by barcitymedia: 6:29pm
Anambra Gubernatorial Election Aspirant, Mr Paul Chukwuma has been on hide zone since a Facebook User shared a photo of him at a local tour ahead of tomorrow's primaries.
According to the photo and Facebook Post, the aspirant shared some money to Akwa South Ward Chairman while he assure delegates that he shall settle them in a good way once they vote him in as the flag bearer for the All Progressive Party in the forthcoming Anambra Gubernatorial Election.
While the delegates repealed that he said he has been endorsed by APC National Party in Abuja after due consultation and payment.
http://theplatformnews.com/anambra-guber-aspirant-paul-chukwuma-shares-money-to-delegates-ahead-of-tomorrows-primaries-photo/
by omenkaLives(m): 6:33pm
His money his state, his life, his business.
Next!
by ojun50(m): 6:46pm
His money his state, his life, his business, his whala
Next
by emi14: 6:47pm
Southerners have no access road to Abuja. All the roads leading to Abuja administrative headquarters of one Nigeria from southwest or southeast are in deplorable conditions but Paul of APC is shamelessly sharing money instead of doing the needful.
by Partnerbiz3: 6:50pm
Nqwwo
by SonofDevil: 7:56pm
His money, his state, his life ,his business ,his trouble onto the next one
by RIPEnglish: 9:52pm
It is all politic scope in other to brought peoples vote when election started.
by lordnaruto: 9:53pm
j
by Mnewton(m): 9:54pm
Definition of democracy in Nigeria: Government of d rich by d rich and for d rich..
by goshen26: 9:54pm
Anyone sharing money during election does not have any good intention
Anyone collecting money from politicians is mentally sick.
Vieing for any post should not cost u more than 300k...may be for awareness in posters... Apart from the money paid for form...
Why are u sharing money if u r not going thr to steal?
Why are u collecting money if u want him/her to perform after winning the election
I know Nigeria will get it right one day
GOD BLESS IGBOS
GOD BLESS ANAMBRA
GOD BLESS NIGERIA..
mind u, I am from the side u usually called BROWN ROOF..
by polite2(m): 9:54pm
Crazy moments everywhere
by wunmi590(m): 9:55pm
I wonder when Nigerian politicians would stop sharing money to citizens before they can be voteded
by Franco93: 9:55pm
Chai! Polithiefians pity for us.
by cantok: 9:55pm
Beware of fake news
by auntysimbiat(f): 9:56pm
Mmm, na wa o
by wunmi590(m): 9:56pm
RIPEnglish:
by Eportal123(m): 9:58pm
Corrupt society
by canalily(m): 9:58pm
Is that not a form of corruption
by Juliette05(f): 9:58pm
Only pdp is corrupt, ABC are saints
by kinzubi20: 10:01pm
after we go say this one do any project for anambra people.
corrupt society.
by osemoses1234(m): 10:01pm
Nah your Moni ni share and still loose
by EagleScribes: 10:02pm
Na dem dem
Bia op. Is it Akwa or Awka? Ayam not understand
by tonio2wo: 10:02pm
omenkaLives:
If it were to be pdp candidate, I know ur response will be different from this.
by laraemi(f): 10:02pm
God help us
by venai(m): 10:03pm
Let him waste his money and go. Na our money sef.
by Protein0: 10:11pm
Court will be like "where is money in that picture" in the name of searching for "evidence" that's not lost
by ezex(m): 10:17pm
Hmm, this is not good at all..
by iphanyiuma(m): 10:21pm
The days of sharing money should be over by now
by Xfemt(m): 10:49pm
omenkaLives:idiot is dis all u ve to say
by Ladyjumong(f): 10:52pm
whats with sharing money to gain ground? all this politicians sha
by MTKbudapest(m): 10:59pm
paul paul why are you persecuting democracy?
by BabaRamotu1988: 11:17pm
omenkaLives:my guy is backkkkk welcome back omenkalives
following you immediately
