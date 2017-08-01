₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,259 members, 3,747,019 topics. Date: Friday, 25 August 2017 at 10:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP (4965 Views)
Saraki Renovates Rashidi Yekini's House For His Mother, Boosts Her Business / Southwest PDP Concede Chairmanship Position To North As Ladoja Returns / Ajimobi Greets Rashidi Ladoja (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by Storyteller123: 6:43am
Former Oyo governor Rasheed Ladoja, who defected to the Accord Party to contest the state’s governorship seat in the 2015 general elections, has returned to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Ladoja, along with Mr Seyi Makinde, a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state, moved to the PDP on Thursday in Ibadan, when Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, visited the Oyo capital.
The former governor, who won the seat on the ticket of the PDP in 2011, said that he was returning to his home, adding that it was not his wish to leave the PDP when he did.
“When I left the PDP some years ago, it was because of the injustice done to me.
“We left because the PDP leaders, at that time, were not ready to protect the interest of all members. We are back now because the new leadership has promised to right all wrongs and avoid mistakes of the past.
“I have discussed with members of the Accord party and they have asked for amnesty; we need assurance from Makarfi that Accord Party members will be given equal treatment and a level playing ground,” Ladoja stated
In his response, Makarfi said that he came to Ladoja “to take you back to where you belong”.
“We want you to return to your great beginning; we want to start all over again as one family,” he said.
Makarfi expressed optimism that Ladoja’s presence would add value to the PDP in Oyo State, adding that he (Ladoja) had committed no crime to warrant a plea for amnesty.
He implored PDP members to forget the past and work toward party unity, and assured Ladoja and new PDP members of equal opportunity for all.
Makinde, in his remark, assured Makarfi of his group’s total support to the ideals of the PDP, urging him to protect the interest of his members.
Two PDP chieftains, Chief Richard Akinjide and Chief Yekini Adeojo, who spoke at the occasion, commended Makarfi over his efforts to reconcile warring factions and “especially for wooing new members into the fold”.
Akinjide particularly promised to assist Makarfi toward rebuilding the PDP, and urged him to carry all members along, so as to create a sense of oneness.
http://www.splint.com.ng/2017/08/ladoja-returns-to-pdp.html
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by adebayo3449: 6:46am
U see life
Let stop fighting our selves cause of these politicians
6 Likes
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by dolphinife: 6:49am
Looking at them inside Ibadan Airport yesterday, waiting for Makarfi's flight to land, I can only see rented crowd.
As far as Oyo state politics is concerned, PDP is dead.
Nobody can challenge Akala in Ogbomoso, nobody can challenge Alaafin in Oyo and it's environs, Ibadan as a whole is 50-50 for all....
7 Likes
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by Tolexander: 6:52am
If their ambition and interest is not served they will move again.
1 Like
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by Ibifizzleboy(m): 6:56am
1by1 them don de come
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by Bright4(m): 7:02am
Left-right Right-left... Nigeria brouhaha�[b][/b][color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by bejeiodus(m): 7:32am
These men are yet to defect to the PDP. Markafi only met with them yesterday to plead with them to return to the party.
@dolphinife, PDP is the party to beat in Oyo-state in 2019. I guess you are not aware that Otunba Akala also met with Senator Markafi yesterday. If Alhaji Rasheed Ladoja, Chief Alao Akala and Engr Seyi Makinde return to the party and work closely together, nothing can stop the victory of the party.
5 Likes
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by stinggy(m): 7:37am
dolphinife:So on what basis is PDP dead in Oyo state?
Ajimobi's second term is a colossal failure, anybody he or APC present will have a very hard job convincing we the electorates.
Ladoja back to PDP means Labour party is almost now PDP.
Akala will soon be in PDP.
Seyi Makinde is almost in PDP.
Alaafin was in PDP before 2011 and can always be convinced back if palms are greased
How else again do you think the pendulum will swing?
Moreover, APC will have problems in Oyo state soon as Ajimobi will want to impose a successor to cover his tracks while the working committee will want to install this incompetent minister from oke ogun axis - Shittu to please the Buhari arm of APC.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by bejeiodus(m): 7:51am
stinggy:You have an acute understanding of Oyo-State politics. Ajimobi has been absolutely awful since he began his second term in office. Any candidate he supports will be treated like a leper. Besides that, he needs to outwit Alhaji Shittu first.
