|I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by Adieza(m): 3:20pm
My expectation from Nigerians is very tamed. I have to have low expectation in order to be sane. When I started this movement in Nigeria I foolishly thought people will respond fast to mental liberation movement because I felt they have suffered enough and nobody wants to stay in such situation forever. Now I know suffering has no limitation.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=261459754360140&id=158338594672257
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by pelo99: 3:25pm
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by omoharry(f): 3:33pm
True talk my brother.I have had that same experience before.After being ignored by several blacks, i finally locked up..I think the black race is mentally troubled.
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by MrBrownJay1(m): 3:56pm
when some people are struggling to make ends meet, you now want them to come and chit chat with you and smile when their main focus in life is to figure out how they gonna quench their empty stomach....lol!
by looking down on what african brothas are doing, using these isolated cases to judge the whole nation, this man indirectlykeeps this nonsense well alive...
here is a clue:
- if you meet blacks in the street and they avoid eye contact, then just say "Hi" and see how they will respond.
- why would Africans marry each other when they have the choice to marry from different races?! are you saying that blacks MUST marry blacks?!
- before people can fight for a common cause, they should have the same cause in mind... and sadly, their next meal is the only common cause in Nigeria!
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by Adieza(m): 5:19pm
MrBrownJay1:This is where you gat it wrong sir
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by MrBrownJay1(m): 5:28pm
Adieza:
ok then, let us all "assume" that black people abroad dont say "hi" (or smile at us, for no damn fukcing reason) because we are not united... as if thats what they do in Africa, or thats a trait that we should automatically get embedded in our dna as soon as someone catches a plane to the west.
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by Adieza(m): 6:25pm
MrBrownJay1:My brother
If Donald Trump failed to marry black American or Western European American from Europe?
He only married Eastern European women based on the easy exploitation and poverty inclined regions of women and to the manipulation of a look like slaves
Just like they do to Thailand or Philippines women
Donald Trump can't marry a white Western European American from Uk,germany or Scandinavian based on the fundamental human rights (50/50 rights ) or more rights to the women in the western countries
Clinton,Bush,bill gate etc are in the same group!
The only problem with African is that we are corrupt and we should think more on how we developed our continent instead of individualism!
Black race are naturally blessed by God!
But we don't no our worth and blessing based on our upbringing !
That needs to change!
We need a strong leader like Kagame of Rwanda or Rawlings of Ghanaian or late Ghadafi
Not as dictators but strong!
Black race are stubborn but can be blended by strong laws and order
Just like in Europe and America
White peoples are more heartless then black race
But strong laws made them disciplined and to be humble!
Robbery,kidnapping,Scammers,corruption,stealing are all #English language and made by English people or other European and they are not Igbo or hausa language!
Placing videos camera on all shopping centres in Europe and America is not because of African ,Arabs or Asian American alone
But the past evils amongst white race since centuries
Laws and Oder can discipline all races called them Arabs ,European,Jews,African etc
We are humanity created by one God with blood!
When there is a better and good standards of living amongst Nigerian in Nigeria
We can blend to any situation in life!
Nothing stopping an edo man from marrying hausa or Igbo and verse visa !
Is a matter of civilisation ,choice and tolerance
Ending corruption in Nigeria and amongst Nigerians will automatically made Nigerian under 10 years a look like all developed countries of the world
But, will the white European supremacist welcome and allowed the development of African countries ?
100% NO
How can they sell the Arms,grow their secret safe heaven Banks
Gold,diamond and Gas ,oil etc ?
The ball is in our hands (black race all over the world)
To choosing poverty and hunger or development and abundance
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:39pm
Adieza:
ARRANT BASELESS NONSENSE!!!!
many are marrying women from other countries and you shouldnt take the actions of a few cheap lazy bastards (who buy women) to judge a whole nation!
Donald Trump can't marry a white Western European American from Uk,germany or Scandinavian based on the fundamental human rights (50/50 rights ) or more rights to the women in the western countries
are you saying that he CANT marry these women OR shouldnt you just accept that he CHOSE to do so because it is an easier path for his life?!
the joke here is to take these people as example while many marry other races, and there is absolutely NOTHING wrong with that.
Clinton,Bush,bill gate etc are in the same group!
are these the people upon which we should copy our lives now?! you make very little intelligent sense
The only problem with African is that we are corrupt and we should think more on how we developed our continent instead of individualism!
if this is what you desire for your life then so be it, but DO NOT believe that we all have the same desires in our lives. let each and everyone decide what is the priorities in their lives!
so many Africans dont give a DAMN about Africa, because they have other more pressing PRIORITIES in their lives, and thats ok. before people can focus on Africa, i'd rather they focus of bettering their own direct lives (food, shelter, job and most importantly HAPPINESS)
its deluded people like you that think that all Africans are live the same lives, therefore should desire the same things.
Black race are naturally blessed by God!
ALL races are blessed, get you damn facts RIGHT, instead of writing rubbish!
But we don't no our worth and blessing based on our upbringing !
says who?! so because we dont say hi to fukcing strangers abroad AND/OR we decide to marry whoever we feel like it AND/OR we rather focus on our selves than Africa, we suddenly dont know how worth?! you are indeed a comedian!
We need a strong leader like Kagame of Rwanda or Rawlings of Ghanaian or late Ghadafi
whoever is in power in any African country (nigeria included) was elected BY THE PEOPLE!!! and as much as you may think your say has more value than others, these elected people are the choice of the citizen... and if they are wrong president then let the same people vote them out of office.
