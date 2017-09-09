₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by cassyrooy(m): 2:39pm
Chelsea now and forever.
3points coming to CFC.
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 2:41pm
Easy win for the true blues.....
Leicester City
Reporting for duty with my committee of haters
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by EmekaBlue(m): 2:42pm
Go Chelsea...Go Blues...3points
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Crownadex(m): 2:43pm
just passing by ....
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Punctual(m): 2:44pm
Hope to help leicester continue their great form LWL
at the End of today's match its gonna be LWLL
#ktbffh
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Crownadex(m): 2:53pm
I trust Leicester team , they won't allw nonsense this afternoon
Leicester city .... Obasanjo OR Musa yr
Chelsea ....... Jonathan
Manchester united .... Buhari
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 2:53pm
Chelsea 3-2 leicester city
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 2:54pm
Dracoe:lols,ur pics is funny
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by kstyle2(m): 2:55pm
Hoping Leicester City wins today
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Twizzy30(m): 2:58pm
hazard is on the bench. pls is Cahill injured. dude isn't even on d bench
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Twizzy30(m): 2:59pm
kstyle2:guy your hope they inside river.
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Bowaley17(m): 2:59pm
We are winning this...
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Crownadex(m): 3:00pm
smelling draw soup btwn Leicester and Chelsea
All thanks to the Manchester city
Over to you Leicester city and arsenal
my tickets must not spoil
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by MEILYN(m): 3:01pm
Please which DSTV channel is showing this match? I can't find a channel showing it..
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by edwife(f): 3:01pm
Game On!
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Dracoe(m): 3:02pm
Bibidear:
That's how we troop in
Chelsea fan??
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Punctual(m): 3:03pm
Twizzy30:
the guy is injured
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Crownadex(m): 3:03pm
Bibidear:Or it should be
Leicester 3 - 2 Chelsea
I just said bcz the match is Leicester VS Chelsea ... not Chelsea VS Leicester
So shall it be
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by MEILYN(m): 3:03pm
Na wa oo, these people are airing every other match except Chelsea's.
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by edwife(f): 3:03pm
Hazard is here...
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by Alphasoar(m): 3:05pm
Match don start o @ OP
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by damoneymag(m): 3:06pm
I just hope leicester doesn't Chamberlain Chelsea..
since Chamberlain now means 4 or 5 - 0
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by cassyrooy(m): 3:08pm
MEILYN:SS5HD
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:08pm
MEILYN:
SS5
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by damoneymag(m): 3:08pm
edwife:let's hope his presence makes a difference for the team
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by sirvvy: 3:09pm
Leicester 2 - 1 Chelsea
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by seankay(m): 3:09pm
Please what station is showing it on modbro app?
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:09pm
edwife:
So?
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by GeneralB: 3:09pm
All the way team blues
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (0 - 0) - Live by mobi5592: 3:10pm
guys pls where can i stream the match live
