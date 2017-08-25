Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi (8340 Views)

My expectation from Nigerians is very tamed. I have to have low expectation in order to be sane. When I started this movement in Nigeria I foolishly thought people will respond fast to mental liberation movement because I felt they have suffered enough and nobody wants to stay in such situation forever. Now I know suffering has no limitation.



Now I know, no matter what happens, I don’t see people coming up to fight for a common cause. Mind you I don’t mean a political fight. But a fight that is led by an ideology. Not some political fight orchestrated by some selfish politicians for their own gain.



If something will change, it will be from a freak of nature. We are not aware enough to fight for a just cause. We think of it, we don’t like the situation but to get up and do something, NO. We will procrastinate it. We believe one day we are going to or God will come and do it for us after some intensive prayers.



These are some of my reasons, I have lots of them, but these will do for now.



History:

Go back in history, black people don't have a very good track record of coming up for themselves. Yes, there were here and there sporadic events in the history of people coming up, but not like the battle of Waterloo, Normandy or Dunkirk or the French revolution. Not even the Arab spring. The only people even closer are the Igbos. (That is another story.)



I look at past events I am not enthusiastic. Yes, you will read here and there where people came up and fight. When people don't fight for a common goal they don't bind. Without bonding people don't work together effectively. This lack of bonding in Nigeria starts from the family circle, and all the way to the head of the country's leadership. It is this lack of bonding that makes family members to rip others off without feeling sorrow.



No One Wants to Blink First.

When two animals stare at each in a face off, the one that blinks first loses. When it concerns the biting issues in Nigeria, like corruption, no one wants to blink first. That means no one who is today seen as a champion of corruption wants to repent publicly and start fighting corruption. Have you ever seen someone on Nigerian TV or in the church who has repented publicly and is now giving testimony on how he or she was once a very corrupt person but after finding Jesus he is now an anti-corruption crusader? That would be very powerful. Black people don't do such a thing. We will lose our face and be stigmatized forever.



We Don't Really Love Each Other

I often wonder when I see Africans outside Africa. Most black people will walk past each other without even greeting each other. Black people in America think they are superior than other blacks. In Europe, you have The English blacks, The Dutch blacks, the Belgian blacks, etc. Each of these blacks don't like each other. They don't come along and they hardly marry each other.



It is easier to get married to a white Belgian woman or a man than to get married to someone from Congo. Black people will hardly do that. How many Nigerians do you know who is married to a person from other African countries? Yes, I know you will point to someone very far away. Compare to how many Africans are spread around the world. I often wonder why Nigerians who have lived in foreign countries for a long time, then come back to marry from their tribe. Why not marry to that Ijaw person who have been very nice to you over there. I don't get it. I think because the Ijaw person is seen as a foreigner. So if you can't marry one how can you ever work together with one.



We have these small habits here and there that set up back subconsciously. That is why we are not really succeeding.



So if two black people encounter each other in the street of Amsterdam, they will stare straight to the far distance just to avoid face to face contact. The only ones that will come to you are the newcomers who want something from you. Once they are settled they will start staring forward like the others.



We Are Too Divided

We are too divided mentally, emotionally to ever get someone collectively done for the common purpose of all Nigerians. Even when you divide Nigeria into twenty the problem will still be there because the problem is in the head and not outside it.



My mother use to say to her children, let no one come home with an Igbo woman, hmm. Coming home with a Yoruba or and Hausa or even a Bini person was worse. Then I came home with a white one. Chai, as punishment, I was ostracized for 20 years. My father didn't speak with my wife for 20 years. Not even hello.



When we were kids we were not allowed to play with the neighbours' children, because some were Igbos, the others were Binis, my best friend was a Benin boy. But there were not many Esan boys around because for God sake we were in Benin city, and not Uromi. It was even forbidden to play with the only Esan children around because their mother was a certified witch. She was later rumoured to have killed her husband of 30 years who died of cancer. I never saw her fly, but they say she does that every night. However, my mother assured me later that witches don't cross the ocean so she couldn't harm me in America or Europe. What a relief!



I guess what I am saying is we are not emotionally mature yet to come together and fight for a common cause and leave prejudice and tribalism behind. It may never happen. It is only when that day comes that we can start making progress.