As regards Alaafin being bought, that may be difficult because of his son who is an APC House of Representatives member.
3 Likes
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by stinggy(m): 7:59am
bejeiodus:It won't be hard for him and his son Akeem(skimeh) to defect to PDP, it happened before 2011 when another son - Bayo was Atiba LG chairman under PDP.
Time will tell though...
1 Like
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by kunlexy1759(m): 8:55am
They are all after their personal interest. Every politician is selfish.
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by Onipetals33(m): 9:45am
All these confused elements that are not true to any ideology other than their self interests
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by Ask4bigneyo(m): 9:45am
Another Constituted Authority
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by rheether(f): 9:45am
I am waiting for him to issue a public disclaimer.
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by erico2k2(m): 9:45am
ahaha,Nigerians, open your EYES, ant you see? this guy has ran out of money and relevance ahahah
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by Narldon(f): 9:45am
RASHEED LADOJA...
ANOTHER POLI-THIEF THAT RUINED OYO STATE TREASURY...
JUMPING FROM ONE PARTY TO ANOTHER?
OGA, WHO IS CHASING YOU??
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by Joejonah(m): 9:45am
Nigeria will be healed the day the YOUTH will rise up and stop supporting all these old and recycled wicked beasts we have in government offices.
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by karmaisreal: 9:46am
Pity Nigerians who cannot see beyond party politics. What has been going on is a resource grabbing politicking for self-interest.
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by maxiuc(m): 9:46am
Oyo should please bring back olao Akala my bleaching cream business is not buzzing like before
Akala for governor 2019
Bleaching cream supply to government house
Very lucrative one
2 Likes
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by jothamChristian: 9:47am
Politicians and confusion are twins
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by anonymuz(m): 9:47am
adebayo3449:why u con yarn Wetin I won talk sef.....well that's is the candid truth.
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by happney65: 9:47am
stinggy:
The Best candidate for the PDP in Oyo state is Seyi Makinde..If they want to win ohh,Any other person after seyi would be a waste of time for the PDP.Akala and Ladoja have done their bit..They should go and sit down
2 Likes
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by 1shortblackboy: 9:48am
Nigerian politicians..... no integrity no ideology
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by Meel: 9:49am
Any party wey dem like, make dem join,
Na person wey go reopen lautech na hin make God put dere.
Apc is dead in Oyo state if any of those guys should unite
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by wellmax(m): 9:49am
Shuuu but this guy started the whole Accord Party Stuff
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:49am
Infidelity
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by wellmax(m): 9:49am
Like Orji Kalu, Like Ladoja, decamping from the party you created.
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by CzarChris(m): 9:50am
One by one they are coming back,
2019 loading.. ....
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by Franco93: 9:50am
APC is just a subsidiary of PDP. APC was just formed out of intense desire to rule. Both remains the same. They are just fooling us, the masses.
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by HazzanTazzan(m): 9:50am
Prostitutes
|Re: Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP by laurel03: 9:51am
Tolexander:correct
Catherine Acholonu And Her Redefiniton Of The Biblical Adam! / FG Set To Enforce Use Of Made-in-nigeria IT Products / River State Dont Want To Be In The SS, They Are easterners and 80% igbos
Viewing this topic: draigboje(m), OyeeMikeJunior(m), comos, Samsonteejay, samjey, gustababy(f), smallrincowis16(m), Feranmi4christ(m), Geogeo1, QuickStandard, lurex2rhyme(m), victorisreal02, Tecno66, Babs24, ordainbuzz, Iamdagreatguy(m), lunacol(m), carbony4red(m), Singapore1(m), babs3g, Navalguy, Remmybrown(m), shegzyt(m), Sard(m), oladaride359, Deji124(m), icon8, Trailii, Nerica(m), JaffyJoe, Emmaskill, dammilotun(m), priceaction, egbabiekperemo1, earldoyex(m), tokuboeric(m), sharatech, EASY32, Steph7u, gentlepraise, plamonee, gamaliel9, kingkenny06(m), PREMHENRY(m) and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10