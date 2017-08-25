₦airaland Forum

President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by rizzyrozz: 12:52pm
The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has met with leaders of the two main political parties in Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.


In the APC delegation is the Chairman of the Party John Odigie Oyegun, Former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Former Information Minister Tony Momoh, Former Governor of Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, among others.

.https://royalsgist.com/2017/08/25/breaking-news-buhari-meets-pdp-apc-leaders-abuja-photos/

Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by rexchazy: 1:07pm
Is he trying to consult them for resignation? You must do o

Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by Pearly255(f): 1:54pm
Who cares about Buhari

My two fav things


Please join me tongue cheesy grin

Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by MurderEnglish(m): 1:54pm
too much metings have started. it is restructuring the will talked about? NO. it is only apc an pdp is party in nigeria? No. why you pipo call meeting? to tell the other party pipo to join you to continue signing documents that is not beneficiary to our interests..hmmmm. it is unfaired to treat many many pipo bad.

i will continue to put pipo that govern our kontri in prayer...it was what my faith sayed me to do no mattered what

Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by stexsy(m): 1:54pm
Vegetable Buhari
Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by Narldon(f): 1:54pm




POLI-THIEVES!



EVEN THE RATS ATTENDED THE MEETING..


Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by phollybee(m): 1:54pm
But sincerely, the President is now fit to carry on.
God bless PMB
God Bless PYO
God Bless Nigeria.

Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by TheFreeOne: 1:54pm
Anything short of either his resignation, restructuring or peaceful dissolution of the country is unacceptable to sensible Nigerians.

Calling meetings upon meetings without the needed genuine discussions to determine the basis of our coexistence is just a waste of time.

Mod:
Naija has gone beyond a stage where few individuals can sit and determine the fate of her citizens.

Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 1:55pm
God bless my President

Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 1:55pm
how i wish abortion was legal

somebody like buhari would have been aborted from birth

Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by magoo10: 1:55pm
APC is being paid in their coin to the fullest,is buhari trying to beg for forgiveness or he needs PDP support to go against the people,that's not possible because power belongs to the people.

Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by Omeokachie: 1:55pm
Who are the PDP leaders?


All those people named are members of the APC.
Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by massinola(m): 1:55pm
To do what please? Update them on the rat saga I guess
Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by bigerboy200: 1:56pm
To what end?
Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by Mac2016(m): 1:56pm
They are giving Mr. President too much work to do..somebody wey jst dey recoup
Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by Wolfbrother(m): 1:56pm
Buhari wants tips on how to loot from PDP

Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 1:56pm
Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by hushshinani(m): 1:56pm
uniqueness of a true leader

Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by zico530(m): 1:56pm
What kind of immatures journalism is this. You gave the names of APC members without making mention of the PDP members. Better put, Buhari meet with some APC leaders.
Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by ogbujajnr: 1:56pm
Who are the PDP invitees
Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by Joseunlimited(f): 1:56pm
Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by MARSONE: 1:57pm
Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by Mutuwa(m): 1:57pm
modelmike7:
God bless my President

Ditto..

Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by unitysheart(m): 1:57pm
Alignment and realignment
Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by nazeefsco(m): 1:57pm
May be its a positive thing or a negative. ..like for positive share for negative grin
Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by emmy4lov(m): 1:57pm
hmmm ... we are watching


Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 1:58pm
TheFreeOne:
Anything short of either his resignation, restructuring or peaceful dissolution of the country is unacceptable to sensible Nigerians.

Calling meetings upon meetings without the needed genuine discussions to determine the basis of our coexistence is just a waste of time.
You hatred can't remove him accept that

Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 1:58pm
God bless PMB . Haters to hell with U

