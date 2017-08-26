Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? (7524 Views)

Mine is:



Pweety.

Happy womb escape.

Nawti.

Xup.

Sup.

Lolzz.

Cox.

Hey.

KK.







What's yours?



Lalasticl.ala what's yours?

Slay queen

BornnAgainChild:

Slay queen

Yeah right. Wonder what they are slaying.

BleSSedMee:







Yeah right. Wonder what they are slaying.





I tire ooo

BUHARI

lakewealth:

BUHARI Hmm Hmm

LOL i hate dat word eehh...

K

Kk

Whatever



K

Kk

Whatever

Quite annoying

lalasticlala:

K Kk Whatever

I hate "K" with serious passion. I see it as an Insult

bleep

yh

bleep

yh

dry



happy abortion escape

happy womb escape

happy abortion escape

happy womb escape

Happy Earth strong whatever came from like can you not just simply say Happy Birthday. same with k, kk, IDK.... like can't you just type in full

Happy abortion escape is 2 bad, dat means d person is indirectly accusing my mum, sumtimes, I so wish I cn face my online frnds, dey shud say it face to face and get a rewarding slap

Buhari.. . Anytime I see that one my full system dey vex because hunger dey body

All tribalism words

buhari...

Afonja ipob Jew arewa flatinos FFK, Lau Mohammed and finally Fayose

Ibo



Afonja



Arewa



Igbo



Yoruba



Hausa 24 Likes 2 Shares

Afonja and Flatino



Afonja and Flatino

Once people start using these words just know that the argument has gone tribalistic and nothing constructive will come out of it.

End.time

End.time

Nmandi kanu

People being broke

















People being broke

See my signature/profile!!!



In Addy

Womb escape

Nvm

Morning

In Addy

Womb escape

Nvm

Morning

dont wory, never mind, ans suit urself...I hate it like mad esp when my gf tells me these words

Babymama, Girlfriend, Biafra, hmmmmm.....

1 Like

The one I hate most is not written. It's called "snub".

'Ain't' together with 'no', thinking the statement is still negative ..ain't is negative already ,no too is negative so together makes positive e.g

A) ain't gat no time

B) ain't love you no more

Lol what the Bleep!!! It disgusts me ,for God sake ain't gat no time means you have time .Ain't love u no more means you still love the person. 6 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala:

K

Kk

Whatever



Quite annoying

kkkkkkkkkk

kkkkkkkkkk

Warreffa