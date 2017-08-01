Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Yahoo Boys, Others Arrested In Ghana, Laptops & Phones Recovered. PIC (16757 Views)

The suspects, whose ages range from 19 to 35 were picked up at a suburb of Ashale Botwe near Madina in the La-Nkwantanag/Madina municipality of Greater Accra.



The Police seized 33 laptops, 26 mobile phones, and a number of pen drives from the suspects.



good for them 2 Likes





Wire Wire....Living things





CFO, BEC, cache cache 25 Likes 1 Share

I know say na afonjas dem... wirewire gang 11 Likes 1 Share

ChangetheChange:





Wire Wire....Living things





CFO, BEC, cache cache them wan be like monpha and aremogucci them wan be like monpha and aremogucci 5 Likes

Nazo. They wont work hard and earn legitimately.



I have always said if you wanna do illegal stuffs always do it to the Apex so they will celebrate you. Like Hushpuppi and Emoney them. Not these small small ones. 6 Likes 1 Share

The only Way to Steal Legally is By Becoming An APC Member or A Unity Beggar, any oda Job d Police will Come After U Wdre in najia Or Ghana 21 Likes 3 Shares

.. .if u see d way these guys dey spend money for club eh.. u go feel lyk dissapoint... anyway man must hustle xo dey should free them after all d white don dupe Africans before.. payback time.... 8 Likes

Na dem....afonja 8 Likes

Afonjas destroying our remaining image is common in Ghana 16 Likes 1 Share

ChangeIsCostant:

Yahoo boys, kidnappers, armed robbers, Nigerian politicians and Nigerian police all have one thing in common. RIPPING PEOPLE OFF THEIR LEGITIMATE EARNINGS.

Useless lazy and docile idiots, scum of the earth. 7 Likes 1 Share

See D Difference, Why Nt Arrest This Yahoo Men Below :



Buhari

Saraki

Kwnakwanso

Obasanjo

T.Y Danjuma

Abubakar Abdulsalam-

Garba Shehu

Lai Muhd

Oyegun

Amaechi

Fayemi

Sar*rki

Ngenekwen*

Omenk* 17 Likes 1 Share

We are beginning to export crime to other African countries. Very stupid boys! I just hope Ghana will not now demand that Nigerians procure visas before entry. 1 Like 1 Share

These hungry boys, Yahoo boys? Issokay. 1 Like

It is Nigerian economics that are made them did this, pity them please 1 Like

IPOB Youth 3 Likes

wunmi590:

ChangeIsCostant:

there's always a price to pay 1 Like 1 Share

You should have given us their names, so that we can confirm it is the same sophisticated people.

Na their way, Madina axis and fraud crime Na 5&6

Awon temi n shashe, as a living thing,



Dey don sha-she enter jail. isorit 1 Like

Small boys that think it is easy to be Hushpuppy. They don't know that looking at a king's mouth, you'd think he was not breasssstfed by a woman. They need to beg Hush for fromat.



Now they have become HushNwaBingo. 2 Likes