PHOTONEWS: Buhari receives in audience 36 State Governors led by Chairman Nigerian Governors' Forum Abubakar Yari Gov of Zamfara State - See Photos



















Fayose, is not feeling well ni oo. 8 Likes

Apesin of Ado-Ekiti is very busy!! 11 Likes 1 Share

He was attending to somethin more important than ds unproductive meeting.Possibily,his coronation as apesin of ado ek 20 Likes 1 Share

Fayose cant be there because he is a president in himself. Others are pretending to love the vegetables. He his the only one that can tell the vegetable to resign and still stand by his words. Gullible governors 26 Likes

He is a busy man 3 Likes

He can't stand d sight of some governors who are delivering in their states. He is constantly intimidated by people who are above him, dats y he tries to drag them down to his level at each given opportunity. He makes d whole thing personal, and that is never a good thing, it clouds ur judgement. There are times when political differences are supposed to take a back seat, nd national interest takes precedence. 15 Likes 1 Share

Fayose is being petty. Is this his own way of opposition politics? 9 Likes 1 Share

God has answered Nigerian prayers. This series of meetings is an evidence that our president is back and better. May the name of Lord Jesus Christ be praised forever and silent every enemy of this country. 18 Likes 2 Shares

God has answered Nigerian prayers. This series of meetings is an evidence that our president is back and better. May the name of Lord Jesus Christ be praised forever and silent every enemy of this country. Suffering and smiling kontinuu Suffering and smiling kontinuu 9 Likes

I know Fayose is avoiding meeting Buhari just for personal and not patriotic reasons,but his consistency in keeping with his word not to attend any meeting headed by Buhari is astounding. 6 Likes 1 Share

Dem no dey sell pomo for dia na...plus dem no dey allow short knicker, so wetin fayose dey find for dia? 11 Likes

Suffering and smiling kontinuu

Suffering and crying, will you keep quiet? 1 Like

Why I didn’t attend Buhari’s meeting with governors – Fayose (A Must Read)



The governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose in a tweet on Friday has explained why he did not attend the meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with the 36 states governors at the State House.











Why I didn't attend Buhari's meeting with governors – Fayose (A Must Read)

The governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose in a tweet on Friday has explained why he did not attend the meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with the 36 states governors at the State House.

I love this man 2 Likes

Abeg don't mind dem.... With all d meetings he has been holding, we are yet to see d result.... 1 Like

How can there be 36 state Governors present when Fayose wasn't there ? 1 Like

Udom Emmanuel ... I see you, Na 2yrs remain ooo, beta stop following godswill n plan for your season 2

The President Designer must be a bad ass designer.... 2 Likes

Abi he has start frying ponmo niii Where is Fayose pictureAbi he has start frying ponmo niii

Just like when Our Saviour appeared to his disciples in a room....To cure Thomas's doubt.



...Oya wey all of una wey say I don die, come give me a hug.... and see if your hands will pass through me.







