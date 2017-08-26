₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,901 members, 3,749,311 topics. Date: Saturday, 26 August 2017 at 11:31 AM

I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari (7658 Views)

Osinbajo Inspects A Road Named After Him & Buhari In Adamawa (Photos) / Eze Madumere Wore NYSC Outfit To Welcome Osinbajo To Imo (Photos) / Gov. Amosun Controlling Traffic On Lag-ib Rd, King Sunny Ade Stops To Thank Him (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by sarrki(m): 5:23am
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with governors of the 36 states of the federation, revealing that he invited Vice Yemi Osinbajo to London in July to thank him for the way he ran the country in the president’s absence.



He told the governors that Osinbajo applied his intellect to administer the country commendably prompting him to invite Osinbajo to London to personally thank him.

“The efforts by the vice president are commendable. He used his intellect to run all over the place. I was seeing him 24 hours on NTA. I congratulate him. I allowed him to come and see me to thank him personally for what he has done,” Buhari explained.

Osinbajo on July 11 made a 24 hours return trip to meet President Buhari who was on medical vacation at Abuja House in London.

The president maintained that while he was away, he closely monitored events particularly in that states and was happy with the way the governors tackled the issue of inadequate food production as high food import was taking its toll on the naira.

Buhari explained that the devaluation of the naira was not his government’s making, noting that even though it may not be a comfortable development, there was nothing that could be done about it.

He said: “I had so much time to watch television, NTA, I heard so much information about the states. I am very pleased with the states, you are all doing your best and it is proving to be good enough on agriculture and solid minerals. You are succeeding in agriculture because I think people cannot afford foreign food.

“The devaluation of the Naira is not my making; it may not favour us but it is something we cannot change. Some people were asking me if we should be stricter on the border, but I want to thank God this year is better than what it used to be.”

The president mocked the ResumeOrResign group who protested against his presence in the U.K.

He said now that he was back to the country, members of the group especially those who do not pay taxes to the U.K. government should consider returning home or get caught by the implications of Brexit.

Brexit is the term for the United Kingdom’s intended withdrawal from the European Union (E.U.).

He advised them to consider the implications and make plans to return home.

According to him, those that have plans to sell their properties should consider bringing some home to help the Nigerian economy.

Buhari said: “I’m very happy with the national prayers it was very well covered and reported, across religions and ethnicity, people were praying. In fact some groups in London came and sang the national anthem and asked that I should go back home, indeed I have come back home.

“I hope those who went there are not stuck there, they should come back and join us, those that are stuck there with the Brexit, I hope they have weighed the implications that it won’t affect them including those that have properties there, those who are not paying tax here. I hope when they sell their properties there they will bring some of the money here. We need it very badly here.”

The President said the visit of the governors has boosted his morale, adding: “I thank you very much. My morale have been raised greatly by the love shown to me and the security of the country.”

The Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, in his remarks observed that the Buhari administration has enabled state governments that hitherto could not pay workers’ salaries to meet up with their obligations.

He added that the bailouts and the refund of the Paris Club funds authorized by the president have helped to cushion the effects of recession in the states.

Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, expressed happiness with the improvement of Buhari’s health.

He said: “Our President went to take care of his heath and now he is back healthy and healthier than before. We are here to appreciate him. We thank almighty God that he is back safely.

“We equally thank his able lieutenant, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who held the country firm in his absence. That is the demonstration of team work.

“It has equally shown that Nigerians selected the best and elected the best in 2015 general election and today Nigeria is better for it.

“He is back we are celebrating life. We are celebrating health.”

In his remarks to State House correspondents later, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state, said governors were happy about the president’s return.

He said: “You can see some level of enthusiasm and happiness on the faces of all the governors. That is to say all of us were anxiously waiting for the return of our dear President.

“You saw it today, the President went around to greet all of us and you can see he has come back healthier than when he left.

“Our prayer is that God will continue to guide Mr President and also the challenges of governance in Nigeria, he will give him that good strength and good heath to solve the problems of the nation.

“With him back, everything is taking shape again. This is not to say the acting president was not doing well.

“Our Acting President, we must commend him. In the absence of the president, there was not vacuum because the acting president filled in the gap and did his best up to this moment and showed absolute loyalty both to the nation and Mr President.


http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/i-invited-osinbajo-london-thank-%e2%80%95buhari/

2 Likes 3 Shares

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by sarrki(m): 5:24am
Osinbajo Actually performed well

We thank you for your service to fatherland

God bless you plenty .

26 Likes 7 Shares

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by ebukahandsome(m): 5:35am
If na true, make i quench

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Toosure70: 5:44am
ebukahandsome:
If na true, make i quench
Wait for what you pray for.

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by kingdenny(m): 5:45am
Peaceful protest are part of democracy. Buhari really still has dictatorship running in his blood. He wants a government that would be applauded all year round. Does he even have adviser that tells him what he should say or not.

