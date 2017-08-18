Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Teacher Who Refused His School To Be Used As Secretariat In Ogun Punished (Pics) (10315 Views)

Read what was shared by Badero-Olusola Oluwaseyi on Facebook;



This is a glimpse of what people face daily under the criminal gangs called leaders in Ilase, Ihunbo, Idiroko and other towns along our border towns in Ogun state. A school teacher that tried to stop the LCDA from taking over their school as secretariat received this treatment from the leaders of the town led by the LCDA vice chairman, Adesina Taiwo.



cc; lalasticlala

What can I say ? It's Ogun state na 5 Likes 1 Share

THIS IS WICKEDNESS AT HIGHEST ORDER. 14 Likes 1 Share

If I nor roll make them con beat me nonsense

This is wicked!

skull miners come hear and masterbate 7 Likes

Ogun is civilized.. what kind of uncivilized action is this? 1 Like

My Lawd i would'nt mind if Rats chase me out of this country as long as i see myself in Toronto Canada no P 13 Likes

Afonjas forming Idi-amin ontop themselves 11 Likes





Bloggers cooking another lies and gullible mods will bring it to frontpage as usual.





Meanwhile, if the story is actually true, then the teacher deserves it. He was employed to teach and not to fight or oppose higher authority.. Leave the protest to the children and parents. Mumu teacher. I wonder what he is teaching his children

. 5 Likes 1 Share

This is what u get from a state which has d name of a deity and ruled by Association of Past Criminals.





Lemme keep quiet before they fine Seun 500k for hate speech 2 Likes

AFONJA TOUTS AGAIN!





7 Likes

DOUBLEWAHALA:

skull miners come hear and masterbate

Na real master-bate. Keep typing trash when you refuse to get educated and your life dream is to be executed in an Asian prison.



Na real master-bate. Keep typing trash when you refuse to get educated and your life dream is to be executed in an Asian prison.

Typical Biafrog illiterate.

This should be looked into by the state govt and all the people found culpable sacked.

I urge all the teachers snd NUT to embark on a strike till the perpetuators of this dastardly act are brought to justice 1 Like

At least this is better than a certain governor that killed his people in owerri today

Potopoto pple 1 Like

Wickedness! What a people called Nigerians! From East to West, North to South, all you see is man inhumanity to man. Oppression is the order of the day.



I ask again, what a CUNTry

A wiseman once said Nigeria is a Zoo.



I agree. 2 Likes

Can this be true?

To whoop your àṣs just dey hungry me. 1 Like





The great fall that oduduwa had where he bruised his conical skull on olumo rock while falling from the sky affected the thinking of people from the south-waste!



Nothing good comes from the wasteland!



The great fall that oduduwa had where he bruised his conical skull on olumo rock while falling from the sky affected the thinking of people from the south-waste!

Nothing good comes from the wasteland!

Quote me and regret ur life! Na dem! Brown roofians!

Useless public officer holders.

this brought tears to my eyes.... this is just pure wickedness of the highest order 2 Likes

v

Dis is barbaric