Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Kolababe: 9:21pm
Upcoming Artiste Causes A Stare At Lagos Event With His Limo & Bodyguards

Could this be the richest upcoming artiste in Nigeria? While many of his mates are still struggling to get money for"Okada" ride to a show, this new upcoming artiste named Weflow was the cynosure of all eyes at the recently held City People Awards.

The artiste whom we gathered is signed to a record label called OLO, was not only rushed by paparazzi but also the gentlemen of the press who ignored many of the big name stars are the event just to have a piece of him. The kid also proved himself to be a real showman as he basked in the euphoria of the attention by showing off some dangerous swags that is capable of making many artistes hate their lives.

When he was allowed to perform, their was a thunderous applause and standing ovation from the crowd; but then who wouldn't give a standing ovation tl a man cruising a limo? Below are exclusive photos from the event...

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/08/upcoming-artiste-causes-stare-at-lagos.html

Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Kolababe: 9:22pm
More

Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by majamajic(m): 9:24pm
Nice idea , nice move.

I like changes

Instead of paying 3m or 5m for collabo with a big artist.

''Better I rent a limo at 100k a day for a show''

''By the time I rent it 10 times una must know me by force '''
grin grin grin

The face of the security guy in the face pic be like '' I don suffer for this kin job" grin

Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by StarBukola(f): 9:31pm
So what we should now do?

Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by EmekaBlue(m): 10:21pm
grin The guy has already hyped himself even before we know him

Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by tobtap: 10:21pm
cool

Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Deem: 10:21pm
Lmao

Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Learnstuffs(m): 10:21pm
Music na cover up if u understand what I mean

Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Khutie: 10:22pm
grin •••Even goggle don't know him...xo why should I give a fvck?
Abeg na auto-tune Wande Coal dey use ni? Dah niggur wan kill me wid sweet melodic jam! 9ja T-Pain

Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by abbaapple: 10:22pm
shocked shocked shocked shocked
shocked shocked
shocked


Biko wo b dis dead up coming artis
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by bettercreature(m): 10:22pm
StarBukola:
So what we should now do?
Go and fry beans
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by auntysimbiat(f): 10:22pm
hmm
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Generalyemi(m): 10:22pm
he will last only 45 days
.not humble,no swag.

Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by MasterKim: 10:22pm
StarBukola:
So what we should now do?
I tire oo

Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by NorthSide: 10:22pm
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by asumo12: 10:22pm
Borrow pose!


See mine beneath...

Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Criis(m): 10:22pm


Who cares? undecided
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by fancyhandsome(m): 10:22pm
ok
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Deeypeey(m): 10:22pm
causes a stir...not stare

Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by lakewealth(m): 10:22pm
undecided undecided

And so angry
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by GoggleB(m): 10:22pm
I pray this one goes far. No beef tho
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by MyLane: 10:22pm
NA WHO D MOVIE HELP?
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Excelboi(m): 10:22pm
Person wey borrow limo go event, una dey praise like this. Where the bodyguards. angry
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by NameCheckers: 10:23pm
Smh angry sad angry may skull miners fall on him
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by maxiquadrian(m): 10:23pm
who ds 1 epp
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by StarBukola(f): 10:23pm
bettercreature:
Go and fry beans
for your house abi?
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by bolex04(m): 10:23pm
no be dare be dis...my Sec school mate
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by Amosjaj(m): 10:23pm
That's is own way of gaining attention. I can't blame him

Just passing by
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by pezeji(m): 10:23pm
what songs has he made? any body with motor girls go follow, even u draw car for wall pose near am u go still attract girls

Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by barondmoni: 10:23pm
See level oooo
Re: Weflo, Artiste Causes Stare At City People Awards With His Limo & Bodyguards by HMZi(m): 10:23pm
GOOD MARKETING STRATEGY....E'rone loves a rich nigggga,though its clear that u aint rich...

