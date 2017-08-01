₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by ChangeIsCostant: 7:21pm
Some internet fraudsters popularly known as 'Yahoo' boys have been apprehended by the Madina Divisional Police Command on Friday in Ghana. According to multiple online reports from Ghana, about twenty six of them including Nigerians are suspected to be engaged in cyber crime.
The suspects, whose ages range from 19 to 35 were picked up at a suburb of Ashale Botwe near Madina in the La-Nkwantanag/Madina municipality of Greater Accra.
The Police seized 33 laptops, 26 mobile phones, and a number of pen drives from the suspects.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/internet-fraudsters-arrested-at-madina-in-accra.html
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by ChangeIsCostant: 7:22pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by auntysimbiat(f): 7:31pm
good for them
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by ChangetheChange: 7:33pm
Wire Wire....Living things
CFO, BEC, cache cache
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 7:34pm
I know say na afonjas dem... wirewire gang
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 7:35pm
ChangetheChange:them wan be like monpha and aremogucci
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by NextGovernor(m): 7:35pm
Nazo. They wont work hard and earn legitimately.
I have always said if you wanna do illegal stuffs always do it to the Apex so they will celebrate you. Like Hushpuppi and Emoney them. Not these small small ones.
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by Isoko1stSon(m): 7:36pm
The only Way to Steal Legally is By Becoming An APC Member or A Unity Beggar, any oda Job d Police will Come After U Wdre in najia Or Ghana
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by abelprice(m): 7:57pm
.if u see d way these guys dey spend money for club eh.. u go feel lyk dissapoint... anyway man must hustle xo dey should free them after all d white don dupe Africans before.. payback time.. ..
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by naturalman: 7:59pm
Na dem....afonja
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by YorubaMuslims: 8:05pm
Afonjas destroying our remaining image is common in Ghana
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by O0XYGEN: 8:14pm
ChangeIsCostant:All of them are nigerians
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by ovadozes(m): 8:16pm
Yahoo boys, kidnappers, armed robbers, Nigerian politicians and Nigerian police all have one thing in common. RIPPING PEOPLE OFF THEIR LEGITIMATE EARNINGS.
Useless lazy and docile idiots, scum of the earth.
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by Isoko1stSon(m): 8:22pm
See D Difference, Why Nt Arrest This Yahoo Men Below :
Buhari
Saraki
Kwnakwanso
Obasanjo
T.Y Danjuma
Abubakar Abdulsalam-
Garba Shehu
Lai Muhd
Oyegun
Amaechi
Fayemi
Sar*rki
Ngenekwen*
Omenk*
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by quiverfull(m): 8:29pm
We are beginning to export crime to other African countries. Very stupid boys! I just hope Ghana will not now demand that Nigerians procure visas before entry.
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by SirJeffry(m): 9:40pm
These hungry boys, Yahoo boys? Issokay.
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by RIPEnglish: 9:49pm
It is Nigerian economics that are made them did this, pity them please
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by JoshMedia(m): 9:49pm
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by Omagzee(m): 9:49pm
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by GeneralOjukwu: 9:50pm
IPOB Youth
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by wunmi590(m): 9:50pm
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by tigeress2011: 9:50pm
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by soberdrunk(m): 9:50pm
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by lilmax(m): 9:51pm
there's always a price to pay
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by Franco93: 9:51pm
You should have given us their names, so that we can confirm it is the same sophisticated people.
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by evy1(m): 9:51pm
Na their way, Madina axis and fraud crime Na 5&6
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by lordnaruto: 9:52pm
Awon temi n shashe, as a living thing,
Dey don sha-she enter jail. isorit
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by DIKEnaWAR: 9:52pm
Small boys that think it is easy to be Hushpuppy. They don't know that looking at a king's mouth, you'd think he was not breasssstfed by a woman. They need to beg Hush for fromat.
Now they have become HushNwaBingo.
|Re: Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC by godswillzeky(m): 9:53pm
Hmm
Nawahh
