Chelsea should make this our 3-5-2 formation count o. Roma is being allowed to have too much possession

Perhaps David Luiz should become a permanent midfielder. When Kante is fit we can replace Kante with Bakayoko. And that'll be our "new" starting team. Rudiger can be the permanent back-up for the back three and Christensen is good enough to start most games.We need to find solutions! We have such a small squad.