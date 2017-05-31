Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Paul Chukwuma Accused Of Sharing Money To Delegates - ThePlatFormNews (6531 Views)

"Pro-Buhari Supporters Caught Sharing Money In Abuja" - Deji Adeyanju / Kaka Shehu Lawan Sharing Money To Politicians (Photos) / Ezeugo Darlington Chukwuma, Soldier Killed By Boko Haram Insurgent In Maiduguri (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to the photo and Facebook Post, the aspirant shared some money to Akwa South Ward Chairman while he assure delegates that he shall settle them in a good way once they vote him in as the flag bearer for the All Progressive Party in the forthcoming Anambra Gubernatorial Election.



While the delegates repealed that he said he has been endorsed by APC National Party in Abuja after due consultation and payment.



http://theplatformnews.com/anambra-guber-aspirant-paul-chukwuma-shares-money-to-delegates-ahead-of-tomorrows-primaries-photo/ Anambra Gubernatorial Election Aspirant, Mr Paul Chukwuma has been on hide zone since a Facebook User shared a photo of him at a local tour ahead of tomorrow's primaries.According to the photo and Facebook Post, the aspirant shared some money to Akwa South Ward Chairman while he assure delegates that he shall settle them in a good way once they vote him in as the flag bearer for the All Progressive Party in the forthcoming Anambra Gubernatorial Election.While the delegates repealed that he said he has been endorsed by APC National Party in Abuja after due consultation and payment.

His money his state, his life, his business.



Next! 3 Likes

His money his state, his life, his business, his whala



Next 2 Likes

Southerners have no access road to Abuja. All the roads leading to Abuja administrative headquarters of one Nigeria from southwest or southeast are in deplorable conditions but Paul of APC is shamelessly sharing money instead of doing the needful. 2 Likes

Nqwwo

His money, his state, his life ,his business ,his trouble onto the next one

It is all politic scope in other to brought peoples vote when election started.

j

Definition of democracy in Nigeria: Government of d rich by d rich and for d rich..

Anyone sharing money during election does not have any good intention



Anyone collecting money from politicians is mentally sick.





Vieing for any post should not cost u more than 300k...may be for awareness in posters... Apart from the money paid for form...





Why are u sharing money if u r not going thr to steal?

Why are u collecting money if u want him/her to perform after winning the election



I know Nigeria will get it right one day



GOD BLESS IGBOS

GOD BLESS ANAMBRA

GOD BLESS NIGERIA..



mind u, I am from the side u usually called BROWN ROOF.. 1 Like

Crazy moments everywhere

I wonder when Nigerian politicians would stop sharing money to citizens before they can be voteded

Chai! Polithiefians pity for us.

Beware of fake news

Mmm, na wa o

RIPEnglish:

It is all politic scope in other to brought peoples vote when election started. 1 Like

Corrupt society

Is that not a form of corruption

Only pdp is corrupt, ABC are saints

after we go say this one do any project for anambra people.





corrupt society.

Nah your Moni ni share and still loose

Na dem dem



Bia op. Is it Akwa or Awka? Ayam not understand

omenkaLives:

His money his state, his life, his business.



Next!

If it were to be pdp candidate, I know ur response will be different from this. If it were to be pdp candidate, I know ur response will be different from this.

God help us

Let him waste his money and go. Na our money sef.

Court will be like "where is money in that picture" in the name of searching for "evidence" that's not lost 1 Like

Hmm, this is not good at all..

The days of sharing money should be over by now

omenkaLives:

His money his state, his life, his business.



Next! idiot is dis all u ve to say idiot is dis all u ve to say

all this politicians sha whats with sharing money to gain ground?all this politicians sha

paul paul why are you persecuting democracy?