofuonyebi: 2:20pm
Everyday confusion in our education...
Time to return the criteria back to the one used during the late Awo & Zik era;
when our education was a delight to the world!
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by Edu3Again: 2:22pm
The North wants to bring everything to their level.
Na why we must leave this zoo
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by chukwuibuipob: 2:24pm
pity!Malam is in charge of ministry of Education,no wonder!
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by oshe11(m): 2:25pm
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by legendarythaz: 2:26pm
Nicely done jarey jamb wan spoil naija education 120/400 no b fail be dat
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by teamsynergy: 2:27pm
u av the power to set ur departmental and general cut off mark for ur sch.... y r dey reject the jamb cut off.. after all the jamb registrar is also one of them.....
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by dhestiney(m): 2:27pm
calebify1:True. The media is just misinforming the public
|Re: University Of Ibadan Rejects JAMB’s 120 Admission Cut-Off Mark by Bluffly: 2:29pm
Wobegist:
Okay agreed. But Is UI herself and their selfs developing to offer world class education or they are just testing intellectuals by chunking in textbooks and testing the students if they grab its entirety.
