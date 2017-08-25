BismilLah



This year's Eid will be around next week Friday 1st September in sha Allah. Eid sacrifice is a Sunnah (recommended act) for any Muslim who is able to do it. Slaughtering the 'Eid sacrifice is better than giving its value in charity. If you are living abroad and cannot find a suitable animal to sacrifice can pay money to Islamic charities who buy the animals and slaughter on your behalf as your sacrifice for the poor to enjoy the meat. The best way for more rewards is to let your own family sacrifice on your behalf and enjoy its meat.



The sacrificed animal should be from the livestock: cows, camels, sheep and goats. As for the prevailing view in this concern might be that the sheep and goats are the best animals for the sacrifice because the Prophet (sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) never slaughtered on the 'Eid any sacrifices except these kinds of animals. But the camels, the cows and the buffaloes could all be slaughtered as 'Eid sacrifices.



The 'Eid sacrifice should be in a good state and fat enough so that its meat could be eaten.



The Eid sacrifice should be more than six months old if it is a sheep as narrated by Ibn Maajah in a Hadeeth traceable in ascending order to the Prophet as saying: "Only a Jaza'a of sheep can suffice as 'Eid sacrifice'' and the Jaza'a is the sheep that is at least six months old.



As for 'Eid sacrifice from the goats, it should be at least one year old. The cow, if chosen to be 'Eid sacrifice, two years old. But the camel should not be less than five years old".



The castrated animal can suffice because the Prophet Muhammad (sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) observed 'Eed sacrifice with two castrated rams. Also the sheep that was born without a fat tail or which has at least half of its fat tail can suffice as 'Eid sacrifice.



The time for slaughtering the sacrifice is after the eid prayer and slaughtering it before the prayer does not suffice as the Prophet (sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) said: " The first (act) with which we start our day (the day of 'EId-ul Adhha is that we offer prayer. We then return and sacrifice the animals and he who does that in fact has adhered to our Sunnah (practice). And he who slaughters the (animal on that day before the 'Eid prayer), for him (the slaughtering of animal is directed to the acquiring of) meat for his family, and there is nothing of the sort of sacrifice in it".



Our beloved messenger of Allah said: "He who sacrifices (the animal) before offering the ('Eid) prayer, he should offer again in its stead, and he who did not sacrifice the animal should slaughter it by reciting "Bismillaahi wallaahu ‘Akbar, Allaahumma minka wa laka. Allaahumma taqabbal minnee or minnaa(for plural).

In the Name of Allah, Allah is the Greatest! Oh Allah, from You and to You. Oh Allah, accept it from me/us. Muslim 3/ 1557, Al-Bayhaqi 9/287.



The animal for sacrifice should be free of any faults that would render it unsuitable for sacrifice such as:

1. An obvious defect in one eye, such as when the eye is sunken in its socket, or when it sticks out like a button, or is white and obviously defective.

2. Obvious sickness, whose symptoms are clearly apparent in the animal, such as fever that prevents it from grazing and causes loss of appetite; mange that obviously affects its flesh or its health; deep wounds that affect its health, and so on.

3. Obvious lameness, which prevents the animal from walking normally.

4. Emaciation that leaves no marrow in the bones, when the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) was asked about what should be avoided in udhiyah, he gestured with his hand and said: “Four: a lame animal which is obviously lame, a one-eyed animal whose defect is obvious, a sick animal whose sickness is obvious, and an emaciated animal that no one would choose.” Narrated by Maalik in al-Muwatta’ from the hadeeth of al-Bara’ ibn ‘Aazib.



May Allah keep guiding us all and grant us the means to a successful eid festival*. Aameen.





