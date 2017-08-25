₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by rizzyrozz: 12:52pm
The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has met with leaders of the two main political parties in Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.
In the APC delegation is the Chairman of the Party John Odigie Oyegun, Former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Former Information Minister Tony Momoh, Former Governor of Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, among others.
.https://royalsgist.com/2017/08/25/breaking-news-buhari-meets-pdp-apc-leaders-abuja-photos/
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by rexchazy: 1:07pm
Is he trying to consult them for resignation? You must do o
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by Pearly255(f): 1:54pm
Who cares about Buhari
My two fav things
Please join me
15 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by MurderEnglish(m): 1:54pm
too much metings have started. it is restructuring the will talked about? NO. it is only apc an pdp is party in nigeria? No. why you pipo call meeting? to tell the other party pipo to join you to continue signing documents that is not beneficiary to our interests..hmmmm. it is unfaired to treat many many pipo bad.
i will continue to put pipo that govern our kontri in prayer...it was what my faith sayed me to do no mattered what
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by stexsy(m): 1:54pm
Vegetable Buhari
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by Narldon(f): 1:54pm
POLI-THIEVES!
EVEN THE RATS ATTENDED THE MEETING..
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by phollybee(m): 1:54pm
But sincerely, the President is now fit to carry on.
God bless PMB
God Bless PYO
God Bless Nigeria.
7 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by TheFreeOne: 1:54pm
Anything short of either his resignation, restructuring or peaceful dissolution of the country is unacceptable to sensible Nigerians.
Calling meetings upon meetings without the needed genuine discussions to determine the basis of our coexistence is just a waste of time.
Mod:
Naija has gone beyond a stage where few individuals can sit and determine the fate of her citizens.
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 1:55pm
God bless my President
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 1:55pm
how i wish abortion was legal
somebody like buhari would have been aborted from birth
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by magoo10: 1:55pm
APC is being paid in their coin to the fullest,is buhari trying to beg for forgiveness or he needs PDP support to go against the people,that's not possible because power belongs to the people.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by Omeokachie: 1:55pm
Who are the PDP leaders?
All those people named are members of the APC.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by massinola(m): 1:55pm
To do what please? Update them on the rat saga I guess
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by bigerboy200: 1:56pm
To what end?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by Mac2016(m): 1:56pm
They are giving Mr. President too much work to do..somebody wey jst dey recoup
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by Wolfbrother(m): 1:56pm
Buhari wants tips on how to loot from PDP
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 1:56pm
.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by hushshinani(m): 1:56pm
uniqueness of a true leader
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by zico530(m): 1:56pm
What kind of immatures journalism is this. You gave the names of APC members without making mention of the PDP members. Better put, Buhari meet with some APC leaders.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by ogbujajnr: 1:56pm
Who are the PDP invitees
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by Joseunlimited(f): 1:56pm
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by MARSONE: 1:57pm
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by Mutuwa(m): 1:57pm
modelmike7:
Ditto..
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by unitysheart(m): 1:57pm
Alignment and realignment
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by nazeefsco(m): 1:57pm
May be its a positive thing or a negative. ..like for positive share for negative
hmmm ... we are watching
hmmm ... we are watching
Brand new Samsung on5 39k
UK used HTC one m9 for sale 48k
Whatsapp 07065173203
Lagos
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 1:58pm
TheFreeOne:You hatred can't remove him accept that
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 1:58pm
God bless PMB . Haters to hell with U