Meanwhile, I will keep up my writing and video making. Probably, someone might learn something.

True talk my brother.I have had that same experience before.After being ignored by several blacks, i finally locked up..I think the black race is mentally troubled. 5 Likes

when some people are struggling to make ends meet, you now want them to come and chit chat with you and smile when their main focus in life is to figure out how they gonna quench their empty stomach....lol!



by looking down on what african brothas are doing, using these isolated cases to judge the whole nation, this man indirectlykeeps this nonsense well alive...



here is a clue:



- if you meet blacks in the street and they avoid eye contact, then just say "Hi" and see how they will respond.

- why would Africans marry each other when they have the choice to marry from different races?! are you saying that blacks MUST marry blacks?!

- before people can fight for a common cause, they should have the same cause in mind... and sadly, their next meal is the only common cause in Nigeria! 4 Likes

MrBrownJay1:

when some people are struggling to make ends meet, you now want them to come and chit chat with you and smile when their main focus in life is to figure out how they gonna quench their empty stomach....lol!



by looking down on what african brothas are doing, using these isolated cases to judge the whole nation, this man indirectlykeeps this nonsense well alive...



here is a clue:



- if you meet blacks in the street and they avoid eye contact, then just say "Hi" and see how they will respond.

- why would Africans marry each other when they have the choice to marry from different races?! are you saying that blacks MUST marry blacks?!

- before people can fight for a common cause, they should have the same cause in mind... and sadly, their next meal is the only common cause in Nigeria! This is where you gat it wrong sir This is where you gat it wrong sir 1 Like

Adieza:

This is where you gat it wrong sir

ok then, let us all "assume" that black people abroad dont say "hi" (or smile at us, for no damn fukcing reason) because we are not united... as if thats what they do in Africa, or thats a trait that we should automatically get embedded in our dna as soon as someone catches a plane to the west. ok then, let us all "assume" that black people abroad dont say "hi" (or smile at us, for no damn fukcing reason) because we are not united... as if thats what they do in Africa, or thats a trait that we should automatically get embedded in our dna as soon as someone catches a plane to the west. 1 Like

MrBrownJay1:





ok then, let us all "assume" that black people abroad dont say "hi" (or smile at us, for no damn fukcing reason) because we are not united... as if thats what they do in Africa, or thats a trait that we should automatically get embedded in our dna as soon as someone catches a plane to the west. My brother



If Donald Trump failed to marry black American or Western European American from Europe?



He only married Eastern European women based on the easy exploitation and poverty inclined regions of women and to the manipulation of a look like slaves



Just like they do to Thailand or Philippines women



Donald Trump can't marry a white Western European American from Uk,germany or Scandinavian based on the fundamental human rights (50/50 rights ) or more rights to the women in the western countries



Clinton,Bush,bill gate etc are in the same group!



The only problem with African is that we are corrupt and we should think more on how we developed our continent instead of individualism!



Black race are naturally blessed by God!



But we don't no our worth and blessing based on our upbringing !



That needs to change!



We need a strong leader like Kagame of Rwanda or Rawlings of Ghanaian or late Ghadafi



Not as dictators but strong!



Black race are stubborn but can be blended by strong laws and order



Just like in Europe and America



White peoples are more heartless then black race



But strong laws made them disciplined and to be humble!



Robbery,kidnapping,Scammers,corruption,stealing are all #English language and made by English people or other European and they are not Igbo or hausa language!



Placing videos camera on all shopping centres in Europe and America is not because of African ,Arabs or Asian American alone



But the past evils amongst white race since centuries



Laws and Oder can discipline all races called them Arabs ,European,Jews,African etc

We are humanity created by one God with blood!



When there is a better and good standards of living amongst Nigerian in Nigeria

We can blend to any situation in life!



Nothing stopping an edo man from marrying hausa or Igbo and verse visa !



Is a matter of civilisation ,choice and tolerance



Ending corruption in Nigeria and amongst Nigerians will automatically made Nigerian under 10 years a look like all developed countries of the world



But, will the white European supremacist welcome and allowed the development of African countries ?



