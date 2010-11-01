Chelsea will host Roma in what will be one of the most interesting ties on the night in the third round of Champions League group phase.



The two teams hold the top two spots in the Group C, but their back-to-back encounters might well prove to decide the battle for the top two positions here.



Chelsea



The Blues are clearly in a much better position following their last-gasp win over Atletico Madrid in late-September at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.



Antonio Conte will, however, need to boost up his team’s confidence ahead of a shocking 2-1 defeat to the rock-bottomed Crystal Palace in the weekend’s Premier League action.



Chelsea have already dropped out too many points in the domestic league and a potential failure in the continental competition would further ruin the atmosphere in the dressing room.



Roma



Giallorossi won’t come into the game in a much better mood either after suffering the home loss to Napoli in Saturday’s Serie A derby.



Eusebio Di Francesco’s side has thus ended the five-win streak and bouncing back against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge will be quite a tough challenge for them you have to admit.