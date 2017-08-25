₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by solaugo1: 5:00pm
PHOTONEWS: Buhari receives in audience 36 State Governors led by Chairman Nigerian Governors' Forum Abubakar Yari Gov of Zamfara State - See Photos
https://news.assure.ng/president-buhari-receives-audience-36-state-governors-fayose-absent-see-photos/
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by AtkinsPlanet(m): 5:02pm
Fayose, is not feeling well ni oo.
8 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by Pjelafe(m): 5:02pm
It's ok.
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 5:03pm
Apesin of Ado-Ekiti is very busy!!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by bobby86(m): 5:11pm
He was attending to somethin more important than ds unproductive meeting.Possibily,his coronation as apesin of ado ek
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by rexchazy: 5:14pm
Fayose cant be there because he is a president in himself. Others are pretending to love the vegetables. He his the only one that can tell the vegetable to resign and still stand by his words. Gullible governors
26 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by Young03(m): 5:21pm
He is a busy man
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by asfrank(m): 5:36pm
He can't stand d sight of some governors who are delivering in their states. He is constantly intimidated by people who are above him, dats y he tries to drag them down to his level at each given opportunity. He makes d whole thing personal, and that is never a good thing, it clouds ur judgement. There are times when political differences are supposed to take a back seat, nd national interest takes precedence.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by Ajibel(m): 5:39pm
Fayose is being petty. Is this his own way of opposition politics?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by muykem: 5:40pm
God has answered Nigerian prayers. This series of meetings is an evidence that our president is back and better. May the name of Lord Jesus Christ be praised forever and silent every enemy of this country.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by tuniski: 5:43pm
muykem:Suffering and smiling kontinuu
9 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by doctokwus: 5:45pm
I know Fayose is avoiding meeting Buhari just for personal and not patriotic reasons,but his consistency in keeping with his word not to attend any meeting headed by Buhari is astounding.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by demolinka(m): 6:01pm
Dem no dey sell pomo for dia na...plus dem no dey allow short knicker, so wetin fayose dey find for dia?
11 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by jahsharon: 6:44pm
tuniski:
Suffering and crying, will you keep quiet?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by akthedream(m): 7:05pm
Fayose the shameless man....
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by solaugo1: 7:21pm
Why I didn’t attend Buhari’s meeting with governors – Fayose (A Must Read)
The governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose in a tweet on Friday has explained why he did not attend the meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with the 36 states governors at the State House.
https://news.assure.ng/why-i-didnt-attend-buharis-meeting-with-governors-fayose-a-must-read/
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by dingbang(m): 7:28pm
Gbamest....
I love this man
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by uwa1(m): 7:33pm
Abeg don't mind dem.... With all d meetings he has been holding, we are yet to see d result....
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by FutureLeader00: 7:41pm
na bastard
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by Oothman(m): 8:03pm
How can there be 36 state Governors present when Fayose wasn't there ?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by Sighte(f): 8:08pm
Long live Nigeria
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:09pm
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by Lordsocrates: 8:10pm
Udom Emmanuel ... I see you, Na 2yrs remain ooo, beta stop following godswill n plan for your season 2
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by gurunlocker: 8:10pm
The President Designer must be a bad ass designer....
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by Narldon(f): 8:10pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by DeBret(m): 8:10pm
Where is Fayose picture
Abi he has start frying ponmo niii
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by drunkcow(m): 8:11pm
me right now af
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 8:11pm
Just like when Our Saviour appeared to his disciples in a room....To cure Thomas's doubt.
...Oya wey all of una wey say I don die, come give me a hug.... and see if your hands will pass through me.
To those wey go abuse me now
PS: I no well oo & I'm not partisan.
Nor vex
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by Ghokes(m): 8:12pm
Lol
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by solaugo1: 8:12pm
Federal Government Academy Suleja 2017/2018 Provisional Admission List - See Full List
https://ncee.assure.ng/federal-government-academy-suleja-20172018-provisional-admission-list-see-full-list/
|Re: President Buhari Receives State Governors (Photos) by EntMirror: 8:12pm
I'm seeing something dry.
