Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by Wobegist: 2:25pm
A victim of domestic violence, Mary Sunday, 32, who was assaulted by her fiancé, a police officer, Isaac Gbanwuan, has commended Gov. Ambode of Lagos State for sponsoring her treatment in India.
Mary said she got N9.5 million from the state government to cover part of her reconstructive surgery as a result of burns.
Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Mary, who just returned from India where she underwent the first phase of her three stages reconstructive surgery, said she was grateful to Lagos State government and the Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, and staff, for ensuring she got her life back after five years of neglect.
Mary, a graduate of the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Enugu State, was subjected to domestic violence on August 24, 2012 by her fiancé, Gbanwuan.
For picking a phone call, Gbanwuan accused Mary of infidelity and reportedly battered, pursued her into a neighbour’s kitchen, picked a cooking stove with a boiling pot of stew and smashed it on her. The stove exploded and set Mary on fire.
Mary was unconscious for two weeks and lost two ears. Her upper neck and arms also glued together as a result of the burns. All efforts to get justice after the incident were abortive.
The police said they discovered after investigations that Mary intentionally inflicted the burns on herself. The case is presently in ECOWAS Court in Abuja.
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/08/domestic-violence-victim-thanks-ambode.html
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by Evablizin(f): 2:33pm
Thanks to Lagos state government for helping her
A police officer did this to her and denied chai i still believe that there is God the wicked will never go unpunished
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by ecoeco(m): 2:37pm
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by TINALETC3(f): 5:07pm
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by Deem: 5:07pm
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by enemyofprogress: 5:07pm
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by madridguy(m): 5:07pm
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by Misskaycee21(f): 5:07pm
Fiance not even Husband.... GOD forbid
On no account, no justifiable reason should a Man raise his hands on a Woman. to the extent of inflicting her with such burns.
Thank GOD for your life woman! #Ambode
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by MurderEnglish(m): 5:07pm
Ambode is good men for supportive person in sickness. Be like Ambode no mattered how littles, saved a lives today onsforth
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by AmandaLuv(f): 5:10pm
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by jtigwell0: 5:10pm
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 5:10pm
MurderEnglish:Haaa!!! Kilode gan na!! You are just bombing English here and there!!
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by baike(m): 5:10pm
why patience Johnathan is there?
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by hAlexandro(m): 5:11pm
some men are bleeping heartless beast in human clothing Jeez!!!
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by undefeated(m): 5:11pm
What are your brothers doing ?
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by win2kwire: 5:12pm
4th world Indians are fleeing their own hospitals but stupid Africans are still going there to be experimented on.
Go read the number of blacks killed in Indian hospitals (many deliberately)
Una dey craze for that country?
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by undefeated(m): 5:14pm
What are your brothers doing ? the idiot is yet to pay and he did this, if he pays be sure to meet your maker
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by Dutchey(m): 5:15pm
say no 2 domestic violence
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by Gourdoinc(m): 5:21pm
Misskaycee21:keep deceiving yourself, do anyhow and you will see anyhow. "no justifiable reason my footl
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by ivolt: 5:21pm
I hope the animal who did this is somewhere rotting in jail.
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by pythonkid(m): 5:28pm
ecoeco:
Let's see the amount of likes you'll end up getting for this ur senseless post, you're just looking for attention this pathetic kid.... ur mother must be very proud to f you
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by Misskaycee21(f): 5:28pm
Gourdoinc:
When u marry beat ur wife, Your problem
Potential wife beater
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by AuroraB(f): 5:30pm
What fiancé
Una don come again
Did you upgrade him to that without his consent or na
You people play tew much
Co-habiting with an iriot
Olopa tun ni
Mtcheeeeew
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by timawoku(m): 5:30pm
MurderEnglish:do you realise you have become an absolute idiot on nairaland? And your humour is outdated and quite pitiable. So angry i can share a country with someone who is bent on showing other countries that either we are poor in English or have low sense of humour. Bye
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by stevenson007: 5:31pm
Where is the pre-surgery and post-sugery image
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by MurderEnglish(m): 5:33pm
timawoku:
worked on yourself stop doing mumu to your selfs on the public.
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by brainpulse: 5:44pm
Good one, Lagos state government
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by Factfinder1(f): 5:45pm
And Enugu government can't do same to the man with mouth cancer
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by beevee1: 5:47pm
timawoku:Guy take a chill pill na, the guy is just having fun. Recession is too hard, besides his Moniker should explain better.
Re: Domestic Violence Victim Thanks Ambode For Financing Her Surgery (photos) by nenergy(m): 5:54pm
