Upcoming Artiste Causes A Stare At Lagos Event With His Limo & Bodyguards



Could this be the richest upcoming artiste in Nigeria? While many of his mates are still struggling to get money for"Okada" ride to a show, this new upcoming artiste named Weflow was the cynosure of all eyes at the recently held City People Awards.



The artiste whom we gathered is signed to a record label called OLO, was not only rushed by paparazzi but also the gentlemen of the press who ignored many of the big name stars are the event just to have a piece of him. The kid also proved himself to be a real showman as he basked in the euphoria of the attention by showing off some dangerous swags that is capable of making many artistes hate their lives.



When he was allowed to perform, their was a thunderous applause and standing ovation from the crowd; but then who wouldn't give a standing ovation tl a man cruising a limo? Below are exclusive photos from the event...

