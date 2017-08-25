Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Reasons You Shouldn’t Trust Men So Easily (9502 Views)

Men Are Lustful





It’s not a secret that men are lustful and we can’t do anything with this. Due to this fact you shouldn’t trust them so quickly. Surely, I don’t want to say that all men are the same, but it is quite natural that most of them at first pay much attention to our face and body and only after that they fall in love with our personality. If you want to build a strong and long lasting relationship physical attraction will not be enough for you. So, you need to wait a bit before you give him your heart and open your soul.



Maybe You Just Try to Fill a Void





Perhaps you’ve just broken up with your ex or you suffer from some troubles in your life, in such case your new love will be nothing more but the way to get rid of your sadness and fill the emptiness in your heart. If you don’t get enough attention from a man and don’t feel his kindness that is a clear sign he is not the one you need. All your feelings to him are deceptive. You don’t love this boy. The only reason why you are with him is your desire to get some warmth and care from him.



Foundation is one of those things that will help you make your relationship happy and successful. Even to build a good house you need a foundation, so when it comes to love the one is extremely important. All lovers have to go through certain steps before they will become closer to each other. Everything starts from small talks, after you begin to trust your partner and discover numerous common things that both of you have. If you have passed these stages of your relationship successfully now you are ready to give him your heart and become a part of him



Decide What You Really Want





The first thing you should do when looking for a guy is to draw an image of your ideal and perfect man in your mind. It is necessary to know what qualities you expect to see in your boyfriend in order to realize your plans and make your dreams come true. So many girls often change their decision about the kind of man they want to find and such uncertainty generally results in choosing the wrong person. This is one of the greatest reasons you shouldn’t fall in love so easily and lose your mind. Make sure you set your goal and figure out which characteristics in a partner are the most valuable for you. If you are lucky to meet the one date for some time and then you can move to something more serious.



You Will Get Hurt



Unfortunately very often we can get attached to handsome guys just because of their appearance and as a result our heart may be broken and we stay alone. When you see that a boy doesn’t love you sincerely you’d better not rush into this relationship as it will never finish happily for you. Lots of women hope that real feelings will come with the time and they will be able to change the situation. But I think there is no need to begin love affair only because you want that and you are tired of being alone. If you meet a nice man and you like him, first of all you should find out if he has all the qualities that attract you in a partner.



At the beginning of a new relationship we are overwhelmed with excitement and positive emotions. When you meet a handsome guy who seems to be a good person you can fall in love quickly without revealing his flaws and negative qualities. Such carelessness may lead to undesirable consequences and your heart will be broken. To prevent this you should always control the situation and keep patience.







Lemme goan buy trust from the market I don't wanna trust againModifiedLemme goan buy trust from the market 2 Likes

There are still few of us who can easily be trusted



If you cannot place absolute confidence in a man then what's the essence of allowing him to be your partner in the first place ?



Everyone one has at least been betrayed once which marked the end of whatever bond that hold us closely. It makes us feel bad and at the same time strengthen us.



But I don't subscribe to the general norm of "trust no body", instead, I believe in giving everyone that crosses my path an unmerited privilege to prove himself/herself instead of labeling every man guy the same as your ex who breach your trust and confidence for him 20 Likes

We already know this 3 Likes

Perfect description

I don't even trust anybody to start with, talk more of men. 3 Likes 1 Share

Op is it ur trusting 2 Likes

Nawa for this ur generalization 4 Likes

Madam, sit down and be humble jor. 9 Likes

This a super story.....OP is just joblesz 14 Likes

Nairaland is in a coma....lets join our hands to pray for brother Seun. 4 Likes

Disclaimer : When i say "women" i don't mean our mothers, our mothers are the only humans who deserves be worshipped and called women, these goat face women of nowadays are nothing but air heads and zombies



Do you know what it means to come home at night to a woman who’ll give you a little love, a little affection, a little tenderness? It means you’re in the wrong house, that’s what it means.





200 Reasons why you shouldn't trust women ever in your life



1. They're mentally unstable



2. They're all gold diggers, they want to reap what they did not sow



3. They're all lazy, non of them wants to work, they would rather sit on their asses and expect men to go to work, come home, take them to vacation, shopping and give them money, do we look like Santa Claus ??



4. They're never unfaithful, tell me a girl who is faithful and she would be in my bed tonight, they only thing you need is M-o-n-e-y, they love that shiit



5. They don't know what they want



6. They will drain you and move unto the next guy when you're broke



7. They always blame men for their predicaments,

they never take the blame like they're all saints and perfect, oh, he's not lovely, he doesn't know how to treat a woman



8. They can't keep a relationship or marriage



9. Women act like children and I don’t trust children. They lie, cheat, steal, smash things and whine when they don’t get their way.



