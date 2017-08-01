₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by Yomzzyblog: 3:31pm
Mavins artist, Reekado Banks, took to his Instagram page to share a picture of himself drinking water while sagging his jeans trouser.
He captioned the photo:
"Drink water and mind ur business… don’t forget to ease yourself too!"
He later got an epic reaction from his boss, Don Jazzy, who told him he should have worn the jeans at all.
He wrote:
"You for no just wear jeans o."
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/don-jazzy-reacts-to-reekado-banks.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by LordIsaac(m): 3:34pm
A function of terrible socialization....unfortunately, they stand as models for today's youth!
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:37pm
lol...
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by baski92(m): 3:43pm
Na today him don dey see am with the @ss down, self why react when no be small pikin be. person may no the different between wetin good for am and wetin bad
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by lofty900(m): 3:46pm
meanwhile i heard police is offering N1m reward for info leading to the re arrest of the ritualist who escaped from custody in port harcourt. My question is hw many people hv ever collected cash reward from naija police ? OurMumuDonDo
9 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by dollarcoolcat(m): 3:57pm
Lol baba is playing fatherly role for him mind
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by Teryfik(m): 4:02pm
WO....abeg free d guy..... na youthful exuberance fall on am
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by Seguntimmy(m): 4:10pm
After seeing that, reeky be like............
5 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by Neminc: 4:24pm
No be Don jazzy sign small boy turn am to big man? Jazzy abeg face your front, Reekado no be small boy again o. Na man him be and e fit choose wetin him wan do with him life
3 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by mexxmoney: 4:44pm
In the good old days, when an elder corrects u, you show remorse and promise never to repeat the act u were reprimanded for. These days our youth just respond to correction by posting your advice on social media and posting an LMAO, ROTFL, LOL or YOLO with it. No respect anymore.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by Narldon(f): 8:03pm
REEKADO BANKS...
LAST WARNING!
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by Nma27(f): 8:04pm
Sardine is now 300naira! Azu gbam gbam! Somefin I use to buy 80naira fa!
8 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by DeBret(m): 8:04pm
Oga Donjazzy When You Go Marry
3 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by L0NGFELLOW1(m): 8:05pm
lol
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by gurunlocker: 8:05pm
So wetin make we do now? fry stone?
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by kings09(m): 8:05pm
Neminc:Better look for ur sense of humor, its lost
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by Leomidas46(m): 8:05pm
lool
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by Stellie(f): 8:05pm
The pic is even annoying...y wear a trouser when u wud drag it down to show ur underwear??.. See his cheap boxers sef....
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by DeBret(m): 8:07pm
kings09:What can make you talk/quote/react like this
Hmmmmmmm
Frustration I guess
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by ojun50(m): 8:08pm
lofty900:police no be yr friend oh for dis kind matter, u talk u enter trouble
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by Nackzy: 8:08pm
Rekado na small boy now, and he's doing show biz
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by highness25(m): 8:08pm
Yomzzyblog:we don't have hope in our educational sector, ASUU has gone on exile. Please, any job around? Lemme know. Back to the topic, has life, his business. God, just a job
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:13pm
Imagine his response "lmao"....
Awon omoyi oni resket kobo mo
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by MICHEALADEX(m): 8:17pm
highness25:
Now I see y ASUU must not go on strike "has life"
As a matter of fact they should be working 24/7 on you
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by jashar(f): 8:17pm
Za boss has spoken
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by GloryCardinal(m): 8:18pm
This one NA fp wetin concern us with his life?
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by smith666999(m): 8:20pm
baski92:
.wat r u even typing?
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by specialmati(m): 8:20pm
what a country
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by roqrules04(m): 8:21pm
All for the media shiorr
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by lofty900(m): 8:21pm
ojun50:i dey tell u
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) by Sighte(f): 8:23pm
Uncle Nosa
