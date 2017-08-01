Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Returns To PDP (4965 Views)

Ladoja, along with Mr Seyi Makinde, a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state, moved to the PDP on Thursday in Ibadan, when Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, visited the Oyo capital.



The former governor, who won the seat on the ticket of the PDP in 2011, said that he was returning to his home, adding that it was not his wish to leave the PDP when he did.



“When I left the PDP some years ago, it was because of the injustice done to me.



“We left because the PDP leaders, at that time, were not ready to protect the interest of all members. We are back now because the new leadership has promised to right all wrongs and avoid mistakes of the past.



“I have discussed with members of the Accord party and they have asked for amnesty; we need assurance from Makarfi that Accord Party members will be given equal treatment and a level playing ground,” Ladoja stated



In his response, Makarfi said that he came to Ladoja “to take you back to where you belong”.



“We want you to return to your great beginning; we want to start all over again as one family,” he said.



Makarfi expressed optimism that Ladoja’s presence would add value to the PDP in Oyo State, adding that he (Ladoja) had committed no crime to warrant a plea for amnesty.



He implored PDP members to forget the past and work toward party unity, and assured Ladoja and new PDP members of equal opportunity for all.



Makinde, in his remark, assured Makarfi of his group’s total support to the ideals of the PDP, urging him to protect the interest of his members.



Two PDP chieftains, Chief Richard Akinjide and Chief Yekini Adeojo, who spoke at the occasion, commended Makarfi over his efforts to reconcile warring factions and “especially for wooing new members into the fold”.



Akinjide particularly promised to assist Makarfi toward rebuilding the PDP, and urged him to carry all members along, so as to create a sense of oneness.



Let stop fighting our selves cause of these politicians 6 Likes

Looking at them inside Ibadan Airport yesterday, waiting for Makarfi's flight to land, I can only see rented crowd.



As far as Oyo state politics is concerned, PDP is dead.



Nobody can challenge Akala in Ogbomoso, nobody can challenge Alaafin in Oyo and it's environs, Ibadan as a whole is 50-50 for all.... 7 Likes

If their ambition and interest is not served they will move again. 1 Like

These men are yet to defect to the PDP. Markafi only met with them yesterday to plead with them to return to the party.







@dolphinife, PDP is the party to beat in Oyo-state in 2019. I guess you are not aware that Otunba Akala also met with Senator Markafi yesterday. If Alhaji Rasheed Ladoja, Chief Alao Akala and Engr Seyi Makinde return to the party and work closely together, nothing can stop the victory of the party. 5 Likes

Looking at them inside Ibadan Airport yesterday, waiting for Makarfi's flight to land, I can only see rented crowd.



As far as Oyo state politics is concerned, PDP is dead.



Nobody can challenge Akala in Ogbomoso, nobody can challenge Alaafin in Oyo and it's environs, Ibadan as a whole is 50-50 for all.... So on what basis is PDP dead in Oyo state?

Ajimobi's second term is a colossal failure, anybody he or APC present will have a very hard job convincing we the electorates.

Ladoja back to PDP means Labour party is almost now PDP.

Akala will soon be in PDP.

Seyi Makinde is almost in PDP.

Alaafin was in PDP before 2011 and can always be convinced back if palms are greased

How else again do you think the pendulum will swing?



Moreover, APC will have problems in Oyo state soon as Ajimobi will want to impose a successor to cover his tracks while the working committee will want to install this incompetent minister from oke ogun axis - Shittu to please the Buhari arm of APC. So on what basis is PDP dead in Oyo state?Ajimobi's second term is a colossal failure, anybody he or APC present will have a very hard job convincing we the electorates.Ladoja back to PDP means Labour party is almost now PDP.Akala will soon be in PDP.Seyi Makinde is almost in PDP.Alaafin was in PDP before 2011 and can always be convinced back if palms are greasedHow else again do you think the pendulum will swing?Moreover, APC will have problems in Oyo state soon as Ajimobi will want to impose a successor to cover his tracks while the working committee will want to install this incompetent minister from oke ogun axis - Shittu to please the Buhari arm of APC. 12 Likes 3 Shares

So on what basis is PDP dead in Oyo state?

