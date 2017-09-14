₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ajax vs Manchester United: Europa League Final (0 - 2) On 24th May 2017 / Manchester United Vs Fc Rostov Europa League (1 - 0) On 16th March 2017 / Manchester United Vs FC Midtjylland: Europa League (5 - 1) On 25th Feb 2016
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Assensio(m): 8:28pm
anybody watching arsenal is a waste..mumu players wit mumu team and mumu supporters
3 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by networkG: 8:28pm
2.5 sure
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by fabulousfortune(m): 8:32pm
Assensio:Shut ur trap!
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by enemyofprogress: 8:34pm
lifezone247:assnal don start their ojoro
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by WapStar: 8:35pm
sunisonflex29:
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by WapStar: 8:36pm
[]
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Assensio(m): 8:39pm
fabulousfortune:e pain u abi..u must b arsenal fan..sorry ooo
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by patoski39(m): 8:41pm
Sheikwonder:guy abeg make I send ma acct details.. God go bless u
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by szen(m): 8:42pm
hope say baba Wenger don collect past questions from Mou...I no wan hear story o
3 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Alphasoar(m): 8:46pm
Please who postponed this match, is it Arsenal or DSTV?
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by erico2k2(m): 8:56pm
Abeg who get link for this match Hit me, I nor dey house to watch Plzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Victornezzar: 8:58pm
Mods please remove dis from fp
u no see Madrid match put yesterday ahbi
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Omooba77: 8:58pm
erico2k2:
Match delayed by 1 hour, kickoff 9:05 pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Xlpacks(m): 9:01pm
Arsenal don cast
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Alphasoar(m): 9:03pm
Arsenal better win this match for once. After they have delayed us finish now
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by ForValour: 9:04pm
Arsenal to win with handicap
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by sunshineG(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:10pm
COYG!!
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 9:10pm
Sheikwonder:Pls I need games from you o. Edakun
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by MoraxLanre(m): 9:10pm
I pray they win this match, don't want arsenal fans to start to swear for arsene wenger again
Hm.mmmmmmmm, Arsenal 0- Awon arabi 1
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by ephraimlongkat: 9:11pm
0-0 uptil now. Hmmmm Wenger king of Europa
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Omooba77: 9:13pm
6 minutes gone in Arsenal first ever Europa game!
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by heskeyw(m): 9:13pm
This is amazing tbh. Arsenal being booed while in possession of the ball. Feels like an away match at the Emirates Stadium.
Lots of KÖLN fans got inside by forcing their way in, some bought tickets from Arsenal fans, other bought Arsenal t-shirts to get inside the stadium.
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by seunny4lif(m): 9:13pm
Thursday nite
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Charles4075(m): 9:14pm
We are here
7 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by danibliss(m): 9:14pm
Down Gunners!!! Up blues
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Cunninlinguist: 9:15pm
Goal ball
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Ofunaofu: 9:15pm
Arsenal FC! Welcome to Thursday night football
3 Likes 1 Share
