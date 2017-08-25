Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / My Bitter Experience With Airtel Unlimited 20 Data Plan... How Airtel Blocked Me (12142 Views)

When Airtel rolled out its unlimited plan in July I was one of the numerous Nigerians who believed that it was going to be a huge relief to my data challenges. A week before I needed the plan I Int to deposit N10,000 at the Ilorin Airtel Shop

I'd like to state clearly that I am subscribed to [b]Airtel Unlimited 20[/b]which I bought, precisely on Friday 28th of July. I was given a MIFI

a SIM with phone no 08084517720 alongside the data plan.

Since I purchased the device I have not been able to use the product and I have had to subscribe to an alternative network as a back up for Airtel's bad service... this has caused me a lot of money has I have not enjoyed Airtel service for once in the last 27 days.



I have been to Airtel Ilorin contact centre over 5 times complaining about the issue without it being resolved. ( I'd like to state clearly without mincing words that you Shop Manager in Ilorin is TERRIBLE, without no iota of concern for customers) I have call records to prove this.



There was a day I was in Airtel Ilorin contact centre two weeks ago for 3 hours this same man refuse to communicate with me.



Eventually on Friday 4th of August an Airtel engineer was assigned to visit our office he came and attested to the fact that the network was not good despite the fact that an Airtel mast was opposite our office and there was no obstruction. I was assured that the issue would be resolved over that weekend.



But when I came to office on the monday following (7th August) I was shocked to observe that the network was still terrible.



I called the Ilorin contact centre shop manager to tell them the network is still bad almost two weeks after purchasing Airtel Unlimited 20.

When I called the manager I asked him if the engineers came to fix the issue as promised and all he said was "are you the only one experiencing the issue? and I replied his with "how am I supposed to know? He said go and ask people around you if they are experiencing the issue and he ended the call abructly!



I initially refrained from going public but when I contacted airtel via their inbox I was reassured that the issue would be resolved...

I like to state that it is a very long story but I dont want to bore you with it...



The important thing is Airtel kept promising me with diplomatic words that the issue would be resolved but precisely on August 16 while I was trying to make a follow up inquiry on Airtel Facebook I discovered that I had been blocked on Airtel facebook page.. I need to state clearly that I was neither rude nor insultive but Airtel decided to block me because they couldn't profer a solution to my complaint...



I called Airtel again and reported the whole issue and all they could do was reply me with the usual all inconviniecies are regretted.... bla bla bla

It is exactly 27 days today that I subscribed to Airtel unlimited 20 and it is expiring in 3 days time...the data plan was a waste and for complaining to Airtel.. I got blocked.



It is only in Nigeria customers are offered poor service delivery and get blocked for trying to air their view so bad!

It started showing this person isn't available right now after Airtel blocked me

Wanted to try it out but with this your complaint, it seems I'll change my mind.

I was also scammed when i suscribed to their DOUBLE DATA OFFER #300 for 350MB + 350mb bonus... After the first 350mb was exhausted, all my browsers started showing me 'out of data'..I couldnt use the other bonus 350mb till date.They got me to suscribe by lieing about 100% bonus on my data. I chatted them up but they never replied.. Airtel na waoo 9 Likes

I will surely share this everywhere. Stupid people with False advertisement up and down. It's disheartening.

This deserve front page.

U can as well state diz in twitter.....

WTF is wrong with Nigeria's Network providers.....But this is soso Annoying....I'm sure not only the OP will be having such issue....It's a pity sha...Would have opted for the plan too,, guess I'll stick with my 10k/monthly Spectranet jejely

They are out of their senses for blocking u...what nonsense...untop ur money...my dear if possible let this go viral on other social networks...maybe the yeye shop manager would be sanctioned



So sorry dear

Airtel fall my hand oo.. Because Etisalat don collapse and people are starting to use airtel. They are now doing shakara.





My opinion is that it is some of their staff that are too lazy to resolve the issue that are behind this... some complaint depends on the .. of the agent who picked your call or chats with you.



The more reasons why these organization need to vet their staff from time to time. They will be defamed if this post goes vital 13 Likes

If you are a heavy data user go for swift or smile of available where you are. The only initial cost is the modem after that n.a. die.



I use swift family plan. 5pm - 9a.m then 24/7 on weekends and public holidays. 64GB for 8k. I find it hard to exhaust. Now i do alternate months sef. So downloads can accumulate for a month.



You may also do the family plan 32gb roll over for the same amount.



All this phone people are thieves. My mtn is wack as hell

Since you got blocked on their Facebook page. Then it's a deliberate act from the Airtel top officials to the local manager in the shop.