Ajimobi's second term is a colossal failure, anybody he or APC present will have a very hard job convincing we the electorates.

Ladoja back to PDP means Labour party is almost now PDP.

Akala will soon be in PDP.

Seyi Makinde is almost in PDP.

Alaafin was in PDP before 2011 and can always be convinced back if palms are greased

How else again do you think the pendulum will swing?



Moreover, APC will have problems in Oyo state soon as Ajimobi will want to impose a successor to cover his tracks while the working committee will want to install this incompetent minister from oke ogun axis - Shittu to please the Buhari arm of APC. You have an acute understanding of Oyo-State politics. Ajimobi has been absolutely awful since he began his second term in office. Any candidate he supports will be treated like a leper. Besides that, he needs to outwit Alhaji Shittu first.





As regards Alaafin being bought, that may be difficult because of his son who is an APC House of Representatives member. You have an acute understanding of Oyo-State politics. Ajimobi has been absolutely awful since he began his second term in office. Any candidate he supports will be treated like a leper. Besides that, he needs to outwit Alhaji Shittu first.As regards Alaafin being bought, that may be difficult because of his son who is an APC House of Representatives member. 3 Likes

You have an acute understanding of Oyo-State politics. Ajimobi has been absolutely awful since he began his second term in office. Any candidate he supports will be treated like a leper. Besides that, he needs to outwit Alhaji Shittu first.





As regards Alaafin being bought, that may be difficult because of his son who is an APC House of Representatives member. It won't be hard for him and his son Akeem(skimeh) to defect to PDP, it happened before 2011 when another son - Bayo was Atiba LG chairman under PDP.

Time will tell though... It won't be hard for him and his son Akeem(skimeh) to defect to PDP, it happened before 2011 when another son - Bayo was Atiba LG chairman under PDP.Time will tell though... 1 Like

They are all after their personal interest. Every politician is selfish.

All these confused elements that are not true to any ideology other than their self interests

I am waiting for him to issue a public disclaimer.

Nigeria will be healed the day the YOUTH will rise up and stop supporting all these old and recycled wicked beasts we have in government offices.

Pity Nigerians who cannot see beyond party politics. What has been going on is a resource grabbing politicking for self-interest.

Oyo should please bring back olao Akala my bleaching cream business is not buzzing like before



Akala for governor 2019



Bleaching cream supply to government house

Very lucrative one 2 Likes

Politicians and confusion are twins

U see life

Let stop fighting our selves cause of these politicians why u con yarn Wetin I won talk sef.....well that's is the candid truth. why u con yarn Wetin I won talk sef.....well that's is the candid truth.

So on what basis is PDP dead in Oyo state?

Ajimobi's second term is a colossal failure, anybody he or APC present will have a very hard job convincing we the electorates.

Ladoja back to PDP means Labour party is almost now PDP.

Akala will soon be in PDP.

Seyi Makinde is almost in PDP.

Alaafin was in PDP before 2011 and can always be convinced back if palms are greased

How else again do you think the pendulum will swing?



Moreover, APC will have problems in Oyo state soon as Ajimobi will want to impose a successor to cover his tracks while the working committee will want to install this incompetent minister from oke ogun axis - Shittu to please the Buhari arm of APC.

The Best candidate for the PDP in Oyo state is Seyi Makinde..If they want to win ohh,Any other person after seyi would be a waste of time for the PDP.Akala and Ladoja have done their bit..They should go and sit down The Best candidate for the PDP in Oyo state is Seyi Makinde..If they want to win ohh,Any other person after seyi would be a waste of time for the PDP.Akala and Ladoja have done their bit..They should go and sit down 2 Likes

Nigerian politicians..... no integrity no ideology

Any party wey dem like, make dem join,

Na person wey go reopen lautech na hin make God put dere.

Apc is dead in Oyo state if any of those guys should unite

Like Orji Kalu, Like Ladoja, decamping from the party you created.







2019 loading.. .... One by one they are coming back,2019 loading.. ....

APC is just a subsidiary of PDP. APC was just formed out of intense desire to rule. Both remains the same. They are just fooling us, the masses.

