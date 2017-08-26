₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by zeusdgrt(m): 8:11am On Aug 25
Hi, I felt I needed an advice on this cause it is quite shocking, I usually do have dream about ladies chatting with me and even sharing their contacts in the dream which I clearly remember when I wake up most times.
But two months ago I slept dreamt about a lady I never knew before in my life and we chat and she introduced her name as "faithful" and I could remember the environment to be like a hotel with garden in that dream even down to her face and skin I can recognise, I woke up forwarding to more than a month today, I slept and was in that environment but with a friend I know and it was like there was a seminar going on only for this same lady to show up and was just smiling looking at me but I didn't remember her in the dream and she walked to me and said have you forgotten? Am faithful" and I was like oh sorrry is been quite a while how are you doing? And I woke up.
My people I need a meaning to this. No jokes...
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by soberdrunk(m): 8:12am On Aug 25
Acute Malaria.....
Ps- I remember one time for complete two weeks 'Cherokee' and "Lexy steel" used to show up in my dream and feed me apple and whipped cream, then we will do things i cant type here, i thought i was having fun till the malaria became full blown and i was bedridden for another 2 weeks.....
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by Amebo123: 8:17am On Aug 25
Joblessness
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by zeusdgrt(m): 8:20am On Aug 25
This really not a joke
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by Chascop: 8:29am On Aug 25
Ogbanje spirit
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by Tosinex(m): 12:39pm On Aug 25
zeusdgrt:find meaning to it here dreamtorchlight.com but I think it's marine spirit, so deal with it.
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by 1Sharon(f): 1:50pm On Aug 25
It is IMPOSSIBLE to see someone you have never seen before in ur dreams.
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by Muafrika2: 3:26pm On Aug 25
It sounds like faithful had a message for you.
Ask her what it is next time
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by zeusdgrt(m): 7:10pm On Aug 25
1Sharon:I just did
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by Tosinex(m): 10:37pm On Aug 25
zeusdgrt:ask her what she wants from you, meditate it and picture her and you telling her what the heck is she looking for.
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by Rogersmith(m): 11:17pm On Aug 25
Ishilove
Lalasticlala,
This guy needs help...spiritual wife things.
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by PROPHETmichael: 1:05am
That is a marine spirit!!! If you sit down in your room one day and call her by her name to appear, she will definitely appear (I don't mean to scare you).
1.
Faithful here simply means unswerving adherence to the oath or promise by which a tie was contracted between both of you and it's obvious you have forgotten, hence, the need for her to remind you by asking "have you forgotten?" Instead of 'can't you remember me' (i.e. referring to herself).
2. Heaven deals with cathedral while marine kingdom deals with hotels.
3. Only Jesus Christ of Nazareth is faithful.
May God deliver us from deceptive spirit.
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by kenrish2(m): 2:51am
similar encounter, marine spirit. but ask ur parents especially ur father if any of ur grandfather he knows of worshiped any marine spirit, becos these things are passed on
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by twosquare: 9:25am
1Sharon:it is possible, I have.
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by kimona16: 11:28am
The meaning of your dream:
If you're still single, it means there's a big probability that you may miss the lady you ought to marry i.e your soulmate, if you're not extremely prayerful. Since you could not recognize her in your dream even after meeting her twice, you may pass her by in real life if care is not taken.
Not recognizing her in real life may be due to the following reasons:
- she may be going through some tough times that may put you off and make you not to even look her way.
- she may not be in the same social class as you (but both of you will definitely meet and you may not look her way).
- you may have a specific criteria with regards to any female you choose to consider as a wife, and she may not have that specific criteria, but she's God's choice for you because she'll be faithful to you and you only.
If you're married, seeing your self in the midst of ladies, and likewise meeting "faithful" twice means you're married to the wrong woman and you're still going to meet the woman you should have married.
Her name is faithful because you need a faithful wife to get to where God has ordained you to be in life.
EVERY OTHER INTERPRETATION YOU GET OR HAVE GOTTEN IS WRONG. PRAY TO GOD TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THE DREAM MORE, SO NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU WRONG INTERPRETATION.
I PRAY GOD TO GUIDE YOU TO MEET HER AND NOT MISS HER IN JESUS NAME.
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by kimona16: 11:34am
zeusdgrt:
It's not marine spirit. Don't mind them.
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by zeusdgrt(m): 11:40am
kimona16:Then happening cz is shocking and sometimes I do get phone contacts I always do rem when I wake up as par ladies I don't know,but I know ain't marine spirit but am not understanding.
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by zeusdgrt(m): 11:42am
kimona16:This clearly makes sense
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by Tosinex(m): 3:39pm
zeusdgrt:get the phone number and dial it to know who owns it
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by zeusdgrt(m): 4:30pm
Tosinex:I did bro but the number will either tell u switched off or not connecting
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by Tosinex(m): 6:55pm
zeusdgrt:keep trying it and moreso check the numbers on truecaller, to know the identity of the owner.
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by Raphael81(m): 7:51pm
kenrish2:
Wow gist me about ur encounter bro
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by Raphael81(m): 7:54pm
kimona16:
That's the correct interpretation bro, u got it right
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by babyfaceafrica: 10:12pm
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by Moving4: 10:12pm
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by Moving4: 10:13pm
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by Nsogbu1992(m): 10:13pm
Oboi your village people are after you ooh.
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by DeKen: 10:14pm
You may have actually met the person before but can't really place where.
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by OurworkComNg1: 10:14pm
damn!!! reminds me of tom cruise's "edge of tomorrow"
"come find me when you wake up"
meanwhile, check my siggy o
|Re: Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? by MzHolly(f): 10:15pm
I wish a guy can fuckkkk in my dream
