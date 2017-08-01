Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Reacts To Reekado Banks Sagging His Trouser (Photo) (11903 Views)

Mavins artist, Reekado Banks, took to his Instagram page to share a picture of himself drinking water while sagging his jeans trouser.



He captioned the photo:



"Drink water and mind ur business… don’t forget to ease yourself too!"

He later got an epic reaction from his boss, Don Jazzy, who told him he should have worn the jeans at all.



He wrote:



"You for no just wear jeans o."





A function of terrible socialization....unfortunately, they stand as models for today's youth!

lol...

Na today him don dey see am with the @ss down, self why react when no be small pikin be. person may no the different between wetin good for am and wetin bad

meanwhile i heard police is offering N1m reward for info leading to the re arrest of the ritualist who escaped from custody in port harcourt. My question is hw many people hv ever collected cash reward from naija police ? OurMumuDonDo

Lol baba is playing fatherly role for him mind 1 Like

WO....abeg free d guy..... na youthful exuberance fall on am

After seeing that, reeky be like............ 5 Likes

No be Don jazzy sign small boy turn am to big man? Jazzy abeg face your front, Reekado no be small boy again o. Na man him be and e fit choose wetin him wan do with him life 3 Likes

In the good old days, when an elder corrects u, you show remorse and promise never to repeat the act u were reprimanded for. These days our youth just respond to correction by posting your advice on social media and posting an LMAO, ROTFL, LOL or YOLO with it. No respect anymore. 9 Likes 1 Share









Azu gbam gbam! Somefin I use to buy 80naira fa! Sardine is now 300naira!

Oga Donjazzy When You Go Marry 3 Likes

lol

So wetin make we do now? fry stone? 1 Like

Neminc:

No be Don jazzy sign small boy turn am to big man? Jazzy abeg face your front, Reekado no be small boy again o. Na man him be and e fit choose wetin him wan do with him life Better look for ur sense of humor, its lost Better look for ur sense of humor, its lost 1 Like

lool

??.. See his cheap boxers sef.... The pic is even annoying...y wear a trouser when u wud drag it down to show ur underwear??.. See his cheap boxers sef....

kings09:

Better look for ur sense of humor, its lost What can make you talk/quote/react like this











Hmmmmmmm

Frustration I guess

What can make you talk/quote/react like thisHmmmmmmmFrustration I guess

lofty900:

meanwhile i heard police is offering N1m reward for info leading to the re arrest of the ritualist who escaped from custody in port harcourt. My question is hw many people hv ever collected cash reward from naija police ? OurMumuDonDo police no be yr friend oh for dis kind matter, u talk u enter trouble police no be yr friend oh for dis kind matter, u talk u enter trouble

Rekado na small boy now, and he's doing show biz

Back to the topic, has life, his business.





Awon omoyi oni resket kobo mo Imagine his response "lmao"....Awon omoyi oni resket kobo mo

highness25:

Back to the topic, has life, his business.



Now I see y ASUU must not go on strike "has life"



As a matter of fact they should be working 24/7 on you Now I see y ASUU must not go on strike "has life"As a matter of fact they should be working 24/7 on you





Za boss has spoken

This one NA fp wetin concern us with his life?

baski92:

Na today him don dey see am with the @ss down, self why react when no be small pikin be. person may no the different between wetin good for am and wetin bad

.wat r u even typing? .wat r u even typing?

what a country

All for the media shiorr

ojun50:



police no be yr friend oh for dis kind matter, u talk u enter trouble i dey tell u i dey tell u