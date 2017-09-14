Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Liverpool Vs Sevilla: UCL (2 - 2) On 13th September 2017 (7591 Views)

[quote author=Danielmoore post=60429855][/quote] with all my heart

xarookqh:

You might be a United fan, but you're technically a Gunner too lols....manutd first and arsenal second

[quote author=Bibidear post=60429830] lols,that small team...which team has d most trophies in England[/quote

Na two trophies man utd just take pass us mow

lovren need his head check

Henderson

[quote author=Danielmoore post=60429941][/quote] does it matter,manutd has more trophies than liverpool

Ximenez:

Liverpool, you can only bully a mediocre team like Arsenal with that midfield

For ur info liverpool have won 2 champions league

Correa scores



LIV 2-2 SEV

I keep saying it again and again,Liverpool will never win anything as long as Klopp is still there,they are just running around without any visible tactic

Sevilla has 2 chances and scored 2 goals 1 Like

Can off



Coutinho in

I wonder why klop refuse to buy defender

Mane off



Sturridge in

God bless sevilla 1 Like 1 Share

d players lack passing sense...

Salah off



Oxlade in

Liverpool d most foolish team in d universe 2 Likes

Gomez collects Airtel from the ref

Full time



LIV 2-2 SEV

Bibidear:

Is dah how u hate Liverpool?.

Bibidear:

God bless sevilla

dem fall my hand







dem fall my hand

dey shud have whooped this useless team

xarookqh:

Liverpool don dey disgrace EPL again

YNWA? Na only una from England go walk alone comot for group stage

Them for just give Arsenal the UCL slot Abi o

NO herbalist needs to talk at this point; we all know LIVER_PUL needs assistance!!

psalmistkakah:

Liverpool d most foolish team in d universe o boy try keep that opinion to yourself!

o boy try keep that opinion to yourself!

win or lose I still love the club!

rozayx5:



dem fall my hand





seriously....they cant defeat liverpool

rozayx5:



dem fall my hand





dey shud have whooped this useless team seriously....they cant defeat liverpool seriously....they cant defeat liverpool

kelvinze:

with all my heart

very disappointing second half display by Liverpool

Teams wey follow back door enter champions league go commot on time

Danielmoore:





Liverpool of course



5 champions league

not premier league 18 league Liverpool has never and will never win the premier league is DAT understood

In other news, Tottenham just wounded Dortmund 3-1

jaszplus12:



o boy try keep that opinion to yourself!

My opinion is that Dey will remain trophyless after 5. 0 thrashing conceiving 2 goals again.. Nah swear