100% NO



How can they sell the Arms,grow their secret safe heaven Banks

Gold,diamond and Gas ,oil etc ?



The ball is in our hands (black race all over the world)



To choosing poverty and hunger or development and abundance My brotherIf Donald Trump failed to marry black American or Western European American from Europe?He only married Eastern European women based on the easy exploitation and poverty inclined regions of women and to the manipulation of a look like slavesJust like they do to Thailand or Philippines womenDonald Trump can't marry a white Western European American from Uk,germany or Scandinavian based on the fundamental human rights (50/50 rights ) or more rights to the women in the western countriesClinton,Bush,bill gate etc are in the same group!The only problem with African is that we are corrupt and we should think more on how we developed our continent instead of individualism!Black race are naturally blessed by God!But we don't no our worth and blessing based on our upbringing !That needs to change!We need a strong leader like Kagame of Rwanda or Rawlings of Ghanaian or late GhadafiNot as dictators but strong!Black race are stubborn but can be blended by strong laws and orderJust like in Europe and AmericaWhite peoples are more heartless then black raceBut strong laws made them disciplined and to be humble!Robbery,kidnapping,Scammers,corruption,stealing are all #English language and made by English people or other European and they are not Igbo or hausa language!Placing videos camera on all shopping centres in Europe and America is not because of African ,Arabs or Asian American aloneBut the past evils amongst white race since centuriesLaws and Oder can discipline all races called them Arabs ,European,Jews,African etcWe are humanity created by one God with blood!When there is a better and good standards of living amongst Nigerian in NigeriaWe can blend to any situation in life!Nothing stopping an edo man from marrying hausa or Igbo and verse visa !Is a matter of civilisation ,choice and toleranceEnding corruption in Nigeria and amongst Nigerians will automatically made Nigerian under 10 years a look like all developed countries of the worldBut, will the white European supremacist welcome and allowed the development of African countries ?100% NOHow can they sell the Arms,grow their secret safe heaven BanksGold,diamond and Gas ,oil etc ?The ball is in our hands (black race all over the world)To choosing poverty and hunger or development and abundance 8 Likes

Adieza:



My brother



If Donald Trump failed to marry black American or Western European American from Europe?



He only married Eastern European women based on the easy exploitation and poverty inclined regions of women and to the manipulation of a look like slaves



Just like they do to Thailand or Philippines women

ARRANT BASELESS NONSENSE!!!!

many are marrying women from other countries and you shouldnt take the actions of a few cheap lazy bastards (who buy women) to judge a whole nation!



Donald Trump can't marry a white Western European American from Uk,germany or Scandinavian based on the fundamental human rights (50/50 rights ) or more rights to the women in the western countries

are you saying that he CANT marry these women OR shouldnt you just accept that he CHOSE to do so because it is an easier path for his life?!

the joke here is to take these people as example while many marry other races, and there is absolutely NOTHING wrong with that.



Clinton,Bush,bill gate etc are in the same group!

are these the people upon which we should copy our lives now?! you make very little intelligent sense



The only problem with African is that we are corrupt and we should think more on how we developed our continent instead of individualism!

if this is what you desire for your life then so be it, but DO NOT believe that we all have the same desires in our lives. let each and everyone decide what is the priorities in their lives!

so many Africans dont give a DAMN about Africa, because they have other more pressing PRIORITIES in their lives, and thats ok. before people can focus on Africa, i'd rather they focus of bettering their own direct lives (food, shelter, job and most importantly HAPPINESS)

its deluded people like you that think that all Africans are live the same lives, therefore should desire the same things.



Black race are naturally blessed by God!

ALL races are blessed, get you damn facts RIGHT, instead of writing rubbish!



But we don't no our worth and blessing based on our upbringing !

That needs to change!

says who?! so because we dont say hi to fukcing strangers abroad AND/OR we decide to marry whoever we feel like it AND/OR we rather focus on our selves than Africa, we suddenly dont know how worth?! you are indeed a comedian!



We need a strong leader like Kagame of Rwanda or Rawlings of Ghanaian or late Ghadafi

Not as dictators but strong!

whoever is in power in any African country (nigeria included) was elected BY THE PEOPLE!!! and as much as you may think your say has more value than others, these elected people are the choice of the citizen... and if they are wrong president then let the same people vote them out of office.



