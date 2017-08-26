Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Meeting A Lady You Dont Know In Life Twice In Your Dream Is A Sign Of What? (7994 Views)

Hi, I felt I needed an advice on this cause it is quite shocking, I usually do have dream about ladies chatting with me and even sharing their contacts in the dream which I clearly remember when I wake up most times.



But two months ago I slept dreamt about a lady I never knew before in my life and we chat and she introduced her name as "faithful" and I could remember the environment to be like a hotel with garden in that dream even down to her face and skin I can recognise, I woke up forwarding to more than a month today, I slept and was in that environment but with a friend I know and it was like there was a seminar going on only for this same lady to show up and was just smiling looking at me but I didn't remember her in the dream and she walked to me and said have you forgotten? Am faithful" and I was like oh sorrry is been quite a while how are you doing? And I woke up.



My people I need a meaning to this. No jokes...







This really not a joke

Ogbanje spirit

It is IMPOSSIBLE to see someone you have never seen before in ur dreams.

It sounds like faithful had a message for you.



Ask her what it is next time

I just did

ask her what she wants from you, meditate it and picture her and you telling her what the heck is she looking for.

This guy needs help...spiritual wife things.

That is a marine spirit!!! If you sit down in your room one day and call her by her name to appear, she will definitely appear (I don't mean to scare you).



1.

Faithful here simply means unswerving adherence to the oath or promise by which a tie was contracted between both of you and it's obvious you have forgotten, hence, the need for her to remind you by asking "have you forgotten?" Instead of 'can't you remember me' (i.e. referring to herself).



2. Heaven deals with cathedral while marine kingdom deals with hotels.



3. Only Jesus Christ of Nazareth is faithful.



May God deliver us from deceptive spirit.

similar encounter, marine spirit. but ask ur parents especially ur father if any of ur grandfather he knows of worshiped any marine spirit, becos these things are passed on

it is possible, I have.

The meaning of your dream:



If you're still single, it means there's a big probability that you may miss the lady you ought to marry i.e your soulmate, if you're not extremely prayerful. Since you could not recognize her in your dream even after meeting her twice, you may pass her by in real life if care is not taken.



Not recognizing her in real life may be due to the following reasons:

- she may be going through some tough times that may put you off and make you not to even look her way.

- she may not be in the same social class as you (but both of you will definitely meet and you may not look her way).

- you may have a specific criteria with regards to any female you choose to consider as a wife, and she may not have that specific criteria, but she's God's choice for you because she'll be faithful to you and you only.



If you're married, seeing your self in the midst of ladies, and likewise meeting "faithful" twice means you're married to the wrong woman and you're still going to meet the woman you should have married.



Her name is faithful because you need a faithful wife to get to where God has ordained you to be in life.



EVERY OTHER INTERPRETATION YOU GET OR HAVE GOTTEN IS WRONG. PRAY TO GOD TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THE DREAM MORE, SO NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU WRONG INTERPRETATION.



I PRAY GOD TO GUIDE YOU TO MEET HER AND NOT MISS HER IN JESUS NAME. 23 Likes 3 Shares

It's not marine spirit. Don't mind them.

Then happening cz is shocking and sometimes I do get phone contacts I always do rem when I wake up as par ladies I don't know,but I know ain't marine spirit but am not understanding.

get the phone number and dial it to know who owns it

I did bro but the number will either tell u switched off or not connecting

keep trying it and moreso check the numbers on truecaller, to know the identity of the owner.

similar encounter, marine spirit. but ask ur parents especially ur father if any of ur grandfather he knows of worshiped any marine spirit, becos these things are passed on





Wow gist me about ur encounter bro

similar encounter, marine spirit. but ask ur parents especially ur father if any of ur grandfather he knows of worshiped any marine spirit, becos these things are passed on





Wow gist me about ur encounter bro

That's the correct interpretation bro, u got it right

Oboi your village people are after you ooh.

You may have actually met the person before but can't really place where.

damn!!! reminds me of tom cruise's "edge of tomorrow"

"come find me when you wake up"





