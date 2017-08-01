₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo
|Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by dre11(m): 7:37pm
Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja
http://punchng.com/breaking-arewa-youths-withdraw-quit-notice-to-igbo/
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by writetopoker: 7:39pm
dre11:
they shouldn't have, did we beg them for withdrawal? Imbecillic foooools
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:40pm
Good!
Independent Pigs Of Biafra (ipob) Should Go And Sin No More!
18 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by madridguy(m): 7:41pm
If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.
Mother Teresa.
14 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by dunkem21(m): 7:41pm
Good.
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by mightyhazell: 7:43pm
nansense!
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by lofty900(m): 7:43pm
ndi ala. Ndi iberibe. Ndi nzuzu
37 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by akpamuomenka: 7:43pm
Didn't we tell you guys that that quit notice was meant to destabilize Osibande pending when Buhari will return.
47 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by SolidGenius(m): 7:44pm
Cowards
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by solid3(m): 7:45pm
Your sins have been forgiven, go and sin no more.
For those who do not understand English: A gbagharawo gị mmehie gị, gaa, emehiela ọzọ.
3 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by bonechamberlain(m): 7:46pm
, am happy for the quit notice, let Igbo's gather sense and invest in the east.
I believe some persons have talked sense to those illiterate youths, because they are have more to loose if they implement that quit notice.
no one is willing to put any serious investment in the north despite the fact they have been in power since the creation of Nigeria, but the people who took the risk to invest in a violent prone area you want yo chase them.
give the southwest or the east the kind of political / presidential positions the north has enjoyed and watch the regions rival Dubai.
Hausa/Fulani destroying the little left of Nigeria's civilization since the creation of man.
25 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by EKITI001: 7:48pm
SEE HOW BIAFRAN WOMEN REACTED TO THIS NEWS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETt1roNX6KU
2 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by coolcharm(m): 7:49pm
Since Buhari returned alive, all the jackals and hyenas are taking dressing.
Unto the next one... IPOB
Lamo
11 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by hammerT: 7:50pm
Once u issue a threat, it does not matter whether u withdraw it, provision will be put in place to safeguard the loss of life.
There is a fine line between politics and criminality and the Arewa crossed that line.
Buhari is still not well and will return to UK, the election in Anambra will still be boycotted.
Nothing has changed, the world does not revolve around the hungry North.
10 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by henryobinna(m): 7:52pm
solid3:google translate failed you partly, this is a poorly translated work
2 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by MMMw: 8:00pm
NgeneUkwenu:you will cry river
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by Karlman: 8:00pm
...FORK AREWA YOOTS!
...FORK THEIR ELDERS...which of course is the same miserables claiming youth!
...THEN FORK BUHARI!
...and less i forget, FORK APC!
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by akpamuomenka: 8:02pm
solid3:
Nwanne ibu Kwa Onye Igbo?.
Ka m'nyere gi aka.
Agbagharawo gi mmehie gi n'ile. Gawa, emekwala mmehie ozo.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by three: 8:02pm
Buhari don come back, no need to fight again
2 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by akpamuomenka: 8:03pm
NgeneUkwenu:
25 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by akpamuomenka: 8:04pm
NgeneUkwenu:
18 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by ERockson: 8:05pm
God saves northern igbo.
1 Like
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by Dillusionist(f): 8:05pm
what is AREWA youth again?
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by Dillusionist(f): 8:08pm
henryobinna:lol..I'm tired of all these IGBO wannabe on NL..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by Splashme: 8:09pm
Buhari's tribalism has polarised Nigeria worse than ever before
5 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by solid3(m): 8:11pm
akpamuomenka:
Akụkọ, story.
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by akpamuomenka: 8:13pm
solid3:Nwanne jideamugiaka there.
1 Like
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by amjoseph19: 8:21pm
And who cares??
They were looking for attention. Kanu didn't give them one.
Quite notice or no quite notice. Any Southerner especially an Igbo man leaving in the North is endangering his life.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by amjoseph19: 8:24pm
solid3:"We anambras" crew. We don see una. Your Google translator failed you this time. There is actually no need for the first "Gi". and all those udaelu and udala are use for formal writing. You've to be an Igbo teacher or extremely very good in Igbo language inorder to know how to use them.
ogbomosho man.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by life2017: 8:25pm
good
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by igbeke: 8:27pm
Bunch of parasites and cowards.
2 Likes
|Re: Arewa Youths Withdraw Quit Notice To Igbo by LUGBE: 8:31pm
Is no longer necessary, we have taken your first vomit.
Igbos will restrain themselves with how they buy properties in any part of the country
7 Likes 2 Shares
