Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 11:53am


Olajumoke Orisaguna, who rose to fame after walking into a photoshoot by TY Bello, went on excursion to historic sites in the town of Badagry on yesterday, 24th August.



The former breadseller turned model/actress looked absolutely beautiful in a green dress as she posed beside historical monuments.

Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by Dreamwaker(m): 12:11pm
Wearing black thighs under a dress is very unpleasant to look at. Why do Nigerian women think its sexy?

Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by AtkinsPlanet(m): 4:28pm
Wow, beauty.

Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by excel127(m): 4:28pm
She looks good...


Tony prayed earnestly without ceasing.


one day God answered and asked him..

God:What do you want me to do for you?

Tony:I want to drive a big car with lots of girls in it..
.


.
.


Tony is currently a bus driver in a girls high school..

Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 4:28pm
Whom God as Blessed.......
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by NotNairalandi(m): 4:28pm
Bloggers are Iriots undecided......the movie wey dem tell us say she follow act never come out una don de call her actress
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by 2017IMUSTWORK: 4:28pm
Not impressed!
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by lathrowinger: 4:28pm
Nice 1... Proudly afoooons
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 4:29pm
AtkinsPlanet:
Wow, beauty.
You can say that agin
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by MrMicholo(m): 4:30pm
smiley

I can't forgive myself.... I just can't... cuz I keep asking myself "Why did I book this space when I know I have nothing to say... why?

Why?

I feel pathetic and sour now.... it would take years before I come to terms with the dreadful mistake of this day...... Lord, please forgive me....

Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by dacovajnr: 4:30pm
grin
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by sonnie10: 4:31pm
excel127:
Tony prayed earnestly without ceasing..one day God answered and asked him..
God:What do you want me to do for you?
Tony:I want to drive a big car with lots of girls in it..
.
.
.
Tony is currently a bus driver in a girls high school..

But God saw his heart. Because he sees in secret

Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by joyfavour(f): 4:31pm
hummmm
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by glosplendid(f): 4:31pm
Oh k
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by bumi10: 4:35pm
nice
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by seyizma(m): 4:37pm
Even if dis girls mess, dem go post am for blog like:

"Bread seller turn model Olajumoke Orisaguna just released a sumptuous mess"


Na wa oh!

Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by dacovajnr: 4:37pm
Dreamwaker:
Wearing black thighs under a dress is very unpleasant to look at. Why do Nigerian women think its sexy?
Shou! So of all the things wey dey visible for that pix na the black thighs wey 99.9% of the viewers no see na e your own eyes see..






Tuale pervert Baba!!

Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by don4real18(m): 4:37pm
Dreamwaker:
Wearing black thighs under a dress is very unpleasant to look at. Why do Nigerian women think its sexy?
Just talk say you want to see her panties grin

Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by Misskaycee21(f): 4:37pm
Fine
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by Nigeman: 4:38pm
dacovajnr:
Shou! So of all the things wey dey visible for that pix na the black thighs wey 99.9% of the viewers no see na e your own eyes see..






Tuale pervert Baba!!

I tire for Olosho Boy o

Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by Wapkoshcom(m): 4:38pm
Can someone quote ne and send me the picture?
Pls
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by fpeter(f): 4:42pm
Dreamwaker:
Wearing black thighs under a dress is very unpleasant to look at. Why do Nigerian women think its sexy?

Bros, she's not wearing anything na

Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by Odianose13(m): 4:43pm
Na bad thing to give this girl scholarship to further her studies or make her into being an entrepreneur (or anyway to empower her more constructively)? All these show-off on a daily basis no be am o.
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 4:44pm
Nice one
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by cicidasilva(m): 4:48pm
Most french village student should know this place, port of no return #NFLVexperience
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by dammiecool(m): 4:48pm
dacovajnr:
Shou! So of all the things wey dey visible for that pix na the black thighs wey 99.9% of the viewers no see na e your own eyes see..






Tuale pervert Baba!!

d guy try o shocked shocked hin eyez no be 4 here, wey me still dey find d thight i neva see am angry
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by agbonkamen(f): 4:49pm
Dreamwaker:
Wearing black thighs under a dress is very unpleasant to look at. Why do Nigerian women think its sexy?
you prefer only pant abi
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by uzoormah(m): 4:50pm
Dreamwaker:
Wearing black thighs under a dress is very unpleasant to look at. Why do Nigerian women think its sexy?

See where ur eyes dy go
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Visits Badagry (Photos) by squash47(m): 4:55pm
She no fine