Please post this on Facebook with picture evidence. Drop your Facebook ID so we here can also share and spread the post of this inhumane and scammer-behaviour from Airtel, even if you don't get your money or data back, these network providers will know Nigerians are not foolish blacks. 13 Likes 1 Share

Why not complain to NCC. The real problem is the typical lackadaisical Nigerian attitude to work and pitiable human interaction skills in Nigeria. 4 Likes

Airtel are SCAMMERS IN CHIEF..have anybody noticed that there 500MB Night Plan is more like 350MB unlike MTN's full 500MB..I would always take whatever they advertise with a pinch of salt.. CAVEAT EMPTOR! 6 Likes

We need this on frontpage.

We can't just allow these useless networks to keep playing konga with our heads.



Ever since I had double charging problem with airtel 2x promo they sent sometimes ago.



I have dumped their sim in the gutter.



Plus they have the shittiest customer service in the country.



Its like all their agents don't have home training or something. 8 Likes

Bro u are not d only one o, my madam did d xame sub, since that day we have been unable to use uo to 1 gig, its very slow

Apologies though.



First off, the Unlimited 20 plan is a 20k monthly plan. Immediate two months would see that you get a two months Unlimited subscription + one month free and a WI-FI and not a MI-FI as you stated. The Unlimited 10 is the one that comes with a MI-FI.



Your problem was more of a network issue than the data subscription itself and the network guys that came around your office would only relay their findings to their head who would in turn push for an optimization in the area.



The Shop attendants are managers are sales people and don't have full grasp of network issues and how it affect customers. Your complaint at the shop wouldn't have changed much as the Shop manager does not have the capacity to resolve your issue.



For certain reasons, your location has poor network 3G coverage and you didn't share if it has been like this or it started recently. Either way, you should go back to the shop to demand for your extra free month, if you never got it that is. 11 Likes

This should be pushed to front page, lalasticlala come and seee Bharti airtel o, indian snake biting our pockets anyhow.... If na snake matter now, front page for don c am.

Airtel na waooo..... I knew there was something fishy about this UNLIMITED DATA of a thing ... the thing na foogazi.....

Airtel hand meet me two times already... I dial *144#, subscribe to Double data promo of 2k5, they still give me 5g... instead of 10g...

I dial *141# subscribe to normal sub of 2k5, they still gave me 5g.... NOW tell me where is the double data promo?

AIRTEL NA BIGGGGGGGGGG SCAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMMMMMMMMM... 6 Likes

Apologies though.



First off, the Unlimited 20 plan is a 20k monthly plan. Immediate two months would see that you get a two months Unlimited subscription + one month free and a WI-FI and not a MI-FI as you stated. The Unlimited 10 is the one that comes with a MI-FI.



Your problem was more of a network issue than the data subscription itself and the network guys that came around your office would only relay their findings to their head who would in turn push for an optimization in the area.



The Shop attendants are managers are sales people and don't have full grasp of network issues and how it affect customers. Your complaint at the shop wouldn't have changed much as the Shop manager does not have the capacity to resolve your issue.



story for the gods why did they block him on Facebook then

Front page please.. I just hope this post gets to airtel people cos they have done that to my sister twice finished her 500mb in ONE DAY the thing shock me cos if she's using mtn at least It will last small, if only glo can change back to who they were before when I was sharing Hotspot with my cousin who came back from the US and three of my sisters and still had stable network through my phone things would have been more better

Apologies though.



First off, the Unlimited 20 plan is a 20k monthly plan. Immediate two months would see that you get a two months Unlimited subscription + one month free and a WI-FI and not a MI-FI as you stated. The Unlimited 10 is the one that comes with a MI-FI.



Your problem was more of a network issue than the data subscription itself and the network guys that came around your office would only relay their findings to their head who would in turn push for an optimization in the area.



The Shop attendants are managers are sales people and don't have full grasp of network issues and how it affect customers. Your complaint at the shop wouldn't have changed much as the Shop manager does not have the capacity to resolve your issue.



are you an Airtel staff? If yes please let me know more on unlimited 10, if I pay for for 2months what are the benefits and if I pay for unlimited 15 what am I supposed to get, cos your CC always tell me different things.

Airtel na waooo..... I knew there was something fishy about this UNLIMITED DATA of a thing ... the thing na foogazi.....

Airtel hand meet me two times already... I dial *144#, subscribe to Double data promo of 2k5, they still give me 5g... instead of 10g...

I dial *141# subscribe to normal sub of 2k5, they still gave me 5g.... NOW tell me where is the double data promo?

use *223# to check you data balance, am on 2k5 sub too and I always get 10G

Why not complain to NCC. The real problem is the typical lackadaisical Nigerian attitude to work and pitiable human interaction skills in Nigeria. For Ncc no hope For Ncc no hope 4 Likes