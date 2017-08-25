₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by henry007(m): 12:07pm
Hey guys, please check out my Infinix Note 4 Pro and the X-pen that comes in the box
Price: N70,500.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6klkaZwWcMk&index=2&list=PLt45CEXp_Z4TkxdNZ7-nKqjlNr86N4UOe
Happy watching.
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by henry007(m): 12:08pm
More pics
2 Likes
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by henry007(m): 12:09pm
More pics.
CC: Lalasticlala
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by krattoss(m): 12:18pm
Nice one from infinix.
2 Likes
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by Psychodavidovic(m): 12:33pm
Infinix dey fall hand.
7 Likes 1 Share
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by Tunndeh(m): 4:37pm
Nice
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by rollUP(m): 4:38pm
Infinix gradually pushing tecno outta the game
6 Likes
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by TarOrfeek: 4:38pm
Recession** Samsung Galaxy S6.
O. P are you happy with your life?
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by fiercehillz(m): 4:38pm
This is cool...
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by whitering: 4:38pm
Enough of this crap called innovation. the same application with different name. Most Nigerians are just too gullible.
8 Likes
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by QuietHammer(m): 4:39pm
Porn movies are the most positive movies... No murder,No war, No fight, No cheating, No racism, No language problem,Good cooperation, Good coordination,Natural acting, Everybody enjoys the climax, Lots of love, Always a very happy ending for all characters! And the best part... No matter which point you start watching, you will understand the story
42 Likes 4 Shares
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by ZBUGZY: 4:39pm
Ohk noted. How much last?
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by Redstorm(m): 4:40pm
NO ONE CARES!!!
3 Likes
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by Youngzedd(m): 4:40pm
Expensive MTK scrap.
Xiaomi ti take over.
6 Likes
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by joyfavour(f): 4:41pm
ok
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by NotNairalandi(m): 4:41pm
op...im really in love with infinix Note 9..pls when is it coming out
1 Like
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by baike(m): 4:41pm
I don't believe it infinix note 4 is ₦55,300 only
1 Like
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by joenor(m): 4:41pm
Look good.
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by apesinola001(m): 4:41pm
Nice and cool device
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by MrEdimulo82(m): 4:42pm
Is it the unboxing dt is 70k? .....tor buhari come and be going.
6 Likes
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by obaival(m): 4:42pm
Gionee beta pass dat tin joor
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by habeeb246(m): 4:43pm
IPhone 7 kind of design
2 Likes
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by jtigwell0: 4:44pm
Unboxing it on a flat earth..
2 Likes
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by beastofwestros(m): 4:44pm
d way all these china phone dey copy iPhone model is appalling . like there is no other design u guys can think of. no wonder iPhone n Samsung remain the best others try to copy them
1 Like
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by VeniJu: 4:44pm
Akpu phone
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by princeade86(m): 4:45pm
419 mobile company.
1 Like
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by ActionsShure: 4:46pm
Im confused
Which phone is the best
Between samsung c9
And samsung s8 plus
Pls giv me a response
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by MikeMicheal(m): 4:46pm
Pen that samsung users have been using since Forever,
Fast charging that has been in existence before god created heaven and earth,
Multi window that has been on xposed modules since Aba boys started pirating Bible,
THAT IS WHAT INFINIX IS USING AS SELLING POINT NOW.
Hahaha! Please just shift let me laugh
6 Likes 1 Share
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by Kaybaba5(m): 4:46pm
My naija people behold another money sunction phone
I presented to you............. Hmm..
Mtchew
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by princetom1(m): 4:47pm
Youngzedd:
Helio x10 will have been better. Still manageable than all those 1gb ram and mtk 6580. I used this chip early last year. As long as bad build and crappy software no kill am in 3 months sha, that is if
2 Likes
Re: Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) by LaDivva(f): 4:47pm
Looks nice and portable, I think I'll just dump this Note3 for it. Almost same price I bought the Note3.