Black race are stubborn but can be blended by strong laws and order
so we are not blessed any longer?! lol
White peoples are more heartless then black race
why you always want to compare yourself with white people... you got an inferiority complex while you should look at the white race for what it is....exactly the same as the black race!
Robbery,kidnapping,Scammers,corruption,stealing are all #English language and made by English people or other European and they are not Igbo or hausa language!
so now you want to make us believe that all these crimes are a result of white people, and there was no crimes in ancient Africa?!
bro, get real! were you not the one looking up and using WHITE PEOPLE as the perfect beings at the beginning of this senseless post?! you must be bipolar!
Placing videos camera on all shopping centres in Europe and America is not because of African ,Arabs or Asian American alone
so the past evils within the white race was not present within the black race?! so all these crimes are a product of the white race?! but yet you do know that all races are descendant of the black man, right?! you need to stop writing rubbish!
Laws and Oder can discipline all races called them Arabs ,European,Jews,African etc
ask your fukcing god if he told you that it was ok to discriminate and judge people based on their races! you are misinformed and lost!
When there is a better and good standards of living amongst Nigerian in Nigeria
let ALL Africans get good standards of living 1st before you can arrogantly come here and expect whatever nonsense from these same Africans.
Nothing stopping an edo man from marrying hausa or Igbo and verse visa !
you mean the same tolerance that has you look down and talk poo of other races?!
Ending corruption in Nigeria and amongst Nigerians will automatically made Nigerian under 10 years a look like all developed countries of the world
pls, care to share what other problems you can solve with your magic wand... as if it would be "that" easy to eradicate corruption, arrant nonsense!
But, will the white European supremacist welcome and allowed the development of African countries ?
you CANT be an hypocrite and take from that white race only what fits your agenda, then turn around and blame that same white race for whatever issues you have in your own life... thats not only foolish, but a waste of life. i suggest you FIRST start to love Africans, regardless of the life they live, instead of thinking that unless they live the life YOU desire for themselves, they are not up to your standard to be proudly called AFRICANS. we are all great, whether if we say HI to others or not, whether we work towards making Africa great or not, whether YOU like it or not!
The ball is in our hands (black race all over the world)
the ball has ALWAYS been in our hands!
To choosing poverty and hunger or development and abundance
nobody conscientiously chooses to be hungry and poor.
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by Sighte(f): 7:46pm
They are just jealous
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by ovieokodhi(m): 7:46pm
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by ivolt: 7:48pm
The man was railing against disunity while at the same time exposing his tribalistic mindset.
Core tribalist are actually better than this two-faced "human rights" fighter.
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:49pm
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by Nma27(f): 7:54pm
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by siakhris(m): 7:55pm
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by yinkslinks(m): 7:55pm
I love you sister
omoharry:
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by drunkcow(m): 7:57pm
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by KRDE: 7:58pm
Everyone should have a right to marry the right person for them.
http://lostrib.com?afmc=36z
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by Fawklicant: 8:06pm
The man has a point. Very valid point.
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by classicfrank4u(m): 8:12pm
at least I learnt smtin... "witches can't cross the ocean"
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by zeenab(f): 8:13pm
Take it easy brother.
MrBrownJay1:
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by Sniper12: 8:14pm
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by Apina(m): 8:15pm
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by Ezionye(f): 8:16pm
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by Chukazu: 8:17pm
MrBrownJay1:
An average Black people usually see salutation as a big deal-an act of Obeisance which behooves on the younger person to render to the older person... But the white people don't see it that way, the reason you would see an older white man been the first to greet his junior
But hear, try not to greet your auntie first, she would remind you with a dirty slap to reboot your brain box
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by olu1759(m): 8:18pm
Oga ade,what is the matter gan gan,all dis epistle wey you write,no time to read.....go straight to d point,wht do you want.
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by claremont(m): 8:23pm
omoharry:
I struggle to see how just because you were allegedly ignored by a few black people, you now conclude that the black race is ''mentally troubled''. Do black people have to smile and talk to every black person they meet overseas simply because they are black?
There are some Africans living overseas who live and work in environments where 99.9% of their colleagues are white, it's only natural for them to feel naturally attracted to white people. In addition, the average African immigrant is preoccupied with working as many hours as possible, they do not have the time to mingle with their fellow Africans beyond when it's absolutely necessary. It has nothing to do with 'slave mentality', everyone has the freewill to mix with whoever they choose to regardless of that person's skin colour.
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by 5DMindset: 8:37pm
omoharry:
Except for me my dear friend. I have seen a fair share of this mental issues here and there. I think the problems lies with our hatred for reading. After graduating from schools, people stopped reading and their mind does not grow beyond the point they stopped in school. Without continuously reading and upgrading the memory banks, we become less than humans. And that is exactly what is happening in the country now.
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by logica(m): 8:38pm
claremont:You mean, Oreos?
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 8:43pm
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by hollywoodscape(m): 8:44pm
I think black people have crab mentality .crabs and lobsters are delicious by the way.
For one ,most black nations / communities are underdeveloped and disorganized and most black people in this world are poor . Black people have a bad image and history and also feel innately/subconsciously inferior to lighter skin. Eastern Europe , south Asia and parts of Latin america may also be slightly susceptible to crab mentality due to poverty and inferiority .
|Re: I Was Punished, Ostracized For 20 Years For Marrying A White Lady: Aroms Aigbehi by claremont(m): 8:47pm
logica:
That's a very derogatory slur.
