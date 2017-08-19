₦airaland Forum

Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan

Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by myright: 1:52pm
Ibadan—An Iyaganku Senior Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan has ordered a herdsman, Abubakar Likita, to be remanded at Agodi Prisons for allegedly raping a married woman.

Senior Magistrate Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, who gave the order, ruled that Likita, 19, should be remanded, pending an advice from the Oyo State director of public prosecutions.

Adetuyibi adjourned the case till October 5 for mention.

The accused, who rears cattle around Idiya Village in Ile-Ido, Ibadan is being tried on a charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of a married woman.

The plea of the accused was not taken.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Olalekan Adegbite, told court that the accused committed the offence on Aug. 14 at about 5 pm. at Idiya Village.

Adegbite said: “On the fateful day, the woman was in her farm when Likita attacked her from behind.

“The attack resulted in the woman sustaining injury at the back of her forehead and neck where the accused held her.”

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 357, punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.38, Vol. II Laws of Oyo State 2000.


Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by DLuciano: 2:31pm
dividends of buharicracy angry

Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by deedeedee1: 2:49pm
One-Nigeria for you. Let me see some of these Yoruba pigs defend Nigeria again. Nonsense!

Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by StopBanningMyEx: 3:34pm
But you are okay with Badoo wrecking havoc in Ikorodu and environs because they are mostly Yoruba abi

Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by SmellingAnus(m): 3:38pm
Chei, see how dem Don tear another .an pussy undecided

Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by Presidiotbuhari: 4:28pm
You will never see likes of sarrki,alariwo2,madridguy,babyfaceafrica, frathmathy, ntoakwaibom,omenka,passingshot,vadoxcool, hilroy,oladimagyy,blackpand, generalojukwu,bolustica, babaramota80,maclatunji & all the yoruba muslims, comment in this thread. pathetic cowards

Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by madridguy(m): 4:32pm
Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by madridguy(m): 4:34pm
Rape is bad and must you always tagged everything fulani muslim? Why can't you make your contribution and stop acting like a kid. Yesterday someone from your region used five people for money ritual you did not call me.

Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by funlord(m): 4:35pm
Really?

Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by FUNNYBONE1: 4:37pm
WHERE ARE THIS EWEDU-EATERS, COME AND DEFEND YOUR TERITTORY OH, DEM SAY NA 19 YEARS BOY TEAR UNA MAMA TOTO THIS TIME AROUND O.

Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by skywalker240(m): 4:47pm
Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by dokiOloye(m): 4:51pm
MORALE=HIGH
Their oga is and life patron is back.

Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by dokiOloye(m): 4:54pm
U say "okay"
U are okay well with it

Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by angryblogger: 5:00pm
Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by CaptainGOOD: 5:03pm
Nawao randy devilish me... but wait oo

Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 5:04pm
[ author=madridguy post=59819592]Rape is bad and must you always tagged everything fulani muslim? Why can't you make your contribution and stop acting like a kid. Yesterday someone from your region used five people for money ritual you did not call me.

Leave that Indigenous(Idiotic) Pig of Biafra(IPOB) the news of ritual wey full front page yesterday no be those Idiotic pigs bin dey kill kill people
Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by madridguy(m): 5:04pm
Are you suffering from glaucoma to see my submission or what?


Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by Arda1000(m): 5:07pm
today best news

Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by kettykin: 5:31pm
Instead you will see them begging buhari to arrest Kanu and asking useless questions about how biafra will survive when they get independence and posting historical statements of how kanu asked igbos to boycott yoruba churches, Tufiakwa !!! for ostriches who will leave their eggs in the sun and be pursuing another man's issues

Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by GeneralOjukwu: 5:40pm
Please keep enriching a Yoruba by endlessly ranting about Yorubas.

That's the only thing you & your father would excel at. The person who cursed is prospering and laughing somewhere. please don't stop.

Say NO to rape, no matter the tribe whom was involved.

Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by spunky425(m): 7:39pm
Yoruba pigs�� I'm crying at your illiteracy
Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by obonujoker(m): 7:51pm
And wivked modast
Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by deedeedee1: 7:52pm
You can keep crying
Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by mightyhazell: 7:53pm
Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by mightyhazell: 7:55pm
but can we talk about D's unfortunate rape case first?
Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by spunky425(m): 8:28pm
deedeedee1:

You can keep crying
I guess I'm not gonna stop anytime from now...you so dull[color=#990000][/color]
Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by Narldon(f): 8:58pm
Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by cantok: 8:59pm
Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by Flashh: 8:59pm
Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by cantok: 8:59pm
Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by cantok: 8:59pm
Re: Fulani Herdsman Rapes Married Woman In Ibadan by kolnel: 9:00pm
Bad one

