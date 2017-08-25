Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Unboxing The Infinix Note 4 Pro X571 With X-pen In The Box For N70,500 (pics) (7346 Views)

Unboxing The Infinix Zero 4 X555 In Pictures / Unboxing The Infinix Hot 4 X557 In Pictures / Unboxing The Tecno Camon C9 In Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Price: N70,500.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6klkaZwWcMk&index=2&list=PLt45CEXp_Z4TkxdNZ7-nKqjlNr86N4UOe



Happy watching. Hey guys, please check out my Infinix Note 4 Pro and the X-pen that comes in the boxPrice: N70,500.Happy watching.

More pics 2 Likes

More pics.



CC: Lalasticlala

Nice one from infinix. 2 Likes

Infinix dey fall hand. 7 Likes 1 Share

Nice

Infinix gradually pushing tecno outta the game 6 Likes

Recession** Samsung Galaxy S6.

O. P are you happy with your life?

This is cool...

Enough of this crap called innovation. the same application with different name. Most Nigerians are just too gullible. 8 Likes

Porn movies are the most positive movies... No murder,No war, No fight, No cheating, No racism, No language problem,Good cooperation, Good coordination,Natural acting, Everybody enjoys the climax, Lots of love, Always a very happy ending for all characters! And the best part... No matter which point you start watching, you will understand the story 42 Likes 4 Shares

Ohk noted. How much last?

NO ONE CARES!!! 3 Likes

Expensive MTK scrap.





Xiaomi ti take over. 6 Likes

ok

op...im really in love with infinix Note 9..pls when is it coming out 1 Like

I don't believe it infinix note 4 is ₦55,300 only 1 Like

Look good.

Nice and cool device

Is it the unboxing dt is 70k? .....tor buhari come and be going. 6 Likes

Gionee beta pass dat tin joor

IPhone 7 kind of design 2 Likes

Unboxing it on a flat earth.. 2 Likes

d way all these china phone dey copy iPhone model is appalling . like there is no other design u guys can think of. no wonder iPhone n Samsung remain the best others try to copy them 1 Like

Akpu phone

419 mobile company. 1 Like

Im confused

Which phone is the best

Between samsung c9

And samsung s8 plus

Pls giv me a response

Pen that samsung users have been using since Forever,

Fast charging that has been in existence before god created heaven and earth,

Multi window that has been on xposed modules since Aba boys started pirating Bible,

THAT IS WHAT INFINIX IS USING AS SELLING POINT NOW.

Hahaha! Please just shift let me laugh 6 Likes 1 Share

My naija people behold another money sunction phone



I presented to you............. Hmm..



Mtchew

Youngzedd:

Expensive MTK scrap.



Helio x10 will have been better. Still manageable than all those 1gb ram and mtk 6580. I used this chip early last year. As long as bad build and crappy software no kill am in 3 months sha, that is if Helio x10 will have been better. Still manageable than all those 1gb ram and mtk 6580. I used this chip early last year. As long as bad build and crappy software no kill am in 3 months sha, that is if 2 Likes