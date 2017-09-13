₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Criis(m): 7:57pm
Loserpool
Buy defenders, they won't buy
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Victornezzar: 7:59pm
Pipish players
ordinary sevilla
una no fit win
Liverpool nd arsenal are both useless
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Charles4075(m): 8:00pm
Sadio mane will soon mane that sevilla goalkeeper
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by purplekayc(m): 8:03pm
eddieguru:una think say na EPL?
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Bibidear(f): 8:05pm
AndriaRich:i rebuke u too omo liverpool
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by xarookqh(m): 8:05pm
Bibidear:Madam Ifa
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by ponti93(m): 8:06pm
Is a repeat of europa finals abt to happen?
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 8:06pm
Firmino scores
LIV 1-1 SEV
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Drummerboy15: 8:07pm
Goal ooooooooo!!!!!!!!! Liverpool. My moni no go burn on una
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by MxFactor(m): 8:07pm
Liverpool better score and win this match . If na Arsenal dey go score 4-0
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by SuperSuave(m): 8:07pm
Bibidear:without mercy like a sallah ram
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by AndriaRich(m): 8:07pm
goal!!! Firmino...
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Danelo(m): 8:07pm
Liverpool never still recover from Man city beating
All of dem still need check up including d coach
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by ZombieTAMER: 8:07pm
Liverpool if una cut my ticket today
I go swear for una supporters
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by xarookqh(m): 8:08pm
Liverpool don dey disgrace EPL again
YNWA? Na only una from England go walk alone comot for group stage
Them for just give Arsenal the UCL slot
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Ximenez(m): 8:08pm
Europa league team. See midfield below average players.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Bibidear(f): 8:08pm
SuperSuave:amen,i dislike that club like kilode...
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Bibidear(f): 8:09pm
xarookqh:emi niyen
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by AndriaRich(m): 8:10pm
chan!!! Abi na can! Be careful...
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by TheArticleNG(m): 8:10pm
Goal, Liverpool
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by DabuIIIT: 8:11pm
Servila tormenting liverpool since 18BC
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by xarookqh(m): 8:13pm
Bibidear:Abeg wetin Arsenal go play tomorrow?
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by lomprico(m): 8:15pm
mrMeen:
Forgive them naaa, no be their fault say dem flog una 4-0. Shebi man city don revenge for una. Haba!
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by lomprico(m): 8:16pm
Ximenez:
Who?
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Bibidear(f): 8:17pm
xarookqh:lol
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Farrydaddy(m): 8:19pm
Liverpool beat Arsenal 4:0
Mancity beat Liverpool 5:0
Who will win by 6:0 this weekend
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 8:22pm
Salah scores
LIV 2-1 SEV
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by mrMeen(m): 8:23pm
lomprico:who be arsenal fan, guy we go fight ooooooooh mentioning me in the same context as arsenalis disgusting. take care but on another note my ♥ pumps blue blood.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Danielmoore(m): 8:23pm
Bibidear:omo club wo ni e gan
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 1) - Live by NGBlogger: 8:24pm
N
