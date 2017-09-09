₦airaland Forum

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by cassyrooy(m): 2:39pm
Chelsea now and forever.



3points coming to CFC.
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 2:41pm
Easy win for the true blues.....



Leicester City

Reporting for duty with my committee of haters
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by EmekaBlue(m): 2:42pm
Go Chelsea...Go Blues...3points
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Crownadex(m): 2:43pm
just passing by ....
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Punctual(m): 2:44pm
Hope to help leicester continue their great form LWL

at the End of today's match its gonna be LWLL

#ktbffh
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Crownadex(m): 2:53pm
I trust Leicester team , they won't allw nonsense this afternoon
Leicester city .... Obasanjo OR Musa yr
Chelsea ....... Jonathan

Manchester united .... Buhari
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 2:53pm
Chelsea 3-2 leicester city
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 2:54pm
Dracoe:
We the ever loyal Chelsea fans have arrived cool
lols,ur pics is funny
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by kstyle2(m): 2:55pm
Hoping Leicester City wins today
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Twizzy30(m): 2:58pm
hazard is on the bench. pls is Cahill injured. dude isn't even on d bench
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Twizzy30(m): 2:59pm
kstyle2:
Hoping Leicester City wins today
guy your hope they inside river.
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Bowaley17(m): 2:59pm
We are winning this...
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Crownadex(m): 3:00pm
smelling draw soup btwn Leicester and Chelsea

All thanks to the Manchester city


Over to you Leicester city and arsenal

my tickets must not spoil
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by MEILYN(m): 3:01pm
Please which DSTV channel is showing this match? I can't find a channel showing it..
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by edwife(f): 3:01pm
Game On!
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Dracoe(m): 3:02pm
Bibidear:

lols,ur pics is funny

grin grin
That's how we troop in wink

Chelsea fan??
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Punctual(m): 3:03pm
Twizzy30:
hazard is on the bench. pls is Cahill injured. dude isn't even on d bench

the guy is injured
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Crownadex(m): 3:03pm
Bibidear:
Chelsea 3-2 leicester city
Or it should be

Leicester 3 - 2 Chelsea


I just said bcz the match is Leicester VS Chelsea ... not Chelsea VS Leicester


So shall it be
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by MEILYN(m): 3:03pm
Na wa oo, these people are airing every other match except Chelsea's.
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by edwife(f): 3:03pm
Hazard is here... kiss
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Alphasoar(m): 3:05pm
Match don start o @ OP
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by damoneymag(m): 3:06pm
I just hope leicester doesn't Chamberlain Chelsea..
since Chamberlain now means 4 or 5 - 0 grin
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by cassyrooy(m): 3:08pm
MEILYN:
Please which DSTV channel is showing this match? I can't find a channel showing it..
SS5HD
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:08pm
MEILYN:
Na wa oo, these people are airing every other match except Chelsea's.

SS5
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by damoneymag(m): 3:08pm
edwife:
Hazard is here... kiss
let's hope his presence makes a difference for the team
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by sirvvy: 3:09pm
Leicester 2 - 1 Chelsea cheesy
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by seankay(m): 3:09pm
Please what station is showing it on modbro app?
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:09pm
edwife:
Hazard is here... kiss

So?

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by GeneralB: 3:09pm
All the way team blues
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by mobi5592: 3:10pm
guys pls where can i stream the match live

1 Like 1 Share

