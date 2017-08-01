Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) (5505 Views)

Mary said she got N9.5 million from the state government to cover part of her reconstructive surgery as a result of burns.



Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Mary, who just returned from India where she underwent the first phase of her three stages reconstructive surgery, said she was grateful to Lagos State government and the Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, and staff, for ensuring she got her life back after five years of neglect.



Mary, a graduate of the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Enugu State, was subjected to domestic violence on August 24, 2012 by her fiancé, Gbanwuan.



For picking a phone call, Gbanwuan accused Mary of infidelity and reportedly battered, pursued her into a neighbour’s kitchen, picked a cooking stove with a boiling pot of stew and smashed it on her. The stove exploded and set Mary on fire.



Mary was unconscious for two weeks and lost two ears. Her upper neck and arms also glued together as a result of the burns. All efforts to get justice after the incident were abortive.



The police said they discovered after investigations that Mary intentionally inflicted the burns on herself. The case is presently in ECOWAS Court in Abuja.



Thanks to Lagos state government for helping her



A police officer did this to her and denied chai i still believe that there is God the wicked will never go unpunished Thanks to Lagos state government for helping her

On no account, no justifiable reason should a Man raise his hands on a Woman. to the extent of inflicting her with such burns.



Fiance not even Husband.... GOD forbid
On no account, no justifiable reason should a Man raise his hands on a Woman. to the extent of inflicting her with such burns.
Thank GOD for your life woman! #Ambode

Good one Ambo!

some men are bleeping heartless beast in human clothing Jeez!!!

say no 2 domestic violence





I hope the animal who did this is somewhere rotting in jail.

Let's see the amount of likes you'll end up getting for this ur senseless post, you're just looking for attention this pathetic kid.... ur mother must be very proud to f you Let's see the amount of likes you'll end up getting for this ur senseless post, you're just looking for attention this pathetic kid.... ur mother must be very proud to f you 2 Likes

When u marry beat ur wife, Your problem
Potential wife beater



Good one, Lagos state government

And Enugu government can't do same to the man with mouth cancer

