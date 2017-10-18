₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,677 members, 3,860,895 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 08:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live (5877 Views)
Real Madrid Vs Roma: UCL (2 - 0) On 8th March 2016 / Roma Vs Real Madrid : UCL (0 - 2) On 17th February 2016 / Barcelona Vs Roma UCL (6 - 1) On 24th November 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by ipledge10(m): 7:57pm
That guy just gave Luiz one- two
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by sneakzy(m): 7:57pm
Goalllllll
David luiz
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Drummerboy15: 7:57pm
Chelsea 1 roma nil
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by rasazee(m): 7:58pm
Luiz
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by katerine7(f): 7:59pm
Link to stream live please
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by kenness(m): 8:01pm
UP CHELSEA
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by oviejnr(m): 8:02pm
The mods keep updating cos it's Chelsea leading, I'll wait to see how reluctant he'll feel when the table turns
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by gbame(m): 8:03pm
oviejnr:Tables turning where?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by mizhefeh(f): 8:03pm
Up chelsea!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by ipledge10(m): 8:06pm
These guys are physical Lee
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by davades(m): 8:06pm
Live stream link pls
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by butterflyl1on: 8:07pm
Chelsea should make this our 3-5-2 formation count o. Roma is being allowed to have too much possession
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Nazeren(f): 8:08pm
Chelsea everywhere. The love is strong. I'm in love.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 8:08pm
Full time
Chelsea 1 - 5 Roma
Let's bet anyone!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Piiko(m): 8:10pm
Go Chelsea, boys in blue
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by butterflyl1on: 8:10pm
LesbianBoy:
Sharaaappppp dia. Full time Chelsea 3 Roma 1
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by obinna58(m): 8:10pm
LesbianBoy:.
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by bikerboy1(m): 8:11pm
Which position is David Luis playing, please?
BTW where is Kante
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by butterflyl1on: 8:12pm
Chelsea with 2 shots on target and 1 resulting in a goal. Roma with no single shot on target
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by AceRoyal: 8:14pm
LesbianBoy:Wat u staking? Put ur money where ur mouth is. 15k
Chelsea won't lose this match!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by tgmservice: 8:15pm
conte is disgracing chelsea defending against teams we will blow away on a normal day
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by olatade(m): 8:16pm
Perhaps David Luiz should become a permanent midfielder. When Kante is fit we can replace Kante with Bakayoko. And that'll be our "new" starting team. Rudiger can be the permanent back-up for the back three and Christensen is good enough to start most games.We need to find solutions! We have such a small squad.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by oshe11(m): 8:16pm
optional1 hope U r watching
long time tho
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 8:23pm
AceRoyal:
But they won't win sha
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by ipledge10(m): 8:23pm
Give my guys cold beer
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by AceRoyal: 8:24pm
LesbianBoy:Are u staking or not?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by microbaris: 8:26pm
Eden Hazard makes it 2
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Charles4075(m): 8:26pm
Seunny4lify, my guy kolarov don score ohhh. E remain Dzeko to score him own.
Na so boys
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by Ekaka1(m): 8:27pm
2-0
Good job from Morata to Hazard
kolarov's shot deflected into our net ..2-1 ...it didn't really last more than a minute
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by mukina2: 8:27pm
KOLAROV
GOOD goal
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (2 - 1) - Live by seunmsg(m): 8:27pm
2-1 kolarov scores for Roma. Game on. Chelsea is losing tonight no matter what.
1 Like
Liverpool Vs Sunderland (3 - 0) On 2nd January 2012 / Manchester City Vs Chelsea [1 - 0] On Saturday, Sept 25th / Kolo Toure & Emmanuel Adebayo Fighting Like Thugs In Training
Viewing this topic: temitopeking(m), TruePass(m), donbrowser(m), seunmsg(m), pinkpebbles(f), Alliteration, frainc(m), OGMspecial(m), MhiztaAbdul(m), emmyhumble(m), Lemon1(m), pepemendy(m), Ustec(m), stunt89(m), CallmeAbbey, youngaz(m), ekpeye(m), veekid(m), mytoem, mamasemilore, Mocalypse, Tori46(f), Sheun001(m), deturla(m), Folaoni(m), DiegoNakel(m), Calebbold, Prosperousman(m), azimibraun, keximus(m), Bishop4real, orlahtohbadt(m), Joeblack01(m), obaeko(m), ayolaboss(m), GuidoVanRossum, listenersky, dkt001(m), NGBlogger, MademoiselleMiel(f), genabc, LEXYCOM, Mediapace, samchem(m), insperyadyou, austino2018, gabinogem(m), wallinton, AnthonioAlsaid(m), tommynico(m) and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10