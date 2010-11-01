₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,616 members, 3,860,650 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 06:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm (408 Views)
Real Madrid Vs Roma: UCL (2 - 0) On 8th March 2016 / Roma Vs Real Madrid : UCL (0 - 2) On 17th February 2016 / Barcelona Vs Roma UCL (6 - 1) On 24th November 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by donjazet(m): 9:21pm On Aug 25
Chelsea will host Roma in what will be one of the most interesting ties on the night in the third round of Champions League group phase.
The two teams hold the top two spots in the Group C, but their back-to-back encounters might well prove to decide the battle for the top two positions here.
Chelsea
The Blues are clearly in a much better position following their last-gasp win over Atletico Madrid in late-September at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.
Antonio Conte will, however, need to boost up his team’s confidence ahead of a shocking 2-1 defeat to the rock-bottomed Crystal Palace in the weekend’s Premier League action.
Chelsea have already dropped out too many points in the domestic league and a potential failure in the continental competition would further ruin the atmosphere in the dressing room.
Roma
Giallorossi won’t come into the game in a much better mood either after suffering the home loss to Napoli in Saturday’s Serie A derby.
Eusebio Di Francesco’s side has thus ended the five-win streak and bouncing back against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge will be quite a tough challenge for them you have to admit.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by collinometricx: 11:05pm On Aug 27
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Haywhymido(m): 8:16am On Aug 28
Up chelsea #ktbffh
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by inasman(m): 9:35pm On Aug 29
Chelsea all the way #praying and hoping for 3points
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Chikelue2000(m): 9:03am On Sep 11
Chelsea 4 Roma 0
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by donjazet(m): 11:03am On Oct 04
Like for a Chelsea win.
Share for a Chelsea loss.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by abimbawealth(f): 6:18pm On Oct 11
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by optional1(f): 10:25pm On Oct 16
in case am not present for this match..
If Roma beat Chelsea i will track to aso rock.. I will do it during the weekend..
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by donblade85555(m): 5:50pm On Oct 17
abeg willian play well today, I will always believe in you. I don't want to see batshyui, morata I trust you. The garden of eden (hazard) kill dem for us. We must win this champions league......we must bring haters to shame...blues for life, I repeat blues for life
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit
www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Dutchey(m): 6:00pm
.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by veekid(m): 6:06pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Stevengerd(m): 6:07pm
Na GG 12
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Frenzy007(m): 6:10pm
donjazet:chelsea will trash them
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by sotall(m): 6:10pm
optional1:
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by gabinogem(m): 6:10pm
Lol... I really would want an English team to win the ucl...but why do I hate chelshit so much lol
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by oviejnr(m): 6:11pm
gabinogem:seconded
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by chimerase2: 6:12pm
I no wn vex dis night
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL Today At 7:45pm by MrMystrO(m): 6:13pm
K
(0) (Reply)
Inter President Massimo Moratti Hints Rafael Benitez Will Succeed Jose Mourinho / English Premier League 2010/11 / Www.buddiesblog.com
Viewing this topic: osazsky(m), sotall(m), youngpojat6944(m), Dearlord(m), khamas19, kcsider, gabinogem(m), oviejnr(m), wealthprod(m), elijahkayode(m), Afam4eva(m), Gozbrown, chimerase2, BulletThaDon, Raphael007(m), quardiehormone, Frenzy007(m), samsamgo, MrMystrO(m) and 25 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22