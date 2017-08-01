₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by Islie: 8:24pm
From: Magnus EZE, Abuja
http://sunnewsonline.com/breaking-buharis-daughter-hosts-photo-exhibition/
lalasticlala
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:25pm
Lmao @ Uncle Lai forming 'art curator' Is Hanan single or double?
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by NorthSide: 8:28pm
Thats good of her.
This thread just remind me of something I saw in a thread created by royalblak:
"Rich people have more oppurtunities to get rich. for example if you come from a wealthy family, it is of easier to fund your ventures. (Thanks dad)"
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:37pm
WATCH THE VIDEO FROM : The Photo Exhibition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtFIMzDY92o
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by pbethel: 8:39pm
HHHHhhmmm
Nice outfit
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by optional1(f): 8:41pm
good for her..
But, it can't reduce Nigerians hunger and anger...
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by AbuEzeFemi(m): 9:31pm
Allah ya albarkace Buhari
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by liftedhigh: 10:13pm
Cool
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 10:13pm
like father like daughter too
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by anonymuz(m): 10:13pm
This country is fvcked
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 10:14pm
FUND RAISING things....Like mother like daughter
These rich hausas kinda like free money o. Not really hardworkng but use politics and position power to earn money for themselves.#JustSaying
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by Franco93: 10:14pm
l
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by kaycyor: 10:15pm
Her fathers office is in a mess, she dey there dey hold exhibition!!! Hold office reform then I will comment.. Tanchu
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by easzypeaszy(m): 10:16pm
Na only my Yoruba brother go dey hail dem..see as Lai dey like stockfish..anyway ur papa mk he uplift ban of commodities, increase education budget..una head no kukuma correct..na photo we go chop..instead mk u dey host incredible tins
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by HMZi(m): 10:18pm
JUST ANGRY at ur father but its a nice thing you got there....
.
I love photography especially in black and white
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by chesterlee(m): 10:18pm
Tax payers money!!!
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by burkingx(f): 10:19pm
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by burkingx(f): 10:20pm
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by abbaapple: 10:20pm
How coms dis smelling topic get to fp?
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by malakus(m): 10:22pm
tor
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by burkingx(f): 10:22pm
abbaapple:
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by bobnatlo: 10:24pm
Na this kin place Oga lie go like go shine.
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by burkingx(f): 10:27pm
bobnatlo:
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by abbaapple: 10:27pm
[quote author=burkingx post=59828838][/quote]
Wat
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by expensiveguyman(m): 10:28pm
Irrelevant news. which doesn't change the fact that her daddy has been a total failure in handling d affairs of our dear nation.
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by burkingx(f): 10:28pm
HMZi:
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 10:35pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew. The rat wey chop your papa office and documents, na dem go chop you
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by HMZi(m): 10:40pm
burkingx I know you are Sitting in your small dark corner and thinking to yourself *let me be an a55* well its a free world,i wail,you dont,i dont care....
.
.
by the way,go fvvuk yourself...The internet is the best thing in yourlife.
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by Yonce: 10:43pm
She's very a very talented photographer. Her Instagram page tells a lot of artsy stories.
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by bahaushe1: 10:51pm
Zahra is taken, it is time to 'advertise' Hanan.
|Re: Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 11:00pm
We never saw Jonathan's children taking advantage of the goodwill of the office of the President in such a brazen manner ..So suddenly after her father was made president this one has realised she is a photography artist ..If that her father had achieved something as president I would have kept quiet but it's annoying when her father has failed as much as she has and she has the audacity to still organise this hiest using the goodwill from the office of the President.
