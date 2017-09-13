₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,390 members, 3,788,387 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 September 2017 at 08:29 PM

Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (2) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live (2761 Views)

Barcelona Vs Sevilla : Copa Del Rey Final (2 - 0) On 22nd May 2016 / Liverpool Vs Sevilla :Europa Cup Final (1 - 3) On 18th May 2016 / Barcelona Vs Sevilla: UEFA Super Cup (5 - 4) On 11th August 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Criis(m): 7:57pm
Loserpool gringrin
Buy defenders, they won't buy undecided
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Victornezzar: 7:59pm
Pipish players
ordinary sevilla
una no fit win
Liverpool nd arsenal are both useless
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Charles4075(m): 8:00pm
Sadio mane will soon mane that sevilla goalkeeper
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by purplekayc(m): 8:03pm
eddieguru:
wish kind wahala be dis
una think say na EPL?
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Bibidear(f): 8:05pm
AndriaRich:


i rebuke you..
i rebuke u too omo liverpool
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by xarookqh(m): 8:05pm
Bibidear:
Liv 1-2 sev
Madam Ifa grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by ponti93(m): 8:06pm
Is a repeat of europa finals abt to happen?
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 8:06pm
Firmino scores

LIV 1-1 SEV
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Drummerboy15: 8:07pm
Goal ooooooooo!!!!!!!!! Liverpool. My moni no go burn on una
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by MxFactor(m): 8:07pm
Liverpool better score and win this match grin. If na Arsenal dey go score 4-0
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by SuperSuave(m): 8:07pm
Bibidear:
Sevilla please slaughter liverpool
without mercy like a sallah ram
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by AndriaRich(m): 8:07pm
goal!!! Firmino...
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Danelo(m): 8:07pm
Liverpool never still recover from Man city beating
All of dem still need check up including d coach
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by ZombieTAMER: 8:07pm
Liverpool if una cut my ticket today



I go swear for una supporters
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by xarookqh(m): 8:08pm
Liverpool don dey disgrace EPL again
YNWA? Na only una from England go walk alone comot for group stage grin
Them for just give Arsenal the UCL slot undecided
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Ximenez(m): 8:08pm
Europa league team. See midfield below average players.
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Bibidear(f): 8:08pm
SuperSuave:
without mercy like a sallah ram
amen,i dislike that club like kilode...
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Bibidear(f): 8:09pm
xarookqh:
Madam Ifa grin
emi niyen
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by AndriaRich(m): 8:10pm
chan!!! Abi na can! Be careful...
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by TheArticleNG(m): 8:10pm
Goal, Liverpool
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by DabuIIIT: 8:11pm
Servila tormenting liverpool since 18BC grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by xarookqh(m): 8:13pm
Bibidear:

emi niyen
Abeg wetin Arsenal go play tomorrow? grin
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by lomprico(m): 8:15pm
mrMeen:
goooooooooooooooooooooooooool Liverpool go receive am today. I say receive it.

Forgive them naaa, no be their fault say dem flog una 4-0. Shebi man city don revenge for una. Haba!
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by lomprico(m): 8:16pm
Ximenez:
Europa league team. See midfield below average players.

Who?
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Bibidear(f): 8:17pm
xarookqh:
Abeg wetin Arsenal go play tomorrow? grin
lol
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Farrydaddy(m): 8:19pm
Liverpool beat Arsenal 4:0
Mancity beat Liverpool 5:0
Who will win by 6:0 this weekend
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 8:22pm
Salah scores

LIV 2-1 SEV
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by mrMeen(m): 8:23pm
lomprico:


Forgive them naaa, no be their fault say dem flog una 4-0. Shebi man city don revenge for una. Haba!
who be arsenal fan, guy we go fight ooooooooh mentioning me in the same context as arsenalis disgusting. take care but on another note my ♥ pumps blue blood.
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Danielmoore(m): 8:23pm
Bibidear:
amen,i dislike that club like kilode...
omo club wo ni e gan
Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by NGBlogger: 8:24pm
N

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Bayern Munich Vs Chelsea 2013 Preview: Line-ups & Formations / Can Chelsea Reach 100 Points This Season? / Manchester United Still The World's Richest Football Club - Forbes (april 2012)

Viewing this topic: SaviTar(m), AndriaRich(m), Ayo25, jobaltol, tibaonnet, MoreWahala, fxisreal, marvin902(m), afoobabs(m), our9ja, ShoProperties(m), donmatin(m), donk552(m), Unlimited22, ShokiScientist, chrisbrown20(m), Chiefoomii, scopeman24(m), KimWooBin, VinBukky(m), drered(m), iwaeda, uzohrome(m), Martinez19(m), Drummerboy15, JaySpecial(m), femison32(m), paafin, Greenbullet(m), seunseye(m), Neimar, Farrydaddy(m), aieromon(m), kenedy175(m), newheart2(m), iamyungkizzy(m), patola080(m), rafindo(m), Bmalcolm, Win95, Stanbic(m), BrAkingNews, Yungpac(m), Magjoel(m), Guilderland1, Lilpea(m), AMossley(m), SoftGuyy(m), Ekinado, luvola(m), SuperSuave(m), TITOBIGZ(m), papajyde2000, chimerase2, temmypotter(m), cabat1, Ximenez(m), NGBlogger, kelvinreality, Emily22(m), tolex34(m), OLADO(m), LilSmith55(m), Cybertext(m) and 95 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.