|Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by obidevine(m): 7:51pm
A South African based newspaper has made a joke about the rodent situation in Aso Rock, Abuja.
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by BiafranBushBoy: 7:57pm
lol
Buhari said he will lead the war against bokoharam at the forefront , but see him running from rats!!
There are three people who are difficult to convince!!
1) A girl in love
2) A man with cash
3) Buhari supporters!!
Dump, Stupid and above all, easily programmed!!
Oil drop affected prices of goods, but it didn't affect the 2bn naira for Rat renovation!!
Stupid, asshole president Buhari!!
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by Karlman: 7:58pm
LO
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by PEPPERified: 8:00pm
I thought it wasn't funny, but take a second look.
It is Hilarious!!!
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by DickDastardLION(m): 8:02pm
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by LUGBE: 8:18pm
Buhari is embarrassing us
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by obidevine(m): 8:23pm
Follow the writer on twitter here : Aislinn Laing
@Simmoa
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by EKITI001: 8:29pm
Lol
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by obidevine(m): 8:34pm
More about the writer : AISLINN LAING
Aislinn Laing
Aislinn Laing (formerly Simpson) is the Africa Correspondent for the Telegraph titles, based in Johannesburg. She was previously Southern Africa Correspondent and before that, a defence correspondent and general news reporter based in London.
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by oloriooko(m): 8:34pm
Embarrassingly hilarious
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by dollytino4real(f): 8:57pm
these rats have gene of crime in them and they are fantalogically corrupt
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by Onipetals33(m): 10:21pm
This is really embarrassing. It's a propaganda though. Only diplomats will understand this move.
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by Piiko(m): 10:21pm
We are the laughing stock of the world
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by mecuzee(m): 10:22pm
Management tip!
Procure quality day old chicks!
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by LesbianBoy(m): 10:22pm
Buhari is mad - Tinubu
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by Sochimaobim(m): 10:22pm
This is becoming really embarrassing. I ve n'er felt this ashamed being a Nigerian
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by 01mcfadden(m): 10:22pm
We are better off that way
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by obiZEAL(m): 10:22pm
So sad!
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by LesbianBoy(m): 10:23pm
The article was written by an ipob - zombies
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by soberdrunk(m): 10:23pm
What rubbish!!! The South African ambassador to Nigeria must be summoned! Seems South Africans want to bite the hand that feeds them........
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by malakus(m): 10:23pm
Hmm my dear country
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by kaburiking: 10:23pm
LUGBE:seriously oh
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by Criis(m): 10:23pm
Nigeria, the world's laughing stock
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by Icon79(m): 10:24pm
Seriously, Buhari needs to resign now! He lacks the capability to continue to serve as the President.
I have been a very big PMB supporter but, now, I think that he's simply too sick to continue in the office.
O pari
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by ctex4real: 10:24pm
Hmm
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by babyfaceafrica: 10:24pm
So what should we do?
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:24pm
What a decayed government!
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by fratermathy(m): 10:24pm
Buhari has become a laughing stock.. What a shame!
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by Saheed9: 10:26pm
soberdrunk:feed who?
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by benuejosh(m): 10:26pm
The haters of Buhari will are now happy
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by Bede2u(m): 10:26pm
Its not beyond the realm of possibilities that one or two yoruba people will come on this thread to defend the president and wave this off as 'ipod' handiwork... we are slowly losing our sense of reasoning because of hardcore bigotry. I voted Buhari in 2015 but I now see the man was a wrong choice and i am leading a campaign against him. All well meaning yorubas who voted this mistake should also lead a massive online campaign against him. The time is now
|Re: Rats Ate My Office, Says Absent Leader - South African Newspaper On Aso Rock Rat by baralatie(m): 10:27pm
south Africa of all places
