Up Chelsea.... .. The sky is fuvking blue today

#idunno maybe i can get a room here





I'm coming back

abimbawealth:

Qarabag na name of club

Sure win, but the odd is too small

Ximenez:

please where can i get the app?

Go playstore

pamcode:

Yes. From Azerbaijan. Interesting... Thanks

ufuosman:



Primary, Secondary or Tertiary?

this match is a big test for chelsea but I see Chelsea winning with good margin

Lexusgs430:





180MB (90mb each) with mobdro hd streaming. .it's over 500mb

Chelsea vs Qarabag Live Streaming link: http://livestream.mokoshalb.com/live/chelsea-vs-qarabag

kaymandak:

4:0 victory

Morata 2

William 1

Morata 2
William 1
Moses 1

krattoss:

with mobdro hd streaming. .it's over 500mb

Even if nah 1 GB. BT SPORT ESPN must deliver, HD OR SD ......... E no matter ........



Even if nah 1 GB. BT SPORT ESPN must deliver, HD OR SD ......... E no matter ........
Lack of DSTV subscription package, compensates wella ......

Game on

Make Chelsea just lose



Pedro



Game on Goaallllll...!!!!Pedro

Up blues...One and counting

abimbawealth:

Qarabag na name of club It's a top team in Azerbaijan league

It's a top team in Azerbaijan league
Qarabag or Karabakh

MOBDRO wan fall our hand, livenettv to the rescue ..........

Lexusgs430:

MOBDRO wan fall our hand, livenettv to the rescue .......... http://www.thearticle.com.ng/live/livestream-champions-league-chelsea-vs-qarabag/ Bro

Blues for life

FemiEddy:

you'll know na. bet9ja people

That's how we roll, KTBFFH

I knew Pedro won't miss from dat position...1-nil!!



Alabi don pay Bayern don score

Lexusgs430:





Any problem?

Watching this match on the Super Amoled Umidigi Z1 Pro, paired with my Sony SRS-BTX500 bluetooth speaker. Feels like I am at the stadium ..... 1 Like

Kimcutie:

Any problem?

Nah u mention me nah