|What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by BleSSedMee(f): 4:00pm On Aug 25
Mine is:
Pweety.
Happy womb escape.
Nawti.
Xup.
Sup.
Lolzz.
Cox.
Hey.
KK.
What's yours?
Lalasticl.ala what's yours?
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:02pm On Aug 25
Slay queen
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by BleSSedMee(f): 4:04pm On Aug 25
BornnAgainChild:
Yeah right. Wonder what they are slaying.
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:09pm On Aug 25
BleSSedMee:
I tire ooo
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by lakewealth(m): 4:14pm On Aug 25
BUHARI
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by BleSSedMee(f): 4:23pm On Aug 25
lakewealth:Hmm
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by Samsimple(m): 4:49pm On Aug 25
LOL i hate dat word eehh...
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by lalasticlala(m): 9:56pm On Aug 25
K
Kk
Whatever
Quite annoying
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by Omotayor123(f): 10:21pm On Aug 25
lalasticlala:I hate "K" with serious passion. I see it as an Insult
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by lenovoboy: 11:11pm On Aug 25
bleep
yh
dry
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by ibukunoluwat(f): 11:28pm On Aug 25
I dunno where all this
happy abortion escape
happy womb escape
Happy Earth strong whatever came from like can you not just simply say Happy Birthday. same with k, kk, IDK.... like can't you just type in full
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by Zeze06(m): 1:11pm
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by TINALETC3(f): 1:11pm
Happy abortion escape is 2 bad, dat means d person is indirectly accusing my mum , sumtimes, I so wish I cn face my online frnds, dey shud say it face to face and get a rewarding slap
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by poKarin(m): 1:12pm
Buhari.. . Anytime I see that one my full system dey vex because hunger dey body
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by khalids: 1:12pm
All tribalism words
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by immortal145: 1:12pm
buhari...
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by prof1990(m): 1:12pm
Afonja ipob Jew arewa flatinos FFK, Lau Mohammed and finally Fayose
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by Dee60: 1:12pm
Ibo
Afonja
Arewa
Igbo
Yoruba
Hausa
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by Akuamia247: 1:12pm
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by eleojo23: 1:12pm
Afonja and Flatino
Once people start using these words just know that the argument has gone tribalistic and nothing constructive will come out of it.
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by cr7rooney10(m): 1:12pm
End.time
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by marxist88: 1:12pm
Nmandi kanu
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by Bitcoin1000(f): 1:12pm
People being broke
See my signature/profile!!!
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by sod09(m): 1:12pm
K
In Addy
Womb escape
Nvm
Morning
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by Ddonoflife(m): 1:12pm
dont wory, never mind, ans suit urself...I hate it like mad esp when my gf tells me these words
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by Guruboi(m): 1:12pm
Babymama, Girlfriend, Biafra, hmmmmm.....
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by VickyRotex(f): 1:14pm
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by eyeon(m): 1:14pm
The one I hate most is not written. It's called "snub".
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by GdexFolami(m): 1:14pm
'Ain't' together with 'no', thinking the statement is still negative ..ain't is negative already ,no too is negative so together makes positive e.g
A) ain't gat no time
B) ain't love you no more
Lol what the Bleep!!! It disgusts me ,for God sake ain't gat no time means you have time .Ain't love u no more means you still love the person.
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by VickyRotex(f): 1:15pm
lalasticlala:
kkkkkkkkkk
Warreffa
|Re: What Words Do You Hate Seeing On Social Media? by RRWraith(m): 1:15pm
Haterz.
even those that dont have 5naira or any notable achievement in life will still be talking about haters
