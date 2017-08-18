₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,121 members, 3,750,206 topics. Date: Saturday, 26 August 2017 at 08:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) (10315 Views)
Liberian Teacher Murders Man Dating A Girl In His School, Rips Off His Intestine / Ebonyi Student Beats His School Girlfriend In Abakaliki, Ebonyi (Pics/Video) / Policemen Beat Man Who Refused Arrest In Rivers State. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:24pm On Aug 25
A teacher was disgraced and humiliated for allegedly trying to stop local government leaders from taking over a school as secretariat in Ogun state. The teacher was made to roll in dirty water for standing up to the Local Council Development Area LCDA.
Read what was shared by Badero-Olusola Oluwaseyi on Facebook;
This is a glimpse of what people face daily under the criminal gangs called leaders in Ilase, Ihunbo, Idiroko and other towns along our border towns in Ogun state. A school teacher that tried to stop the LCDA from taking over their school as secretariat received this treatment from the leaders of the town led by the LCDA vice chairman, Adesina Taiwo.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/teacher-humiliated-in-ogun-state-by-lcda.html
2 Shares
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:24pm On Aug 25
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by RZArecta(m): 6:27pm On Aug 25
What can I say ? It's Ogun state na
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by madridguy(m): 6:28pm On Aug 25
THIS IS WICKEDNESS AT HIGHEST ORDER.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by heendrix: 6:29pm On Aug 25
If I nor roll make them con beat me nonsense
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by TGoddess(f): 6:33pm On Aug 25
This is wicked!
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:54pm On Aug 25
skull miners come hear and masterbate
7 Likes
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by Jabioro: 8:44am
Ogun is civilized.. what kind of uncivilized action is this?
1 Like
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by Evablizin(f): 8:49am
My Lawd i would'nt mind if Rats chase me out of this country as long as i see myself in Toronto Canada no P
13 Likes
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by SaiNigeria: 11:58am
Afonjas forming Idi-amin ontop themselves
11 Likes
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by edeXede: 6:57pm
Bloggers cooking another lies and gullible mods will bring it to frontpage as usual.
Meanwhile, if the story is actually true, then the teacher deserves it. He was employed to teach and not to fight or oppose higher authority.. Leave the protest to the children and parents. Mumu teacher. I wonder what he is teaching his children
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by emamos: 6:57pm
.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by netbeans1(m): 6:58pm
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by Princenady(m): 6:59pm
This is what u get from a state which has d name of a deity and ruled by Association of Past Criminals.
Lemme keep quiet before they fine Seun 500k for hate speech
2 Likes
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by achieversbizpro(m): 7:00pm
BE EMPOWERED!! LEARN A SKILL AND MAKE A LIVING IN A ONE DAY TRAINING.INSTALLATION OF VEHICLE TRACKER,RECHARGE VOUCHER PRINTING (GLO,MTN,ETISALAT),CONVERT PETROL GENERATOR TO GAS GEN. VENUE:LAGOS(wed&sat)
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by Narldon(f): 7:00pm
AFONJA TOUTS AGAIN!
7 Likes
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by EponOjuku: 7:00pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
Na real master-bate. Keep typing trash when you refuse to get educated and your life dream is to be executed in an Asian prison.
Typical Biafrog illiterate.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by eyeview: 7:00pm
This should be looked into by the state govt and all the people found culpable sacked.
I urge all the teachers snd NUT to embark on a strike till the perpetuators of this dastardly act are brought to justice
1 Like
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by rafhell(m): 7:03pm
At least this is better than a certain governor that killed his people in owerri today
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by obaival(m): 7:04pm
Potopoto pple
1 Like
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by curiousmind11: 7:07pm
Wickedness! What a people called Nigerians! From East to West, North to South, all you see is man inhumanity to man. Oppression is the order of the day.
I ask again, what a CUNTry
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by Obudupikin: 7:10pm
A wiseman once said Nigeria is a Zoo.
I agree.
2 Likes
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by Myde4naija(m): 7:12pm
Can this be true?
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by Flashh: 7:13pm
Narldon:To whoop your àṣs just dey hungry me.
1 Like
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by RottenTomato: 7:13pm
Na dem! Brown roofians!
The great fall that oduduwa had where he bruised his conical skull on olumo rock while falling from the sky affected the thinking of people from the south-waste!
Nothing good comes from the wasteland!
Quote me and regret ur life!
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by PatriotTemidayo: 7:13pm
Useless public officer holders.
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by Tinynita(f): 7:13pm
this brought tears to my eyes.... this is just pure wickedness of the highest order
2 Likes
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by IpobExposed: 7:14pm
v
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by MVLOX(m): 7:14pm
Dis is barbaric
|Re: Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) by cleanniggi: 7:15pm
Sony C3
uk used
serious and interested person(s) should contact me on my number 08164178932
call me now for inspection
very clean and superb speed
sony xperia c3...
rush sale.
first come,first serve
call or text
uk use
My final price is 38k
serious minded person(s) should call me or text for faster response
For sale only
Auditor-general, Wife And Children Kidnapped In Abuja / A Businessman Rapes His Two Male Aides / EFCC Arraigns Eight Suspected Oil Thieves In Rivers State(photos)
Viewing this topic: issy4vic, Horlahwahle(m), benbella, taigee, Mukah1234(m), paix(m), joezzmann(m), Utchgirl(f), Ore000, ShabaJ(m), DoubbleD, jeisloh, icemania, tsannee(m), chygoz3(m), oloyede11(m), Afoskalex(m), Gentino(m), jonnyjustcome22, mainkendo, Obi88(m), Priwillo, quality01, cherriex(f), PatrickOkunima(m), ymmejay, Godsaves18(m), KSAfolabi(m), Jaqenhghar, iamokrazy, aooo(m), djlittlej(m), jurgyvideos, Xtfield(m), odalon, djeezy(m), Ashley86400, Mrjiz(m), shotuns, emeejinsm, Ginibaby877 and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16