Trust these mentally unstable women at your own peril 44 Likes 6 Shares

Woman wrappers everywhere 2 Likes

No dey find our trouble abeg. Women are as guilty as men. So it takes one hand to wash the other sebi?

Rorachy:

I don't even trust anybody to start with, talk more of men.



And you think it's normal or worth celebrating? And you think it's normal or worth celebrating? 9 Likes

Who let kids on the loose in nairaland? If you live a very suspicious life, you would end up running from your shadows. 1 Like

And to think that a supposed guy wrote this trash

@ the Op 1 Like

tosyne2much:

There are still few of us who can easily be trusted

Don't mind those over sabi wanabi ladies with half comatose brain .. Don't mind those over sabi wanabi ladies with half comatose brain .. 11 Likes 1 Share

Counter thread loading 1 Like

Lalas247:





We already know this

Agbaya, you can;t come to our defense baa... see ya keyboard...i'mma break ya ipad for this... Agbaya, you can;t come to our defense baa... see ya keyboard...i'mma break ya ipad for this...

Nairalandsss:

You forgot too add, Men got a front tail, how can you trust an animal with a Tail in the front. You forgot too add, Men got a front tail, how can you trust an animal with a Tail in the front.

At op, are you a woman wrapper? why write against men when you are a man? 2 Likes

Rorachy:

I don't even trust anybody to start with, talk more of men. I hope you don't trust yourself too I hope you don't trust yourself too 3 Likes

Obviously, this is based on the experience of the writer and does not hold water in the are of generalisation.

If by luck u get man Wey love u, Na then u go know say trustworthy men dey, dem fit love u like mumu. It happens in both gender, women love u fully when they do and vice versa.

I beg to differ!

You havent met me yet...

COUNTER THREAD!!





REASONS YOU SHOULDN'T TRUST WOMEN EASILY





1. Today, women have all the sympathy in the world. No denying that we need to make this country a better place for our women but not at the cost of ourselves being neglected in the process. Women don’t necessarily deserve sympathy for everything. We’re moving towards a direction where women are getting leverages at the cost of us. It disappoints to see how the world is getting biased towards them every day while our problems are not even considered genuine. Do you ever see people talking about crimes against men? Think about it.



2. The laws are horribly biased towards women. Dowry is a criminal offence but demanding alimony is not. If a woman files a molestation case against a man, it is instantly assumed that he’s guilty.



3. The nation is much more informed now and according to every recent survey and study, most rape and dowry cases filed by women are false. Now, we also know a lot of genuine cases go unreported and in no way are we trying to dilute the gravity of crimes against women in the country but let’s face it, a lot of women do misuse laws against men just because they can. And as unfortunate as it is, this has created a huge gap of mistrust between men and women. It is understandable why men constantly feel insecure and afraid of falling prey to such women.





4. We totally support women fighting back and protesting against crimes, we really do. But what we often get in return is a tag of being ‘potential rapists’. A ride in the public transport is incomplete for us men without hostile glances from female passengers. We’re constantly judged and looked at as if we’re trying to molest them. We’re stereotyped at every point. All men are not rapists but women just don’t seem to get it.



5. Men have also had enough of hypocrisy. It has become a fad to rant about how women are objectified all their lives by men, conveniently ignoring how an Indian man is insensitively reduced to his family wealth, bank balance and the company he works in. We know women have it difficult in India but men don’t have it easy either and it wouldn’t hurt if women could just acknowledge and understand it.



6. Most women who call themselves feminists have a very warped idea of the movement. They either want superiority of women over men in the name of feminism or just switch sides as per their convenience. They want equal pay, equal rights, equal opportunities, respect, freedom (which we totally support) but also want the reserved Ladies seat in the Delhi metro. They still expect men to pay the bill on dates, still want their chairs to be pulled and still want to be able to play the ‘woman card’ to have it easy. It just looks like women today want to lead an easy life at the cost of men. It is definitely not equality that they want and it’s quite evident to the other gender.



7. We’re not against feminism as we are against the way women are going about it, to be honest. Feminism is about giving women equal rights. It has nothing to do with hating men. But sadly, that’s exactly what feminism has come to be – misandry. It looks like they’re fighting against men instead of fighting against patriarchy, along with men. Their attitude has become rather spiteful in the recent times. While men are constantly trying to lend support and make women feel safe, they’re being made to feel like they are the problem.



8. Men are largely misunderstood, no matter what they do. A casual internet joke on women is enough to stir up a storm. Thanks to the sudden wave of feminism, a guy cannot even voice his preferences in women openly with the fear of being slammed for ‘objectifying’ women or being labeled as a douchebag. It is perfectly fine for girls to prefer ‘tall, dark, handsome men’ but the moment a guy says he finds skinny girls hotter, all hell breaks loose! 8 Likes 1 Share