Black race are stubborn but can be blended by strong laws and order

Just like in Europe and America

so we are not blessed any longer?! lol



White peoples are more heartless then black race

But strong laws made them disciplined and to be humble!

why you always want to compare yourself with white people... you got an inferiority complex while you should look at the white race for what it is....exactly the same as the black race!



Robbery,kidnapping,Scammers,corruption,stealing are all #English language and made by English people or other European and they are not Igbo or hausa language!

so now you want to make us believe that all these crimes are a result of white people, and there was no crimes in ancient Africa?!

bro, get real! were you not the one looking up and using WHITE PEOPLE as the perfect beings at the beginning of this senseless post?! you must be bipolar!



Placing videos camera on all shopping centres in Europe and America is not because of African ,Arabs or Asian American alone

But the past evils amongst white race since centuries

so the past evils within the white race was not present within the black race?! so all these crimes are a product of the white race?! but yet you do know that all races are descendant of the black man, right?! you need to stop writing rubbish!



Laws and Oder can discipline all races called them Arabs ,European,Jews,African etc

We are humanity created by one God with blood!

ask your fukcing god if he told you that it was ok to discriminate and judge people based on their races! you are misinformed and lost!



When there is a better and good standards of living amongst Nigerian in Nigeria

We can blend to any situation in life!

let ALL Africans get good standards of living 1st before you can arrogantly come here and expect whatever nonsense from these same Africans.



Nothing stopping an edo man from marrying hausa or Igbo and verse visa !

Is a matter of civilisation ,choice and tolerance

you mean the same tolerance that has you look down and talk poo of other races?!



Ending corruption in Nigeria and amongst Nigerians will automatically made Nigerian under 10 years a look like all developed countries of the world

pls, care to share what other problems you can solve with your magic wand... as if it would be "that" easy to eradicate corruption, arrant nonsense!



But, will the white European supremacist welcome and allowed the development of African countries ?

100% NO

How can they sell the Arms,grow their secret safe heaven Banks

Gold,diamond and Gas ,oil etc ?

you CANT be an hypocrite and take from that white race only what fits your agenda, then turn around and blame that same white race for whatever issues you have in your own life... thats not only foolish, but a waste of life. i suggest you FIRST start to love Africans, regardless of the life they live, instead of thinking that unless they live the life YOU desire for themselves, they are not up to your standard to be proudly called AFRICANS. we are all great, whether if we say HI to others or not, whether we work towards making Africa great or not, whether YOU like it or not!



The ball is in our hands (black race all over the world)

the ball has ALWAYS been in our hands!



To choosing poverty and hunger or development and abundance

ARRANT BASELESS NONSENSE!!!!

many are marrying women from other countries and you shouldnt take the actions of a few cheap lazy bastards (who buy women) to judge a whole nation!

are you saying that he CANT marry these women OR shouldnt you just accept that he CHOSE to do so because it is an easier path for his life?!

the joke here is to take these people as example while many marry other races, and there is absolutely NOTHING wrong with that.

are these the people upon which we should copy our lives now?! you make very little intelligent sense

if this is what you desire for your life then so be it, but DO NOT believe that we all have the same desires in our lives. let each and everyone decide what is the priorities in their lives!

so many Africans dont give a DAMN about Africa, because they have other more pressing PRIORITIES in their lives, and thats ok. before people can focus on Africa, i'd rather they focus of bettering their own direct lives (food, shelter, job and most importantly HAPPINESS)

its deluded people like you that think that all Africans are live the same lives, therefore should desire the same things.

