Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Assensio(m): 8:28pm
anybody watching arsenal is a waste..mumu players wit mumu team and mumu supporters

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by networkG: 8:28pm
2.5 sure
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by fabulousfortune(m): 8:32pm
Assensio:
anybody watching arsenal is a waste..mumu players wit mumu team and mumu supporters
Shut ur trap!

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by enemyofprogress: 8:34pm
lifezone247:
Match delayed due to cloud trouble. Goal.com
assnal don start their ojoro
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by WapStar: 8:35pm
sunisonflex29:
chain.how the mighty yaff fallen..




arsenal why?


for the 1st time in 5 years,I took my gf out on a Tuesday night and she came visiting on Wednesday night. chain she was even surprised with the change cos she knows I always gv excuses that time..



chain..Wenger why
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by WapStar: 8:36pm
[]
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Assensio(m): 8:39pm
fabulousfortune:
Shut ur trap!
e pain u abi..u must b arsenal fan..sorry ooo
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by patoski39(m): 8:41pm
Sheikwonder:
Cash out or believe in Arsenal?
guy abeg make I send ma acct details.. God go bless u
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by szen(m): 8:42pm
grin hope say baba Wenger don collect past questions from Mou...I no wan hear story o

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Alphasoar(m): 8:46pm
Please who postponed this match, is it Arsenal or DSTV?
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by erico2k2(m): 8:56pm
Abeg who get link for this match Hit me, I nor dey house to watch Plzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Victornezzar: 8:58pm
Mods please remove dis from fp
u no see Madrid match put yesterday ahbi
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Omooba77: 8:58pm
erico2k2:
Abeg who get link for this match Hit me, I nor dey house to watch Plzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

Match delayed by 1 hour, kickoff 9:05 pm
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Xlpacks(m): 9:01pm
Arsenal don cast
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Alphasoar(m): 9:03pm
Arsenal better win this match for once. After they have delayed us finish now
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by ForValour: 9:04pm
Arsenal to win with handicap
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by sunshineG(m): 9:09pm
grin
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:10pm
COYG!!
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 9:10pm
Sheikwonder:
Cash out or believe in Arsenal?
Pls I need games from you o. Edakun cry
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by MoraxLanre(m): 9:10pm
I pray they win this match, don't want arsenal fans to start to swear for arsene wenger again shocked angry cheesy





Hm.mmmmmmmm, Arsenal 0- Awon arabi 1
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by ephraimlongkat: 9:11pm
0-0 uptil now. Hmmmm Wenger king of Europa
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Omooba77: 9:13pm
6 minutes gone in Arsenal first ever Europa game!
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by heskeyw(m): 9:13pm
This is amazing tbh. Arsenal being booed while in possession of the ball. Feels like an away match at the Emirates Stadium.
Lots of KÖLN fans got inside by forcing their way in, some bought tickets from Arsenal fans, other bought Arsenal t-shirts to get inside the stadium.

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by seunny4lif(m): 9:13pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin
Thursday nite grin grin grin grin
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Charles4075(m): 9:14pm
We are here

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by danibliss(m): 9:14pm
Down Gunners!!! tongue tongue tongue tongue tongue tongue Up blues
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Cunninlinguist: 9:15pm
Goal ball angry

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (0 - 1) -Live by Ofunaofu: 9:15pm
Arsenal FC! Welcome to Thursday night football