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Histrings08(m): 5:49am
Is dat all? OK...
Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by charleff512(m): 5:53am
Enough Of All These Envelope Sharing And Receiving Meetings.Baba,we Thank The Almighty For His Healing Which Has Fallen On You.Baba,please Just Fulfill One Of Ur Electoral Promises For Posterity Sake.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by GenBuhari(m): 5:55am
how?
what did he accomplish in Buhari's absence?
zilch!
sarrki:
Osinbajo Actually performed well

We thank you for your service to fatherland

God bless you plenty .

1 Like

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Joejonah(m): 6:05am
Wasteful Government that is preaching conservation. He traveled to London just to get an ordinary Thank you. Most of Buhari utterances are national disgrace.

36 Likes 8 Shares

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by sathel(m): 6:10am
So u cannot call him sir lipsrsealed undecided

1 Like

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by sarrki(m): 6:32am
sathel:
So u cannot call him sir lipsrsealed undecided

We can as well pray in our individual houses without going to place of worship
Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by sarrki(m): 6:33am
GenBuhari:
how?
what did he accomplish in Buhari's absence?
zilch!

Even staring at your face you still deny it

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by sarrki(m): 6:34am
Joejonah:
Wasteful Government that is preaching conservation. He traveled to London just to get an ordinary Thank you. Most of Buhari utterances are national disgrace.


Check inward

Look inward as in your personal day to day activities

Then now judge properly if you have Fair better

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by vedaxcool(m): 6:46am
God bless Osinbajo the best acting president and Vice president in Nigeria history.

PMB shoe fall on haters

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Rucheen(m): 6:59am
The short coward never disappoints.
Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by anonymuz(m): 7:00am
So he knows that Osinbajo is more effective than him.
Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by tobimillar: 7:01am
. I allowed him to come and see me to thank him personally for what he has done,” Buhari explained.

Are u doing him a favour ni? Allow him indeeed
Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Cinkq: 7:22am
Hate buhari all you want, but one thing you cannot take away from him is uprightness.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Cinkq: 7:24am
.
Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Rexnegro: 7:32am
Ok but Hope it wasn't with taxpayers money he used
Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by ShobayoEmma(m): 7:38am
If you want to appreciate someone, it would have been better for you to go and meet the person tham for the person to come and meet you. Besides, he served you publicly, why can't you thank him publicly too?
Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by coldsummer: 7:41am
This guy is so dumb.
How much of tax payers money did he spend to come hear your thanks?

Does he not have a phone in good office. You could have used lycamobile the cheapest international call rates.


I regret campaigning for him.

When will you resign?

Asking for a friend

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by guterMann: 8:36am
This man is a disaster.

You flew the Acting Presidency to London to say thank you.

Leaving Behind a vacuum

Wasting Tax Payers' Monies.

Mr Integrity

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by guterMann: 8:42am
the
Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by policy12: 10:07am
You mean just to say thank you, you wasted tax payer money just like that...

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by faithugo64(f): 10:13am
sarrki:
Osinbajo Actually performed well

We thank you for your service to fatherland

God bless you plenty .

grin

And sarrki commented without the mention of IPOB

Really Nigeria will be great again cool

1 Like 1 Share

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Jonlota12(m): 10:13am
Politics of lies... Osinbajo said otherwise
Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by cristianisraeli: 10:13am
thanking him for what??for doing his job?or for not allowing him become a full acting president

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Integrityfarms(m): 10:15am
Lai Mohammed disease has fallen on Buhari

1 Like 1 Share

Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by snadguy007(m): 10:16am
So he travelled all the way to London with taxpayers monies just because of ordinary thank you.

This is serious shocked shocked

7 Likes 2 Shares

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Fashola Writes FG On Condition Of Oshodi-apapa Expressway / South Africans Attack Nigerians In Durban And Other Cities. ..pics / Fashola Boils As Ambode Sacks Sister, Loyalists

Viewing this topic: Tomity(m), Abimbola29(m), umorosky(m), dheilaw1, robosky02(m), toxco, mrjaybaba(m), Ejodamen1(m), Original4u(m), just2endowed, brondby, Cool19boy(m), scully95, adelaja70, sammyj, Leventis(m), Hongbenga(m), Bemby69(m), Sermwell(m), Debra911(f), taryur(m), Sectis(m), adebayosun02, Engrduke, dahjor(m), mskareem37(m), senatorizyking(m), Donkaro, Zilifish, Tommmy(m), ak22(m), apostlesandewa(m), Bishop(m), VerbalFlint, obicentlis, Boleyndynasty2(f), NairalandCS(m), olatuns2016, twinklemaia, omogidi234(m), solihu(m), ACURASPEEDO(m), rexchazy and 85 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.