ALL races are blessed, get you damn facts RIGHT, instead of writing rubbish!

says who?! so because we dont say hi to fukcing strangers abroad AND/OR we decide to marry whoever we feel like it AND/OR we rather focus on our selves than Africa, we suddenly dont know how worth?! you are indeed a comedian!

whoever is in power in any African country (nigeria included) was elected BY THE PEOPLE!!! and as much as you may think your say has more value than others, these elected people are the choice of the citizen... and if they are wrong president then let the same people vote them out of office.

so we are not blessed any longer?! lol

why you always want to compare yourself with white people... you got an inferiority complex while you should look at the white race for what it is....exactly the same as the black race!

so now you want to make us believe that all these crimes are a result of white people, and there was no crimes in ancient Africa?!

bro, get real! were you not the one looking up and using WHITE PEOPLE as the perfect beings at the beginning of this senseless post?! you must be bipolar!

so the past evils within the white race was not present within the black race?! so all these crimes are a product of the white race?! but yet you do know that all races are descendant of the black man, right?! you need to stop writing rubbish!

ask your fukcing god if he told you that it was ok to discriminate and judge people based on their races! you are misinformed and lost!

let ALL Africans get good standards of living 1st before you can arrogantly come here and expect whatever nonsense from these same Africans.

you mean the same tolerance that has you look down and talk poo of other races?!

pls, care to share what other problems you can solve with your magic wand... as if it would be "that" easy to eradicate corruption, arrant nonsense!

you CANT be an hypocrite and take from that white race only what fits your agenda, then turn around and blame that same white race for whatever issues you have in your own life... thats not only foolish, but a waste of life. i suggest you FIRST start to love Africans, regardless of the life they live, instead of thinking that unless they live the life YOU desire for themselves, they are not up to your standard to be proudly called AFRICANS. we are all great, whether if we say HI to others or not, whether we work towards making Africa great or not, whether YOU like it or not!

the ball has ALWAYS been in our hands!

nobody conscientiously chooses to be hungry and poor.

The man was railing against disunity while at the same time exposing his tribalistic mindset.

Core tribalist are actually better than this two-faced "human rights" fighter. 1 Like

omoharry:

True talk my brother.I have had that same experience before.After being ignored by several blacks, i finally locked up..I think the black race is mentally troubled. I love you sister

Adieza:





The man has a point. Very valid point.

at least I learnt smtin... "witches can't cross the ocean"

MrBrownJay1:





ARRANT BASELESS NONSENSE!!!!

many are marrying women from other countries and you shouldnt take the actions of a few cheap lazy bastards (who buy women) to judge a whole nation!







are you saying that he CANT marry these women OR shouldnt you just accept that he CHOSE to do so because it is an easier path for his life?!

the joke here is to take these people as example while many marry other races, and there is absolutely NOTHING wrong with that.







are these the people upon which we should copy our lives now?! you make very little intelligent sense







if this is what you desire for your life then so be it, but DO NOT believe that we all have the same desires in our lives. let each and everyone decide what is the priorities in their lives!

so many Africans dont give a DAMN about Africa, because they have other more pressing PRIORITIES in their lives, and thats ok. before people can focus on Africa, i'd rather they focus of bettering their own direct lives (food, shelter, job and most importantly HAPPINESS)

its deluded people like you that think that all Africans are live the same lives, therefore should desire the same things.







ALL races are blessed, get you damn facts RIGHT, instead of writing rubbish!







says who?! so because we dont say hi to fukcing strangers abroad AND/OR we decide to marry whoever we feel like it AND/OR we rather focus on our selves than Africa, we suddenly dont know how worth?! you are indeed a comedian!







whoever is in power in any African country (nigeria included) was elected BY THE PEOPLE!!! and as much as you may think your say has more value than others, these elected people are the choice of the citizen... and if they are wrong president then let the same people vote them out of office.







so we are not blessed any longer?! lol







why you always want to compare yourself with white people... you got an inferiority complex while you should look at the white race for what it is....exactly the same as the black race!







so now you want to make us believe that all these crimes are a result of white people, and there was no crimes in ancient Africa?!

bro, get real! were you not the one looking up and using WHITE PEOPLE as the perfect beings at the beginning of this senseless post?! you must be bipolar!







so the past evils within the white race was not present within the black race?! so all these crimes are a product of the white race?! but yet you do know that all races are descendant of the black man, right?! you need to stop writing rubbish!







ask your fukcing god if he told you that it was ok to discriminate and judge people based on their races! you are misinformed and lost!







let ALL Africans get good standards of living 1st before you can arrogantly come here and expect whatever nonsense from these same Africans.







you mean the same tolerance that has you look down and talk poo of other races?!







