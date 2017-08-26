₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by sarrki(m): 5:23am
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with governors of the 36 states of the federation, revealing that he invited Vice Yemi Osinbajo to London in July to thank him for the way he ran the country in the president’s absence.
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/i-invited-osinbajo-london-thank-%e2%80%95buhari/
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by sarrki(m): 5:24am
Osinbajo Actually performed well
We thank you for your service to fatherland
God bless you plenty .
26 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by ebukahandsome(m): 5:35am
If na true, make i quench
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Toosure70: 5:44am
ebukahandsome:Wait for what you pray for.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by kingdenny(m): 5:45am
Peaceful protest are part of democracy. Buhari really still has dictatorship running in his blood. He wants a government that would be applauded all year round. Does he even have adviser that tells him what he should say or not.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Histrings08(m): 5:49am
Is dat all? OK...
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by charleff512(m): 5:53am
Enough Of All These Envelope Sharing And Receiving Meetings.Baba,we Thank The Almighty For His Healing Which Has Fallen On You.Baba,please Just Fulfill One Of Ur Electoral Promises For Posterity Sake.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by GenBuhari(m): 5:55am
how?
what did he accomplish in Buhari's absence?
zilch!
sarrki:
1 Like
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Joejonah(m): 6:05am
Wasteful Government that is preaching conservation. He traveled to London just to get an ordinary Thank you. Most of Buhari utterances are national disgrace.
36 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by sathel(m): 6:10am
So u cannot call him sir
1 Like
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by sarrki(m): 6:32am
sathel:
We can as well pray in our individual houses without going to place of worship
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by sarrki(m): 6:33am
GenBuhari:
Even staring at your face you still deny it
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by sarrki(m): 6:34am
Joejonah:
Check inward
Look inward as in your personal day to day activities
Then now judge properly if you have Fair better
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by vedaxcool(m): 6:46am
God bless Osinbajo the best acting president and Vice president in Nigeria history.
PMB shoe fall on haters
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Rucheen(m): 6:59am
The short coward never disappoints.
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by anonymuz(m): 7:00am
So he knows that Osinbajo is more effective than him.
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by tobimillar: 7:01am
. I allowed him to come and see me to thank him personally for what he has done,” Buhari explained.
Are u doing him a favour ni? Allow him indeeed
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Cinkq: 7:22am
Hate buhari all you want, but one thing you cannot take away from him is uprightness.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Cinkq: 7:24am
.
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Rexnegro: 7:32am
Ok but Hope it wasn't with taxpayers money he used
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by ShobayoEmma(m): 7:38am
If you want to appreciate someone, it would have been better for you to go and meet the person tham for the person to come and meet you. Besides, he served you publicly, why can't you thank him publicly too?
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by coldsummer: 7:41am
This guy is so dumb.
How much of tax payers money did he spend to come hear your thanks?
Does he not have a phone in good office. You could have used lycamobile the cheapest international call rates.
I regret campaigning for him.
When will you resign?
Asking for a friend
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by guterMann: 8:36am
This man is a disaster.
You flew the Acting Presidency to London to say thank you.
Leaving Behind a vacuum
Wasting Tax Payers' Monies.
Mr Integrity
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by guterMann: 8:42am
the
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by policy12: 10:07am
You mean just to say thank you, you wasted tax payer money just like that...
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by faithugo64(f): 10:13am
sarrki:
And sarrki commented without the mention of IPOB
Really Nigeria will be great again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Jonlota12(m): 10:13am
Politics of lies... Osinbajo said otherwise
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by cristianisraeli: 10:13am
thanking him for what??for doing his job?or for not allowing him become a full acting president
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by Integrityfarms(m): 10:15am
Lai Mohammed disease has fallen on Buhari
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Invited Osinbajo To London To Thank Him ―buhari by snadguy007(m): 10:16am
So he travelled all the way to London with taxpayers monies just because of ordinary thank you.
This is serious
7 Likes 2 Shares
