|Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by pamcode(m): 8:45pm On Aug 24
Eden Hazard will be on the bench for Chelsea as they open their Champions League campaign against Qarabag on Tuesday.
Antonio Conte's side are returning to the competition after a one-year absence and begin group stage at home to the Azeri Eden Hazard will be on the bench for Chelsea as they open their Champions League campaign against Qarabag on Tuesday.
Antonio Conte's side are returning to the competition after a one-year absence and begin the group stage at home to the Azeri champions, who are making their tournament debut.
Hazard underwent ankle surgery during the summer and made his first club appearance of the season as a substitute in the 2-1 win at Leicester , having featured from the bench in both of Belgium's recent World Cup qualifying matche
Conte plans to manage his return to fitness with Sunday's visit of Arsenal - live on Sky Sports Premier League - on the horizon, followed by a midweek Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.
It's part of a busy run of fixtures that sees Chelsea play seven games in September and Conte admits rotation will be required to keep his team fresh.
"Eden Hazard is in the group and he's working very well to find the best physical condition, but I think he needs a bit of time to continue to improve and to avoid taking a stupid risk," Conte said.
"You are never relaxed in England, because you have to play a tough league and also FA Cup and also Carabao Cup.
"Now we are starting to play the Champions League. To play 60, 65 games it's normal, but it's not easy. In my past sometimes before a Champions League game you rested. In England it's not easy to do this.
"When you make the decision (on selection) there is always the risk. The risk could be to play with the same players as against Leicester and then after the game, 'Why didn't you change the team that was tired?'
"You know very well if you win you've made the best decision, if you lose you've made the worst decision. I must be realistic, I must be calm, to make the best decision for these seven games.
"It's normal when you have to play seven games in 21 days to rotate my players. I'm very calm about this because I trust my players."
Team news
Danny Drinkwater will miss Chelsea's Champions League return with a calf problem.
The midfielder picked up the injury in training on Sunday, but Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from and hinted he will rotate his players.
Defender and club captain Gary Cahill is back in contention after a three-game domestic ban.
Opta stats
This is the first ever competitive encounter between Chelsea and Qarabag. In fact, the only previous meeting between English and Azerbaijani sides saw Tottenham face Qarabag in the 2015/16 Europa League group stages; the North London team won both games (3-1 at home, 1-0 in Baku).
This is Chelsea's 15th Champions League participation, the third most for an English club after Manchester Utd (21) and Arsenal (19). They are also the last English club to win the competition (2012).
Chelsea have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League 13 times in their previous 14 appearances.
Chelsea have lost only one of their last 13 Champions League group games (W9 D3), away against Porto in September 2015 (1-2). The Blues have also scored in each of their last 24 group games at Stamford Bridge.
Qarabag are the only team, alongside RB Leipzig, to make their Champions League debut this season. They are also the first team from Azerbaijan to reach the group stages of the competition.
Qarabag went through three rounds of qualifying to reach the group stages, knocking out Samtredia, Sheriff Tiraspol and Copenhagen.
No Azerbaijani side has ever reached the knockout stages in Europe. In fact, Qarabag have won only four of their 18 games in the group stages of a European competition (D5 L9).
Last season saw Qarabag win the Azerbaijani league for the fourth consecutive time, a record.
Eden Hazard has scored only one goal in his last 12 Champions League games, it was from the penalty spot.
This is Antonio Conte's third Champions League campaign as manager. His best performance was in 2012/13 when he reached the quarter-finals with Juventus.
Qarabag striker Dino Ndlovu scored four goals in six games in this season's Champions League qualifiers.
It's also Gurban Gurbanov's first Champions League campaign as manager.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by abimbawealth(f): 9:40pm On Aug 24
Qarabag na name of club
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by pamcode(m): 9:01pm On Sep 11
I predict a three zero victory over Qarabag.
#welcomebackChampionsleague
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by pamcode(m): 9:02pm On Sep 11
abimbawealth:lol Yes. From Azerbaijan.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by Criis(m): 3:43pm
I bring you good tidings...
1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by Ijaya123: 4:47pm
This should be a piece of cake for Chelsea FC
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by Lexusgs430: 4:47pm
Oya MOBDRO, get ready to deliver another lovely stream ......
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by felony101(m): 4:48pm
Chelsea for life
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by Category1: 4:48pm
Visça barça visça catalunya
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by v4victor: 4:48pm
Apparently, the manager will be rotating his players today with one eye on Sunday's game against Arsenal. Nevertheless, I expect nothing less than 5-0 today.
KTBFFH | Go Chelsea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by DirtyGold: 4:48pm
Arsenal fans right now....
What's tha business?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by Ximenez(m): 4:49pm
.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by ekensi01(m): 4:50pm
CHELSEA GO HEAR AM TODAY.
Make nobody ask me how e go be.
Use my signature to know how the game would be.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by emmayayodeji(m): 4:51pm
Lexusgs430:
bro like howmany mb you dey use stream a match?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by Ekwekwe1(m): 4:51pm
I can't pronounce it 'QARABAG' so I call it carry-bag; but that bleeping by the way.
they must chop bellefull.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by MrImole(m): 4:53pm
Chelsea is winning UCL this season!
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by kaymandak(m): 4:53pm
4:0 victory
Morata 2
William 1
Moses 1
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by Chascop: 4:53pm
Chelsea 5... the other club 0
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by Lexusgs430: 4:54pm
emmayayodeji:
180MB (90mb each)
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by Mega92: 4:54pm
Confirmed
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by ZombieTAMER: 4:55pm
am glad bag dey their name
They need it to carry the goals home
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by emmayayodeji(m): 4:55pm
Lexusgs430:
waw thats cheap.
thanks
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by Piiko(m): 4:56pm
Chelsea FC please win this for me, Safiaa baby how do u do
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by arejibadz(m): 4:56pm
Chelsea0-qarabag-3 ������
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by donjazet(m): 5:00pm
.official nairaland Chelsea fans thread where all brilliant nairaland Chelsea fans meet and discuss affairs of the club everyday.
http://www.nairaland.com/920248/official-chelsea-fan-thread-champions/3595
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by Kimcutie(m): 5:01pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by beyooooni1(m): 5:01pm
welcome back fixture for chelsea at stamford bridge...this is a sure wining, they should win big sef
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by Kylekent59: 5:02pm
Correct score
4-1
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by arejibadz(m): 5:03pm
Mega92:so ya telling me dat man u stoke was a fixed game
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by tgmservice: 5:07pm
Chelsea Fans!!!
No shaking we are winning the Champions League
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by Ximenez(m): 5:08pm
Lexusgs430:please where can i get the app?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL Today At 7:45pm by ginajet(f): 5:09pm
Chelsea is winning this...... No cause for alarm
Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL Today At 7:45pm / Man United Confirm Kagawa Deal / Leicester City Vs Atletico Madrid