pls, care to share what other problems you can solve with your magic wand... as if it would be "that" easy to eradicate corruption, arrant nonsense!







you CANT be an hypocrite and take from that white race only what fits your agenda, then turn around and blame that same white race for whatever issues you have in your own life... thats not only foolish, but a waste of life. i suggest you FIRST start to love Africans, regardless of the life they live, instead of thinking that unless they live the life YOU desire for themselves, they are not up to your standard to be proudly called AFRICANS. we are all great, whether if we say HI to others or not, whether we work towards making Africa great or not, whether YOU like it or not!







the ball has ALWAYS been in our hands!







nobody conscientiously chooses to be hungry and poor. Take it easy brother.

MrBrownJay1:





ok then, let us all "assume" that black people abroad dont say "hi" (or smile at us, for no damn fukcing reason) because we are not united... as if thats what they do in Africa, or thats a trait that we should automatically get embedded in our dna as soon as someone catches a plane to the west.

An average Black people usually see salutation as a big deal-an act of Obeisance which behooves on the younger person to render to the older person... But the white people don't see it that way, the reason you would see an older white man been the first to greet his junior



But hear, try not to greet your auntie first, she would remind you with a dirty slap to reboot your brain box An average Black people usually see salutation as a big deal-an act of Obeisance which behooves on the younger person to render to the older person... But the white people don't see it that way, the reason you would see an older white man been the first to greet his juniorBut hear, try not to greet your auntie first, she would remind you with a dirty slap to reboot your brain box

Oga ade,what is the matter gan gan,all dis epistle wey you write,no time to read.....go straight to d point,wht do you want.

omoharry:

True talk my brother.I have had that same experience before. After being ignored by several blacks, i finally locked up..I think the black race is mentally troubled.

I struggle to see how just because you were allegedly ignored by a few black people, you now conclude that the black race is ''mentally troubled''. Do black people have to smile and talk to every black person they meet overseas simply because they are black?



There are some Africans living overseas who live and work in environments where 99.9% of their colleagues are white, it's only natural for them to feel naturally attracted to white people. In addition, the average African immigrant is preoccupied with working as many hours as possible, they do not have the time to mingle with their fellow Africans beyond when it's absolutely necessary. It has nothing to do with 'slave mentality', everyone has the freewill to mix with whoever they choose to regardless of that person's skin colour. I struggle to see how just because you were allegedly ignored by a few black people, you now conclude that the black race is ''mentally troubled''. Do black people have to smile and talk to every black person they meet overseas simply because they are black?There are some Africans living overseas who live and work in environments where 99.9% of their colleagues are white, it's only natural for them to feel naturally attracted to white people. In addition, the average African immigrant is preoccupied with working as many hours as possible, they do not have the time to mingle with their fellow Africans beyond when it's absolutely necessary. It has nothing to do with 'slave mentality', everyone has the freewill to mix with whoever they choose to regardless of that person's skin colour.

omoharry:

True talk my brother.I have had that same experience before.After being ignored by several blacks, i finally locked up..I think the black race is mentally troubled.



Except for me my dear friend. I have seen a fair share of this mental issues here and there. I think the problems lies with our hatred for reading. After graduating from schools, people stopped reading and their mind does not grow beyond the point they stopped in school. Without continuously reading and upgrading the memory banks, we become less than humans. And that is exactly what is happening in the country now. Except for me my dear friend. I have seen a fair share of this mental issues here and there. I think the problems lies with our hatred for reading. After graduating from schools, people stopped reading and their mind does not grow beyond the point they stopped in school. Without continuously reading and upgrading the memory banks, we become less than humans. And that is exactly what is happening in the country now.

claremont:



There are some Africans living overseas who live and work in environments where 99.9% of their colleagues are white, it's only natural for them to feel naturally attracted to white people. You mean, Oreos? You mean, Oreos?

I think black people have crab mentality .crabs and lobsters are delicious by the way.



For one ,most black nations / communities are underdeveloped and disorganized and most black people in this world are poor . Black people have a bad image and history and also feel innately/subconsciously inferior to lighter skin. Eastern Europe , south Asia and parts of Latin america may also be slightly susceptible to crab mentality due to poverty and inferiority .