|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 8:59pm On Sep 13
[quote author=Danielmoore post=60429855][/quote] with all my heart
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 8:59pm On Sep 13
xarookqh:lols....manutd first and arsenal second
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by Danielmoore(m): 9:00pm On Sep 13
[quote author=Bibidear post=60429830] lols,that small team...which team has d most trophies in England[/quote
Na two trophies man utd just take pass us mow
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by Notion(m): 9:00pm On Sep 13
lovren need his head check lovren need his head check
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by Notion(m): 9:03pm On Sep 13
Henderson
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:07pm On Sep 13
[quote author=Danielmoore post=60429941][/quote] does it matter,manutd has more trophies than liverpool
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by lomprico(m): 9:13pm On Sep 13
Ximenez:
For ur info liverpool have won 2 champions league
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:15pm On Sep 13
Correa scores
LIV 2-2 SEV
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by bettercreature(m): 9:18pm On Sep 13
I keep saying it again and again,Liverpool will never win anything as long as Klopp is still there,they are just running around without any visible tactic
Sevilla has 2 chances and scored 2 goals
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:19pm On Sep 13
Can off
Coutinho in
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by Notion(m): 9:23pm On Sep 13
I wonder why klop refuse to buy defender
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:26pm On Sep 13
Mane off
Sturridge in
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:31pm On Sep 13
God bless sevilla
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by AndriaRich(m): 9:31pm On Sep 13
d players lack passing sense...
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:31pm On Sep 13
Salah off
Oxlade in
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by psalmistkakah(m): 9:36pm On Sep 13
Liverpool d most foolish team in d universe
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:37pm On Sep 13
Gomez collects Airtel from the ref
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:37pm On Sep 13
Full time
LIV 2-2 SEV
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by kelvinze(m): 9:38pm On Sep 13
Bibidear:Is dah how u hate Liverpool?.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by rozayx5(m): 9:40pm On Sep 13
Bibidear:
dem fall my hand
dey shud have whooped this useless team
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by IamZod(m): 9:41pm On Sep 13
xarookqh:Abi o
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 9:42pm On Sep 13
NO herbalist needs to talk at this point; we all know LIVER_PUL needs assistance!!
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by jaszplus12(m): 9:42pm On Sep 13
psalmistkakah:o boy try keep that opinion to yourself!
win or lose I still love the club!
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:43pm On Sep 13
rozayx5:seriously....they cant defeat liverpool
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:43pm On Sep 13
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:44pm On Sep 13
kelvinze:with all my heart
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by Notion(m): 9:44pm On Sep 13
very disappointing second half display by Liverpool very disappointing second half display by Liverpool
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by Ayibaebi15: 9:47pm On Sep 13
Teams wey follow back door enter champions league go commot on time
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by osazsky(m): 9:48pm On Sep 13
Danielmoore:not premier league 18 league Liverpool has never and will never win the premier league is DAT understood
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by golamike: 9:51pm On Sep 13
In other news, Tottenham just wounded Dortmund 3-1
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by psalmistkakah(m): 9:55pm On Sep 13
jaszplus12:My opinion is that Dey will remain trophyless after 5. 0 thrashing conceiving 2 goals again.. Nah swear
|Re: Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 by Ximenez(m): 9:57pm On Sep 13
lomprico:5 actually, but that was in the past. Liverpool is more like shi1t now
Czech Republic Vs Croatia : Euro 2016 (2 - 2) On 17th June 2016 / UEFA Europa League Draw / UCL: Barcelona Vs Bayer Leverkusen (7 - 1) On March 7th 2012
