Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja





The Coalition of Northern Groups has withdrawn the quit notice given to the Igbo living in northern part of the country to leave before October 1.



The withdrawal of the quit notice was announced in Abuja on Thursday evening by the leaders of the group at a press conference.



Before the announcement was made, the group members had met with the Governor of Borno State, who is also the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, Mallam Ibrahim Shetima and a former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Kabiru Gaya.



Also in attendance at the meeting were ex - minister Sani Daura and the Leader of Arewa Youths Council , Alhaji Shetim Yerima and a Nollywood Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo.



http://punchng.com/breaking-arewa-youths-withdraw-quit-notice-to-igbo/

Good!



If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.



Mother Teresa. 14 Likes

Good.

Didn't we tell you guys that that quit notice was meant to destabilize Osibande pending when Buhari will return. 47 Likes 6 Shares

For those who do not understand English: A gbagharawo gị mmehie gị, gaa, emehiela ọzọ. Your sins have been forgiven, go and sin no more.

, am happy for the quit notice, let Igbo's gather sense and invest in the east.



I believe some persons have talked sense to those illiterate youths, because they are have more to loose if they implement that quit notice.



no one is willing to put any serious investment in the north despite the fact they have been in power since the creation of Nigeria, but the people who took the risk to invest in a violent prone area you want yo chase them.



give the southwest or the east the kind of political / presidential positions the north has enjoyed and watch the regions rival Dubai.



Hausa/Fulani destroying the little left of Nigeria's civilization since the creation of man. , am happy for the quit notice, let Igbo's gather sense and invest in the east.I believe some persons have talked sense to those illiterate youths, because they are have more to loose if they implement that quit notice.no one is willing to put any serious investment in the north despite the fact they have been in power since the creation of Nigeria, but the people who took the risk to invest in a violent prone area you want yo chase them.give the southwest or the east the kind of political / presidential positions the north has enjoyed and watch the regions rival Dubai.Hausa/Fulani destroying the little left of Nigeria's civilization since the creation of man. 25 Likes

Since Buhari returned alive, all the jackals and hyenas are taking dressing.



Unto the next one... IPOB





Once u issue a threat, it does not matter whether u withdraw it, provision will be put in place to safeguard the loss of life.



There is a fine line between politics and criminality and the Arewa crossed that line.



Buhari is still not well and will return to UK, the election in Anambra will still be boycotted.



Nothing has changed, the world does not revolve around the hungry North. 10 Likes

Your sins have been forgiven, go and sin no more.



google translate failed you partly, this is a poorly translated work

Good!



you will cry river

Your sins have been forgiven, go and sin no more.



For those who do not understand English: Gị mmehie gị na a gbagharawo, gaa na mmehie ọ bụla ọzọ.

Nwanne ibu Kwa Onye Igbo?.



Ka m'nyere gi aka.



Nwanne ibu Kwa Onye Igbo?.
Ka m'nyere gi aka.
Agbagharawo gi mmehie gi n'ile. Gawa, emekwala mmehie ozo.

Buhari don come back, no need to fight again 2 Likes

Good!

25 Likes

Good!



18 Likes

God saves northern igbo. God saves northern igbo. 1 Like

what is AREWA youth again?

lol..I'm tired of all these IGBO wannabe on NL..

Buhari's tribalism has polarised Nigeria worse than ever before 5 Likes

Nwanne ibu Kwa Onye Igbo?.



Ka m'nyere gi aka.



Agbagharawo gi mmehie gi n'ile. Gawa, emekwala mmehie ozo.

Akụkọ, story. Akụkọ, story.

Nwanne jideamugiaka there.

And who cares??

They were looking for attention. Kanu didn't give them one.

Quite notice or no quite notice. Any Southerner especially an Igbo man leaving in the North is endangering his life. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Your sins have been forgiven, go and sin no more.



For those who do not understand English: Gị mmehie gị na a gbagharawo, gaa na mmehie ọ bụla ọzọ. "We anambras" crew. We don see una. Your Google translator failed you this time. There is actually no need for the first "Gi". and all those udaelu and udala are use for formal writing. You've to be an Igbo teacher or extremely very good in Igbo language inorder to know how to use them.

"We anambras" crew. We don see una. Your Google translator failed you this time. There is actually no need for the first "Gi". and all those udaelu and udala are use for formal writing. You've to be an Igbo teacher or extremely very good in Igbo language inorder to know how to use them.
ogbomosho man.

good

Bunch of parasites and cowards. 2 Likes