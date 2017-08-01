Thats good of her. This thread just remind me of something I saw in a thread created by royalblak: "Rich people have more oppurtunities to get rich. for example if you come from a wealthy family, it is of easier to fund your ventures. (Thanks dad)"

burkingx I know you are Sitting in your small dark corner and thinking to yourself *let me be an a55* well its a free world,i wail,you dont,i dont care.... . . by the way,go fvvuk yourself...The internet is the best thing in yourlife.