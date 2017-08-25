Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Meets With PDP, APC Leaders In Abuja (Photos) (8410 Views)

In the APC delegation is the Chairman of the Party John Odigie Oyegun, Former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Former Information Minister Tony Momoh, Former Governor of Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, among others.



too much metings have started. it is restructuring the will talked about? NO. it is only apc an pdp is party in nigeria? No. why you pipo call meeting? to tell the other party pipo to join you to continue signing documents that is not beneficiary to our interests..hmmmm. it is unfaired to treat many many pipo bad.



i will continue to put pipo that govern our kontri in prayer...it was what my faith sayed me to do no mattered what 2 Likes

But sincerely, the President is now fit to carry on.

God bless PMB

God Bless PYO

God Bless Nigeria. 7 Likes

Anything short of either his resignation, restructuring or peaceful dissolution of the country is unacceptable to sensible Nigerians.



Calling meetings upon meetings without the needed genuine discussions to determine the basis of our coexistence is just a waste of time.



Naija has gone beyond a stage where few individuals can sit and determine the fate of her citizens. 5 Likes

God bless my President 3 Likes 1 Share

how i wish abortion was legal



somebody like buhari would have been aborted from birth 1 Like

APC is being paid in their coin to the fullest,is buhari trying to beg for forgiveness or he needs PDP support to go against the people,that's not possible because power belongs to the people. 2 Likes

Who are the PDP leaders?





All those people named are members of the APC.

To do what please? Update them on the rat saga I guess

To what end?

They are giving Mr. President too much work to do..somebody wey jst dey recoup

Buhari wants tips on how to loot from PDP 1 Like

uniqueness of a true leader 1 Like

What kind of immatures journalism is this. You gave the names of APC members without making mention of the PDP members. Better put, Buhari meet with some APC leaders.

Who are the PDP invitees

God bless my President

Ditto.. Ditto.. 1 Like

Alignment and realignment

May be its a positive thing or a negative. ..like for positive share for negative

hmmm ... we are watching





TheFreeOne:

Anything short of either his resignation, restructuring or peaceful dissolution of the country is unacceptable to sensible Nigerians.



Calling meetings upon meetings without the needed genuine discussions to determine the basis of our coexistence is just a waste of time. You hatred can't remove him accept that You hatred can't remove him accept that 1 Like