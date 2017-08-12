₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Kolababe: 9:21pm
Upcoming Artiste Causes A Stare At Lagos Event With His Limo & Bodyguards
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/08/upcoming-artiste-causes-stare-at-lagos.html
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Kolababe: 9:22pm
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by majamajic(m): 9:24pm
Nice idea , nice move.
I like changes
Instead of paying 3m or 5m for collabo with a big artist.
''Better I rent a limo at 100k a day for a show''
''By the time I rent it 10 times una must know me by force '''
The face of the security guy in the face pic be like '' I don suffer for this kin job"
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by StarBukola(f): 9:31pm
So what we should now do?
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by EmekaBlue(m): 10:21pm
The guy has already hyped himself even before we know him
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by tobtap: 10:21pm
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Deem: 10:21pm
Lmao
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Learnstuffs(m): 10:21pm
Music na cover up if u understand what I mean
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Khutie: 10:22pm
•••Even goggle don't know him...xo why should I give a fvck?
Abeg na auto-tune Wande Coal dey use ni? Dah niggur wan kill me wid sweet melodic jam! 9ja T-Pain
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by abbaapple: 10:22pm
Biko wo b dis dead up coming artis
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by bettercreature(m): 10:22pm
StarBukola:Go and fry beans
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by auntysimbiat(f): 10:22pm
hmm
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Generalyemi(m): 10:22pm
he will last only 45 days
.not humble,no swag.
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by MasterKim: 10:22pm
StarBukola:I tire oo
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by NorthSide: 10:22pm
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by asumo12: 10:22pm
Borrow pose!
See mine beneath...
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Criis(m): 10:22pm
Who cares?
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by fancyhandsome(m): 10:22pm
ok
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Deeypeey(m): 10:22pm
causes a stir...not stare
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by lakewealth(m): 10:22pm
And so
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by GoggleB(m): 10:22pm
I pray this one goes far. No beef tho
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by MyLane: 10:22pm
NA WHO D MOVIE HELP?
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Excelboi(m): 10:22pm
Person wey borrow limo go event, una dey praise like this. Where the bodyguards.
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by NameCheckers: 10:23pm
Smh may skull miners fall on him
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by maxiquadrian(m): 10:23pm
who ds 1 epp
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by StarBukola(f): 10:23pm
bettercreature:for your house abi?
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by bolex04(m): 10:23pm
no be dare be dis...my Sec school mate
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Amosjaj(m): 10:23pm
That's is own way of gaining attention. I can't blame him
Just passing by
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by pezeji(m): 10:23pm
what songs has he made? any body with motor girls go follow, even u draw car for wall pose near am u go still attract girls
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by barondmoni: 10:23pm
See level oooo
|Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by HMZi(m): 10:23pm
GOOD MARKETING STRATEGY....E'rone loves a rich nigggga,though its clear that u aint rich...
